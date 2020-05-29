Today in The Australian
Fifty years ago this month, 200,000 people marched through Australia’s cities in the first Vietnam moratorium. The period leading up to the demonstrations had been tumultuous on campuses across the country, including at the University of Queensland. Already by 1967, opposition to conscription had merged there with protests against the state government’s restrictions on civil liberties, unleashing an escalating tide of agitation.
Liberty Quote
Trade unions, professional associations, industrial organisations, special interests of all kinds, from artistic to environmental, not only demand increased government expenditure but also oppose reductions that would limit their activities, power, influence, and incomes.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Professor Fred Lenin on Who works for whom
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on The culture wars have stepped up a notch.
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- John Bayley on Who works for whom
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Chris on English bread regulations in the 18th century
- jupes on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- areff on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Black Ball on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Squirrel on English bread regulations in the 18th century
- calli on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Megan on English bread regulations in the 18th century
- Rafe Champion on University ignores lessons of the past
- JC on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- areff on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Megan on English bread regulations in the 18th century
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Ubique on University ignores lessons of the past
- calli on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Frank on The culture wars have stepped up a notch.
- Infidel Tiger King on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- stackja on University ignores lessons of the past
- Squirrel on The culture wars have stepped up a notch.
- OldOzzie on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Rex Anger on Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Frank on The culture wars have stepped up a notch.
-
Recent Posts
- University ignores lessons of the past
- Who works for whom
- The culture wars have stepped up a notch.
- English bread regulations in the 18th century
- Was this in the Magna Carta?
- Pyrmonter on the media
- Glady-ator
- But it’s ok. Australia will save the world going 100% renewable.
- Only supply constitutes demand
- Intelligence Litmus Test
- Camus’ The Plague
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Source
- Politics is just show business for ugly people
- Jeannette Airlines
- Modern Europe: grotesque cowardice cloaked as sacrifice
- Green Jobs
- When the facts change …
- Daniel Andrews is an economic fool
- The difference between forecast and actual
- Zoom scoop reveals why Democrats love the lockdown
- The return of the windjammers?
- What are the prospects for RE in our time?
- A supply-side take on the PM’s package
- “What makes the boat go faster?”
- Karens & Brads*: Stormtroopers of state-sanctioned hysteria
- Eager to shake off the image of decrepitude and creepiness …
- What is this talk about a New Cold War?
- Karens: We need to confiscate their phones …
- Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020
- Lost and gone forever
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Universities now are outdated.
Student protests against communism or any form of socialism have long been vigorously opposed by university administrations. UQ has just stepped it up a notch or two.
The people who were marching to support the Viet Kong and the North Vietnamese invasion of the South now run the universities.