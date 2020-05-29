Was this in the Magna Carta?

Ok. Perhaps this statement is a few weeks old and perhaps it has since been over ruled, but the disease that brought it to the surface remains:
Police threaten to search shopping trolleys to check you’re only buying essentials
The police may start checking shopping trolleys to make sure people are only buying essentials amid the Covid-19 lockdown, one police chief has threatened.
Chief Constable Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, said his force is only ‘a few days away’ from introducing the extreme measures. Other enforcement action being considered are roadblocks to stop people travelling and flouting coronavirus regulations, he said.
Punishment by the establishment for supporting Brexit.
I’m sure that foul old codger Attenburger would approve.
If the supermarket is selling contraband in the first place, why do the police not arrest the manager?
An easier way would be for the police to confiscate all non-essential items from every supermarket/corner store and then move on to the wholesalers/distributors. Much more efficient.
Mind you, we’re not that far from stupidity. The morning news stated that in NSW churches and mosques will soon be allowed to have up to 50 people attend, yet from Monday, certain pokiew venues will be able to host 500 people:
Money talks.
Meanwhile, Partick supporters remain unaffected by the ban on indoor plumbing.
yes, it was ridiculous and the public backlash, and Boris stepping in, forced an apology.
No. 10 hits back at heavy-handed cops
But it just shows you how easily we fall into a police state.
Why be satisfied with just one arrest when they could harass tens of thousands.
Just goes to show what happens when you allow petty, vindictive people the authority to interfere in others’ lives (even for supposedly good reasons).
Pathetic.