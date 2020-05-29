Was this in the Magna Carta?

Posted on 6:56 am, May 29, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Ok.  Perhaps this statement is a few weeks old and perhaps it has since been over ruled, but the disease that brought it to the surface remains:

Police threaten to search shopping trolleys to check you’re only buying essentials

The police may start checking shopping trolleys to make sure people are only buying essentials amid the Covid-19 lockdown, one police chief has threatened.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, said his force is only ‘a few days away’ from introducing the extreme measures. Other enforcement action being considered are roadblocks to stop people travelling and flouting coronavirus regulations, he said.

  1. miltonf
    #3466951, posted on May 29, 2020 at 7:01 am

    Punishment by the establishment for supporting Brexit.

  2. miltonf
    #3466952, posted on May 29, 2020 at 7:02 am

    I’m sure that foul old codger Attenburger would approve.

  3. 2dogs
    #3466956, posted on May 29, 2020 at 7:15 am

    If the supermarket is selling contraband in the first place, why do the police not arrest the manager?

  4. bemused
    #3466957, posted on May 29, 2020 at 7:22 am

    An easier way would be for the police to confiscate all non-essential items from every supermarket/corner store and then move on to the wholesalers/distributors. Much more efficient.

  5. bemused
    #3466960, posted on May 29, 2020 at 7:28 am

    Mind you, we’re not that far from stupidity. The morning news stated that in NSW churches and mosques will soon be allowed to have up to 50 people attend, yet from Monday, certain pokiew venues will be able to host 500 people:

    NSW clubs could welcome crowds of more than 500 people in certain venues from Monday, with the industry boasting it “heavily influenced” state government decision-making.

    Money talks.

  6. lotocoti
    #3466979, posted on May 29, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Meanwhile, Partick supporters remain unaffected by the ban on indoor plumbing.

  7. Nob
    #3466981, posted on May 29, 2020 at 8:07 am

    yes, it was ridiculous and the public backlash, and Boris stepping in, forced an apology.
    No. 10 hits back at heavy-handed cops

    But it just shows you how easily we fall into a police state.

  8. Roger
    #3466985, posted on May 29, 2020 at 8:19 am

    If the supermarket is selling contraband in the first place, why do the police not arrest the manager?

    Why be satisfied with just one arrest when they could harass tens of thousands.

  9. tgs
    #3466993, posted on May 29, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Just goes to show what happens when you allow petty, vindictive people the authority to interfere in others’ lives (even for supposedly good reasons).

    Pathetic.

