Was this in the Magna Carta?

Ok. Perhaps this statement is a few weeks old and perhaps it has since been over ruled, but the disease that brought it to the surface remains:

Police threaten to search shopping trolleys to check you’re only buying essentials

…

The police may start checking shopping trolleys to make sure people are only buying essentials amid the Covid-19 lockdown, one police chief has threatened.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, said his force is only ‘a few days away’ from introducing the extreme measures. Other enforcement action being considered are roadblocks to stop people travelling and flouting coronavirus regulations, he said.