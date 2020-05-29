When words fail

Use a picture. The EU has done it again.

Although new EU regulations should pave the way for these products, European eating habits will have to change too. EURACTIV Germany reports.

Since the start of 2019, customers of the German supermarket chain Kaufland have had the choice between garlic and herb flavoured mealworms, or buffalo worms with hints of sour cream and onion.

And foods made from insects, such as chocolate bars, granola, pasta or burgers, are also appearing in other major supermarkets all over Europe.

Edible insects could play key role in cutting harmful emissions!

More good news. Insects rank topmost species regarding abundance in the world where, some 2111 species of them are recorded to be edible. They are known for high protein and less fat diet and are rich in calories, thiamin, riboflavin, iron, minerals that makes them perfect substitute for conventional beef.