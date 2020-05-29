Who works for whom

If there is one thing in the Australian economic discourse that drives TAFKAS batty it is the authority and deference afforded to the Reserve Bank of Australia and its officers.
(and when TAFKAS say batty, that does not mean coughing and sputtering with respiratory failure).
Breaking news – RBA officials are humans, flesh and blood with no special powers of insight and prediction. They have (presumably), 2 arms, 2 legs, 10 fingers and 10 toes.
There is nothing special about these people.
Perhaps they have access to better data than the rest of us, but that’s it. They don’t have a monopoly on wisdom or intellect. In fact, given some of their actions, there is evidence of a deficit on wisdom or intellect, but nevertheless. Their forecasts are as regularly wrong as those of the rest of the economic chattering class.
Despite this, they are too often offered privilege and protection by too many. Take for example this from Labor Senator Katy Gallagher questions at the Senate Inquiry into COVID-19:
Governor Lowe, I ask this in the most humblest of ways, but is there a way you could tilt your camera down a bit better.
It’s a request from the media.
My apologies for having to start that way.
The humblest of ways. Governor Lowe is a public servant not the Queen of England.
Oh Governor Lowe. Please. Pretty please. If you would grace us with your sapience?
Would Senator Gallagher be so deferential to any other public servant? Unlikely.
Governor Lowe is appearing at the inquiry because he was directed to and not the other way around.
For Pete’s sake!
Yes, but he’s the one who can print money in unlimited quantities!
No wonder the politicians are grovelling.
An English comedian said the world was run on “Reckonomics”by “Reckonomists “ , they dont know exactly whats going to happen but the Reckon they do, maybe he has found out their secret ? They are like horse race punters ,think they know the results . Just a thought .
John Bayley he should be charged with forgery and debasing the currency.
@ TAFKAS
The RBA staff are extensively credentialled. While I am not convinced their credentials mean what some of them think they mean, there is danger flirting with the Maoist derision of expertise: the humblest peasant doesn’t know all there is to running monetary policy; and on various institutional interpretations of the prevalence of central banks (does any country with a population of 100,000 or more not have one?) managing monetary policy seems to be something requiring specialist skill.
In the past two decades, a plausible case can be made that we’ve been well served by the minions of Martin Place; it has been made here: https://www.themoneyillusion.com/why-australia-hasnt-had-a-recession-in-26-years/ I am not however sure that that service has continued. In particular, both Lowe and his deputy, Debelle, have given speeches that could be mistaken for the works of HC Coombs or Geoff Harcourt.