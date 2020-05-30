She knew Australians loved it

The final majority, of course, was actually 55 seats – the biggest in Australian history.

12 Responses to She knew Australians loved it

  2. bemused
    #3467960, posted on May 30, 2020 at 10:42 am

    It’s a pity though that we got Fraser. Another useless Malcolm.

  3. Fat Tony
    #3467968, posted on May 30, 2020 at 10:47 am

    And did nothing with it to undo what Whitlam had done.
    Did give us a heap of mussy Lebs tho…

  4. Rusty of Qld
    #3467971, posted on May 30, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Being a newly minted staried eyed little voter I voted for Gough in 72 and then again in 74 when he pulled on an early election. I know he was doing terrible damage to the economy by 75 but would have preferred that Kerr had dismissed/suspended Gough, left him there as seat a warmer and we the people could have then vented or utter disdain for the shambles of his so called Government.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3467982, posted on May 30, 2020 at 10:56 am

    People voted.

    The Left can never handle that fact – the Australian electorate had their say, and dismissed their idol in a landslide.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3467985, posted on May 30, 2020 at 10:57 am

    There was a reason he was called Shitlam

  7. stackja
    #3467995, posted on May 30, 2020 at 11:01 am

    Whitlam wanted bank depositors to fund his government. Australia came close to anarchy.

  8. areff
    #3467998, posted on May 30, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Control of both houses — and the useless bastard still didn’t cut taxes.

  9. Neil
    #3468001, posted on May 30, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Table 1 says Whitlam increased govt spending by 19.9% in 1974 and 15.7% in 1976 taking govt spending from 18.5% of GDP to 24%. Was something lese happening to explain such a large increase in spending or was Gough a big spender?

    https://budget.gov.au/2019-20/content/bp1/download/bp1_bs10.pdf

  10. BorisG
    #3468003, posted on May 30, 2020 at 11:06 am

    It’s a pity though that we got Fraser.

    People voted.

  11. Cynic of Ayr
    #3468016, posted on May 30, 2020 at 11:13 am

    The Left can never handle that fact – the Australian electorate had their say, and dismissed their idol in a landslide.
    This is the thing, isn’t it? They all blamed Kerr, but in reality, all Kerr said was, “I’m calling an election, Guff, and it’s yours to win or lose.”
    And that was the end of that.
    Kerr had one vote, I assume, if Governor Generals get the vote, so it was hardly a deciding vote.
    I agree though, that the replacement was an absolute dud, just as Turnbull was. And, like Whitlam and the left, he blames everyone else for his demise.

  12. Petros
    #3468024, posted on May 30, 2020 at 11:19 am

    The Liberal party selected Fraser to be their leader, Boris. Do try to understand the Australian system.

