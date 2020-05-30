She knew Australians loved it

The ABC asks: What did the Queen know about Gough Whitlam’s dismissal?
The final majority, of course, was actually 55 seats – the biggest in Australian history.
The Left fully understand that 18C’s purpose is really about banning right-wing ideas, while only the Left tend to get caught up by defamation laws. Hence they want to reform defamation laws.
People voted.
It’s a pity though that we got Fraser. Another useless Malcolm.
And did nothing with it to undo what Whitlam had done.
Did give us a heap of mussy Lebs tho…
Being a newly minted staried eyed little voter I voted for Gough in 72 and then again in 74 when he pulled on an early election. I know he was doing terrible damage to the economy by 75 but would have preferred that Kerr had dismissed/suspended Gough, left him there as seat a warmer and we the people could have then vented or utter disdain for the shambles of his so called Government.
The Left can never handle that fact – the Australian electorate had their say, and dismissed their idol in a landslide.
There was a reason he was called Shitlam
Whitlam wanted bank depositors to fund his government. Australia came close to anarchy.
Control of both houses — and the useless bastard still didn’t cut taxes.
Table 1 says Whitlam increased govt spending by 19.9% in 1974 and 15.7% in 1976 taking govt spending from 18.5% of GDP to 24%. Was something lese happening to explain such a large increase in spending or was Gough a big spender?
https://budget.gov.au/2019-20/content/bp1/download/bp1_bs10.pdf
This is the thing, isn’t it? They all blamed Kerr, but in reality, all Kerr said was, “I’m calling an election, Guff, and it’s yours to win or lose.”
And that was the end of that.
Kerr had one vote, I assume, if Governor Generals get the vote, so it was hardly a deciding vote.
I agree though, that the replacement was an absolute dud, just as Turnbull was. And, like Whitlam and the left, he blames everyone else for his demise.
The Liberal party selected Fraser to be their leader, Boris. Do try to understand the Australian system.