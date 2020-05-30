What would we do without “intelligence officials”?

Intelligence officers also detected a rise in “anti-China” and “anti-migration” sentiment in the community as a result of the global pandemic, although it was not clear whether any threats had been uncovered.
Nothing gets past them. That “sentiment” is running against a communist police state whose evil, psychopathic malice has killed hundreds of thousands over the past few months is not something for ASIO to be worried about. It is every Australian patriot’s default position. A more important question is why ASIO would be hostile to that position. Are they seriously comparing opponents of the CCP to terrorists? No. Not seriously. This is another example of the peak spy agency’s daffy headline harvesting. In February – before the virus colonised the news cycle – it was neo-Nazis in garages being used to shake the money tree. Now, “suspicious internet activity” is being cited to justify increased surveillance powers – similar to those used by Beijing.
Among those powers would be the right to interrogate minors as young as 14 without a guardian present and to use tracking devices on cars without a warrant. ASIO says that as “security threats evolve,” its “ability to respond must also evolve.” But trashing fundamental principles of justice is not evolution. It is a retrogression and an attack on the rule of law from within more damaging than anything being done from without.
Remember the brouhaha in the United States about the Patriot Act following 9/11? What’s being done now or, in this case, proposed in the name of “safety” is a thousand times more damaging – to natural justice, economies and the human psyche. And yet there has been scarcely a murmur of disapproval from ‘progressives.’ It’s time for legislatures to say NO. Warrantless surveillance and the grilling of children is a good place to start. That is unless you mind the possibility of your own child or grandchild being detained one day and worked over for being a conservative. If you think that’s rich, Augusto Zimmermann has a reminder at Quadrant of what Canberra “officials” are capable of.
Head of the CIA was Mr John Brennan who voted for the Communist Party of the USA in 1976.
I’d be quite interested in the voting patterns of ASIO senior officers.
Especially since ASIO seems to have a fascination with the very few far-right organizations in Australia, if three guys and a cattle dog can comprise an ‘organization’. Curiously they never seem to mention the actual horde of far-left groups.
If only we had a TARDIS or some sort of time portal with which to recover Charles Spry and his colleagues to help clean up the mess…
…Assuming they did not resign on the spot and demand to be sent back because of the complete infiltration and subversion of ASIO by the very people it was set up to catch.
Is it illegal to be anti-migration? Is it wrong?
Why is my attitude to immigration of any interest to these buffoons? Fuck off you hopeless dickheads.
I’m not anti-China, but I think the CCP has to accept responsibility for the human carnage they allowed to fly around the world – whilst they, themselves, restricted movement between Wuhan and other Chinese provinces.
Yep, scum. Why is it wrong to hold a anti-migration position? You might disagree with it but it’s a public policy so like any other policy up for debate and change. Me thinks that they have so little real work to do that they are on a witch hunt to justify powers and increased budgets. Sack the leadership and fine them 50% of the budget. They will soon get the message that in a democracy they should stay away from a political discussion.
How many spooks has ASIO got on the Andrews China case? Surely a matter worthy of minutely close scrutiny and continued monitoring .
They used to investigate the late Australoan Communist[arty didnt they ? This is even more important to our country .
Agreed, Prof. Hence my earlier comment about what Charles Spry might think of today.
As the truism goes, any organisation or institution that is not overtly right-wing will become left-wing over time…
Indeed.
Keeping an eye on citizens who are anti China however smacks of foreshadowing surrender.
Shut it down, start again with military officers who have been combat veterans.
Their loyalty is generally not as easy to compromise as some soft arts/law graduate.
All I can say is:
Heaven is eliminating the CCP.
Skies darken over Beijing.
Haiku form, nb?
Apart from that, I am inclined to agree.
Anybody know any fortune cookie manufacturers who export to China? 😛