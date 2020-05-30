What would we do without “intelligence officials”?

Intelligence officers also detected a rise in “anti-China” and “anti-migration” sentiment in the community as a result of the global pandemic, although it was not clear whether any threats had been uncovered.





Nothing gets past them. That “sentiment” is running against a communist police state whose evil, psychopathic malice has killed hundreds of thousands over the past few months is not something for ASIO to be worried about. It is every Australian patriot’s default position. A more important question is why ASIO would be hostile to that position. Are they seriously comparing opponents of the CCP to terrorists? No. Not seriously. This is another example of the peak spy agency’s daffy headline harvesting. In February – before the virus colonised the news cycle – it was neo-Nazis in garages being used to shake the money tree. Now, “suspicious internet activity” is being cited to justify increased surveillance powers – similar to those used by Beijing.

Among those powers would be the right to interrogate minors as young as 14 without a guardian present and to use tracking devices on cars without a warrant. ASIO says that as “security threats evolve,” its “ability to respond must also evolve.” But trashing fundamental principles of justice is not evolution. It is a retrogression and an attack on the rule of law from within more damaging than anything being done from without.

Remember the brouhaha in the United States about the Patriot Act following 9/11? What’s being done now or, in this case, proposed in the name of “safety” is a thousand times more damaging – to natural justice, economies and the human psyche. And yet there has been scarcely a murmur of disapproval from ‘progressives.’ It’s time for legislatures to say NO. Warrantless surveillance and the grilling of children is a good place to start. That is unless you mind the possibility of your own child or grandchild being detained one day and worked over for being a conservative. If you think that’s rich, Augusto Zimmermann has a reminder at Quadrant of what Canberra “officials” are capable of.