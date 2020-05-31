Here’s a question for the aficionados out there.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL has indicated:

Pretty big demand for an organisation that can’t manage its own money to demand that the NSW government spend the money of NSW tax payers to the benefit of the NRL.

With the state government on Saturday dumping plans for the $800 million redevelopment of ANZ Stadium as it deals with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, NRL powerbrokers are set to demand funds be redirected towards suburban venues as part of a push to regenerate tribalism in rugby league.

You really have to wonder how these people got the title powerbrokers. Incompetents. Profligates. Spendthrifts perhaps. But powerbrokers?

And to regenerate tribalism in rugby league. How about these powerbrokers deliver a product that regenerates this so called tribalism.

Let’s just say for a second that the NSW government does build these stadiums. What are the odd that the NRL will pay the full economic rent that the capital investment, maintenance and operating costs for stadiums requires? Hmmm. What are the odd of that? Chances are non existent.

So what the NRL is really asking for is not stadiums but a subsidy. A big fat tax payer subsidy to go towards effecting the usual thing that happens under a subsidy …. salaries that are higher than otherwise warranted under normal market conditions.

But here is a question TAFKAS does not know the answer to. Do the NRL teams pay any tax? Income tax would be a stretch given they can’t make any profit notwithstanding the huge television rights. But what about payroll tax? Similarly, do the AFL teams pay payroll tax?