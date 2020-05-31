Here’s a question for the aficionados out there.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL has indicated:
Pretty big demand for an organisation that can’t manage its own money to demand that the NSW government spend the money of NSW tax payers to the benefit of the NRL.
With the state government on Saturday dumping plans for the $800 million redevelopment of ANZ Stadium as it deals with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, NRL powerbrokers are set to demand funds be redirected towards suburban venues as part of a push to regenerate tribalism in rugby league.
You really have to wonder how these people got the title powerbrokers. Incompetents. Profligates. Spendthrifts perhaps. But powerbrokers?
And to regenerate tribalism in rugby league. How about these powerbrokers deliver a product that regenerates this so called tribalism.
Let’s just say for a second that the NSW government does build these stadiums. What are the odd that the NRL will pay the full economic rent that the capital investment, maintenance and operating costs for stadiums requires? Hmmm. What are the odd of that? Chances are non existent.
So what the NRL is really asking for is not stadiums but a subsidy. A big fat tax payer subsidy to go towards effecting the usual thing that happens under a subsidy …. salaries that are higher than otherwise warranted under normal market conditions.
But here is a question TAFKAS does not know the answer to. Do the NRL teams pay any tax? Income tax would be a stretch given they can’t make any profit notwithstanding the huge television rights. But what about payroll tax? Similarly, do the AFL teams pay payroll tax?
But what about the Windmills?
Wont anyone think of the environment?
I’ve always been fiercely opposed to any state or federal money going to the VFL/AFL, or for taxpayers’ money being spent on infrastructure primarily for the purposes of that body.
The same applies to any top level professional sporting organisation in Australia.
Then there’re the powerbrokers of Rugby Australia…
One wonders what stadium RA could afford to stage a game in, now they have so few coins to rub together. And their players are taking off to richer pastures.
NRL might keep an eye on the demise of RA, in the way Caesar had a slave in the back of the chariot saying ‘you’re mortal sonny boy’.
The NSW government should agree to build the stadiums on the condition that all players, coaches and administrators in the NRL can earn no more than $100,000 per year.
Why not generate some cashflow first?
I.E. Play some games?
These people are allegedly promoters. Good promoters get among the people and encourage them to come watch their product. Not try to bludge taxpayer funds for substandard product, and resort to blackmail when the first approach fails.
And if they cannot promote, then they need to be sacked, and leave the city and country district administrators to do their thing unmolested. I sometimes think the worst thing that ever happened to district sports (where all the talent is grown) was the onset of professionalisation and the influx of both government and sponsor money.