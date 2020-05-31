Free to lose

Posted on 10:23 am, May 31, 2020 by Steve Kates


CITIES BRACE FOR INCREASING UNREST
SPIRALING OUT OF CONTROL

As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for response...
Political finger-pointing intensifies...
Secret Service clashes with crowds at White House...
FOXNEWS reporter: 'Scariest situation since Tahrir Square'...
NYC pleads for calm....
LA On Brink?
More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown...
Police try to balance response...
Security Officers Gunned Down in Oakland...
Van Jones: 'Even most well-intentioned white person has virus in brain'...
Cornel West: USA Is Failed Social Experiment...
PHOTOS...
UPDATES...

Since it is the left, what we are seeing is pure nihilism with no policies. Oh, by the way, this also happened too.

SPACEX ROCKET SHIP LIFTS OFF WITH TWO AMERICANS:

A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode skyward aboard a sleek, white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off from the same launch pad used to send the Apollo astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.

This entry was posted in American politics, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Free to lose

  1. a happy little debunker
    #3469141, posted on May 31, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Organizers in Minnesota are putting their lives on the line for justice.

    Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 29, 2020

    Antifa – the domestic terrorist arm of the Democrat party.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3469156, posted on May 31, 2020 at 10:46 am

    If you have no law you have no order.
    If you have no order you have anarchy, and misery, where the strong prey upon the weak.
    That seems to be the political and societal aim of these people of the Left.

  3. Up The Workers!
    #3469157, posted on May 31, 2020 at 10:47 am

    The Dementiacrats failed with the economy;
    they failed to save their Ambassador to Libya;
    they failed with Black/Latino employment;
    they failed with Black/Latino educational opportunities;
    they failed with supporting American manufacturers;
    they failed with decent policies;
    they failed with Killary Clinton;
    they failed with Stormy Daniels;
    they failed with Christine Blatant Fraud;
    they failed with Jizzy Smellitt;
    they failed at their repeated acts of sedition and treason
    they failed with their several attempts at Impeachment;
    they failed at sabotage;
    they failed at lawfare;

    so now they are giving domestic arson, riots, looting and racism a try.

    The Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan would be proud of their 21st Century criminal descendants.

  4. Roger
    #3469169, posted on May 31, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Melissa Davey Retweeted
    Dr Siouxsie Wiles
    @SiouxsieW
    ·
    4h
    Just watched the rocket launch. Wow. The bit where the rocket lands safely on the drone ship! It’s an exciting moment in history. But we can’t ignore that it’s driven by a ruthless billionaire & is happening while a pandemic rages & protesters are being killed by police

  5. NoFixedAddress
    #3469175, posted on May 31, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Hello friends,

    This past week was Gab’s biggest week ever. Hundreds of thousands of new and returning users got on Gab after Twitter censored President Trump and the official White House account. The tipping point for the Big Tech Exodus has begun. Now is the time to tell a friend about Gab and to support alt tech platforms. The future of the free and open internet depends on leaving Silicon Valley platforms behind and decentralizing their control over the flow of information online.

    We are now mirroring all of the President’s tweets on the verified Gab account we have set up for him.

    You can click here to follow the President’s account for uncensored posts.

    The site was created for him August 2016.

  6. Bruce
    #3469199, posted on May 31, 2020 at 11:25 am

    “Dr. Siouxsie Wiles”

    Life “imitating art”? More like a cheap rip-off.

    “Siouxsie and the Banshees”?

    Getting warmer.

    “Siouxsie and the (Horseshoe) Bats–t Crazy”, more like it.

  7. stackja
    #3469202, posted on May 31, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Liberty Quote
    We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.

    — Harry Hopkins, advisor to Franklin D. Roosevelt

    Pelosi : We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.

  8. Scott Osmond
    #3469221, posted on May 31, 2020 at 11:39 am

    So once again the blacks in America are trashing their own backyard. I saw a black business owner crying because his sports bar he had put all his resources in to was destroyed. So when insurance rates for these areas skyrocket and business owners choose not to open in these areas it will be proof of white racism not ferrel behaviour from some in the black community. Agree that after everything else has failed to get DJT they are going the civil unrest trick. Somehow I think like the other ones it will backfire.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.