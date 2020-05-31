Free to lose

CITIES BRACE FOR INCREASING UNREST
SPIRALING OUT OF CONTROL
As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for response...
Political finger-pointing intensifies...
Secret Service clashes with crowds at White House...
FOXNEWS reporter: 'Scariest situation since Tahrir Square'...
NYC pleads for calm....
LA On Brink?
More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown...
Police try to balance response...
Security Officers Gunned Down in Oakland...
Van Jones: 'Even most well-intentioned white person has virus in brain'...
Cornel West: USA Is Failed Social Experiment...
PHOTOS...
UPDATES...
Since it is the left, what we are seeing is pure nihilism with no policies. Oh, by the way, this also happened too.
SPACEX ROCKET SHIP LIFTS OFF WITH TWO AMERICANS:
A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.
NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode skyward aboard a sleek, white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off from the same launch pad used to send the Apollo astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.
Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 29, 2020
Antifa – the domestic terrorist arm of the Democrat party.
If you have no law you have no order.
If you have no order you have anarchy, and misery, where the strong prey upon the weak.
That seems to be the political and societal aim of these people of the Left.
The Dementiacrats failed with the economy;
they failed to save their Ambassador to Libya;
they failed with Black/Latino employment;
they failed with Black/Latino educational opportunities;
they failed with supporting American manufacturers;
they failed with decent policies;
they failed with Killary Clinton;
they failed with Stormy Daniels;
they failed with Christine Blatant Fraud;
they failed with Jizzy Smellitt;
they failed at their repeated acts of sedition and treason
they failed with their several attempts at Impeachment;
they failed at sabotage;
they failed at lawfare;
so now they are giving domestic arson, riots, looting and racism a try.
The Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan would be proud of their 21st Century criminal descendants.
Melissa Davey Retweeted
Dr Siouxsie Wiles
@SiouxsieW
·
4h
Just watched the rocket launch. Wow. The bit where the rocket lands safely on the drone ship! It’s an exciting moment in history. But we can’t ignore that it’s driven by a ruthless billionaire & is happening while a pandemic rages & protesters are being killed by police
The site was created for him August 2016.
“Dr. Siouxsie Wiles”
Life “imitating art”? More like a cheap rip-off.
“Siouxsie and the Banshees”?
Getting warmer.
“Siouxsie and the (Horseshoe) Bats–t Crazy”, more like it.
Pelosi : We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.
So once again the blacks in America are trashing their own backyard. I saw a black business owner crying because his sports bar he had put all his resources in to was destroyed. So when insurance rates for these areas skyrocket and business owners choose not to open in these areas it will be proof of white racism not ferrel behaviour from some in the black community. Agree that after everything else has failed to get DJT they are going the civil unrest trick. Somehow I think like the other ones it will backfire.