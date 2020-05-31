Free to lose



CITIES BRACE FOR INCREASING UNREST

SPIRALING OUT OF CONTROL

As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for response...

Political finger-pointing intensifies...

Secret Service clashes with crowds at White House...

FOXNEWS reporter: 'Scariest situation since Tahrir Square'...

NYC pleads for calm....

LA On Brink?

More than 500 arrests after looting and vandalism sweep downtown...

Police try to balance response...

Security Officers Gunned Down in Oakland...

Van Jones: 'Even most well-intentioned white person has virus in brain'...

Cornel West: USA Is Failed Social Experiment...

Since it is the left, what we are seeing is pure nihilism with no policies. Oh, by the way, this also happened too.

SPACEX ROCKET SHIP LIFTS OFF WITH TWO AMERICANS: A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade. NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode skyward aboard a sleek, white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off from the same launch pad used to send the Apollo astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.