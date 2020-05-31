Jeremy Corbyn now in hiding

Britons now belong to the state, body and soul. And while London’s remaining natives bang on pots and pans to ward off evil spirits, monotheists are moving in. This is what the death of Western Civilisation sounds like:
#WATCH: A call to prayer rings out around #London's #CanaryWharf banking district #Ramadanhttps://t.co/RFFBcHIKmg pic.twitter.com/FQADzNmN8R
— Arab News (@arabnews) May 22, 2020
A nation dying with nary a whimper.
Apparently, as the song goes, “Suicide is painless”.
Coming soon to a body-politic VERY near you.
Davos Soros Global fascism is destroying history ,the response is to destroy globalism by taking taxpayers money from them . Populism is becomming popular ask the EU global fascists .
WHO will fold up , lack of other peoples moneh will kill it , other countries will follow the USA ,but our rightish wing of the alp government will keep giving the spongers our money .
Defund all socialist groups ,we need the oney for recovery after the Bernier Wuhan Chinese attack.