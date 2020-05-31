The shame of the University of Queensland

Cross posting a powerful piece from Paul Fritjers at Club Troppo.

The management of the University of Queensland, and in particular Peter Hoj and Peter Varghese, stand condemned today by the international media, by both Labor and Liberal politicians, by both left-wing and right-wing Australians, by its own students, and by the powerful pro-American lobby. That management unleashed a shit-storm on itself today by its decision (via a kangaroo court) to suspend Drew Pavlou for 2 years and thus oust him as student representative on the UQ Senate, as well as make it impossible for him to finish his studies.

I wonder if the lone classical liberal in Carlton will comment on this? I suppose he plays to his strengths in detailed analysis and leaves the political comment to other people. Fair enough.