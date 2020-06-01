Some 20-30 years ago, someone noticed an autism cluster in Silicon Valley.

California scientists have discovered clusters of autism where children are twice as likely to have the condition as infants in surrounding areas.

The residents were not surprisingly concerned and so they investigated. They looked at the water supply, the air quality, the soil in the parks, the buildings in the schools. As many possible environmental issues as possible.

Then someone noticed that much of the Silicon Valley population worked in the IT sector, many as coders and that such people in the tech industry are predisposed autism.

The top 10 clusters were found among children with scholarly parents and San Francisco’s vibrant tech hub is filled with intelligent individuals from highly educated backgrounds. There was a seven fold increase in the number of autistic children between 1990 and 2006 in California and, while experts say that improved diagnoses can explain a portion of this increase, environmental causes — such as a significant number of educated parents being drawn to the area by the Silicon Valley tech boom — may be responsible for the rest.

This is by no means a criticism of autism.

Many of history’s greatest thinkers have been neurodivergent. This includes the likes of Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton, Bill Gates, and Barbara McClintock who were all on the autism spectrum. The influence that these individuals have had on humanity is indicative of neurodiversity’s potential in the workplace.

The point is, is that the industry and culture of Silicon Valley attracts certain kinds of people and those people partner up and have children who themselves are more likely to have such conditions.

We have a similar issue in Australia where a certain city has a very high population working in a common “industry”. And this industry attracts a certain kind of people and those people mate and reproduce. Ironically, the residents of this city talk a lot about diversity but they really don’t like it or live it.

This Australian city, by the by, is Canberra.

Canberra seems to attracts people who generally but vehemently dislike risk and generally believe that all of human kind’s problems can be solved through legislation, regulation and taxation. They believe in the “perfectibility” of man through education, or in many cases reeducation.

They build schools for themselves, especially of public policy and administration, that perpetuate and indoctrinate the belief that every economic, social and environmental problem can be solved through a cocktail of experts, other people’s money and enforcement at the point of a gun.

Their world view revolves around aggregation and centralisation of power and resources, into their hands of course, because they have the training, expertise and objectivity to plan and implement solutions to everything. They like to disperse responsibility and avoid accountability through committees. And paleo pear bread is the big winner.

With every subsequent generation, this world view is concentrated and refined ever further.

This is not about politics. Politicians come and go. This is about bureaucracies as bureaucracies are perpetual.

Consider some other places where central bureaucratic government is run from a single city and where it is not. Which citizens have relatively better government where the governors live among and closer to the governed.

Washington DC … the home of (among other things) Cross Fire Hurricane and Fast and Furious. And why is that that Australian public servants look to London for many of their ideas? Ok. Don’t bring up Brexit. TAFKAS did say relatively better government.

If Australia is to survive and prosper, we need to close down Canberra. Just shut it down and send the departments and public servants to the 4 winds. Let the buildings remain empty as a monument to remind us of the costly errors made.