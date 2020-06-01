Some 20-30 years ago, someone noticed an autism cluster in Silicon Valley.
California scientists have discovered clusters of autism where children are twice as likely to have the condition as infants in surrounding areas.
The residents were not surprisingly concerned and so they investigated. They looked at the water supply, the air quality, the soil in the parks, the buildings in the schools. As many possible environmental issues as possible.
Then someone noticed that much of the Silicon Valley population worked in the IT sector, many as coders and that such people in the tech industry are predisposed autism.
The top 10 clusters were found among children with scholarly parents and San Francisco’s vibrant tech hub is filled with intelligent individuals from highly educated backgrounds.
There was a seven fold increase in the number of autistic children between 1990 and 2006 in California and, while experts say that improved diagnoses can explain a portion of this increase, environmental causes — such as a significant number of educated parents being drawn to the area by the Silicon Valley tech boom — may be responsible for the rest.
This is by no means a criticism of autism.
Many of history’s greatest thinkers have been neurodivergent. This includes the likes of Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton, Bill Gates, and Barbara McClintock who were all on the autism spectrum. The influence that these individuals have had on humanity is indicative of neurodiversity’s potential in the workplace.
The point is, is that the industry and culture of Silicon Valley attracts certain kinds of people and those people partner up and have children who themselves are more likely to have such conditions.
We have a similar issue in Australia where a certain city has a very high population working in a common “industry”. And this industry attracts a certain kind of people and those people mate and reproduce. Ironically, the residents of this city talk a lot about diversity but they really don’t like it or live it.
This Australian city, by the by, is Canberra.
Canberra seems to attracts people who generally but vehemently dislike risk and generally believe that all of human kind’s problems can be solved through legislation, regulation and taxation. They believe in the “perfectibility” of man through education, or in many cases reeducation.
They build schools for themselves, especially of public policy and administration, that perpetuate and indoctrinate the belief that every economic, social and environmental problem can be solved through a cocktail of experts, other people’s money and enforcement at the point of a gun.
Their world view revolves around aggregation and centralisation of power and resources, into their hands of course, because they have the training, expertise and objectivity to plan and implement solutions to everything. They like to disperse responsibility and avoid accountability through committees. And paleo pear bread is the big winner.
With every subsequent generation, this world view is concentrated and refined ever further.
This is not about politics. Politicians come and go. This is about bureaucracies as bureaucracies are perpetual.
Consider some other places where central bureaucratic government is run from a single city and where it is not. Which citizens have relatively better government where the governors live among and closer to the governed.
Washington DC … the home of (among other things) Cross Fire Hurricane and Fast and Furious. And why is that that Australian public servants look to London for many of their ideas? Ok. Don’t bring up Brexit. TAFKAS did say relatively better government.
If Australia is to survive and prosper, we need to close down Canberra. Just shut it down and send the departments and public servants to the 4 winds. Let the buildings remain empty as a monument to remind us of the costly errors made.
Spot on, Canberra is nothing more than a tax leech on the rest of the country. I would also advocate for letting Adelaide die a slow and if possible painless death. There is no reason for a city to be there, it should revert to a largish country town.
The problem is how to do it?
Amen.
We’ve now had a couple of generations of people whose parents have been Canberra public servants, who’ve gone to school there, then ANU, and then joined the public service themselves. They do not know what a recession is or what it does to people. They have little experience of the innovation and societal efficiencies which emanate from private enterprise, or how much red tape impairs those businesses and therefore the nation’s standard of living. Canberra is a very dangerous place.
Spot on Sparty. You actually have pubic service families like in foreign affairies (not all fairies obviously) and the ABC.
The place is an abomination and has done great damage to the real Australia. Just look what they have done/are doing to the MIA.
When Abbott became PM quite a few of those pubes seems to think they were there to serve the UN and not Australia. Menzies’ biggest mistake.
Fuckwit central.
We need all immigrants to live in Canberra and billited with public servants for a minimum of 2 years.
Immigration policy will change rapidly.
I would also advocate for letting Adelaide die a slow and if possible painless death. There is no reason for a city to be there, it should revert to a largish country town.
Why? Until Weatherdill got to it, they used to actually make things there like commodores and magnas.
A further problem is that, regardless of which party is in government, the bureaucrats have their own agenda which they pursue regardless.
Parkinson, Menadue, Henry- you get the feeling that they don’t really wish you well.
TAFKAS,
I don’t always agree with the thrust of your posts, but I found myself nodding along with each sentence, although there was a bit of a drift from autism to Canberra. I happen to know a bit about both. I know nothing about Washington DC or Silicon Valley.
But I am sure you are right. Its the inbred nature of these geographical areas. As a young country boy, I used to attend PS training in Canberra on a regular basis. After a week of training, I would go home none the wiser other than confirmation that these head office types were fucked in the head.The Australian taxpayer was up for at least $2000-$3000 for my “training” and that was back in the 80″s.
I am a late comer to exposure to those poor souls with autism. Severe autism I mean, not those fuckers who use it as some kind of shield, an excuse for their nuttiness or in some cases a badge of honour in their very strange world. I transport some of these poor autistic buggers from home to their sheltered workshop. Every parent or carer of a severe autistic deserves a medal.
I think, given what is happening in the US, that I would happily be party to torching Canberra even without the motivation of a dead black bloke.
Sorry, none of the above provides an answer to what is happening in the world.
Only in Canbra would they put up a statue of Al Grassby.
Attacking their own students seems to be getting to be a bit of a habit for Qld institutions of higher edjucashun.
wrong thread sorry
My nephew is brilliant, works in the ACT in Fed PS and I’ve always thought him “odd”. You are spoton with this post
I will say that RMC Duntroon and the War Memorial should remain- RMC was there before Canberra was, and the War Memorial is somewhat sacrosanct.
Beyond the minimal infrastructure needed to support these facilities and the training areas, the rest is fair game.
Self rectifying. They are rapidly turning into a new species: homo homo qwertii.
The reproduce thing being a problem, I think the species will break all records for brevity between emergence and extinction.
It’ll be a cold day in hell, before I move to the leftist bubble that is Canberra!
Australian capital before Canberra was Melbourne. Close down Canberra and move everything to Melbourne? Dan would approve.
On the subject of IT people, I’ve noticed over the years that those in IT tend to be predominantly of the Left, many on the far Left.
I’ve often wondered why, but perhaps it’s to do with the very nature of the work that attracts them and how they are fixated on the absolute need to control their environment and the pleasure they derive from that control.
Have you ever noticed how IT people deride those who don’t understand IT, just like the elites deride those who they consider the working class? Both groups consider themselves above the lower class.
Interesting take bemused- explains Google and Microsoft pretty well.
miltonf
#3470934, posted on June 1, 2020 at 5:35 pm
I would also advocate for letting Adelaide die a slow and if possible painless death. There is no reason for a city to be there, it should revert to a largish country town.
Stop crying about a few dollars going to South Australia. At least you might get something as material as a a submarine fleet for your money.
The biggest financial scam in Australian history was the positioning of the national capital just a few hours drive from Sydney. Thanks to all those very highly paid public servants, tens of billions of dollars every year is directly funneled into the NSW economy and decisions are continually made that benefit NSW. (For example, situating major PS offices in Sydney).
Canberra and Sydney are parasites on the rest of Australia. They shuffle a lot of money around but what do they actually produce?
The Federation should be broken,Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia should all become the Nation State of The People’s Republic of Fuckedupistan and print their own currency so that everyone can be a millionaire.
The tax haven of Westralia should then demand reparations for the airports, freeways and stadiums in Fuckedupistan which it paid for, and the borders should stay closed to Fuckedupistan forever. Footy can become an international sport and the FFL (formally the AFL) can support the shitbox, no member teams in the south-eastern part of Fuckedupistan with their freshly printed Danos (formally dollars).
Think of how wonderful it will be for them, never having to worry about bushfires again, and all of the jobs as they hack down all of the forests so they can have something to keep them warm in winter and attempt to fire up Whyalla to make steel for the submarines they’ll never make, and they could add to the circular flow of Danos by running lotteries on who can get to use the big battery , and set up a thriving barter exchange Boags to Victoriastan for diesel to Tazzie for electricity. The possibilities could be endless!!