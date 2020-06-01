Monday Forum: June 1, 2020

Posted on 11:00 am, June 1, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
54 Responses to Monday Forum: June 1, 2020

  1. Eddystone
    #3470330, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Wow. Lucky drop in

  2. Eddystone
    #3470332, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Let’s go for silver

  5. Eddystone
    #3470335, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Carry on, everyone.

  7. Pete of Perth
    #3470339, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:04 am

    WA day on this side of the iron curtain.

  8. stackja
    #3470345, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Atlanta police announce: clear the street.

  10. Eddystone
    #3470348, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Mark A
    #3470336, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:04 am

    greedy Eddy

    The Devil made me do it.

  14. stackja
    #3470359, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Andrew Young Boulevard ANTIFA
    Atlanta arrests

  15. Megan
    #3470360, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:18 am

    In the final 18! Top of a wet Melbournistan morning, all!

  17. stackja
    #3470363, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Atlanta police push back ANTIFA.

  19. Filbert
    #3470366, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Not leaving this one behind.

    I feel sorry for your gutless, parasitic, violent ilk, Sniffy Jelly-back.
    No, not really…

  20. twostix
    #3470367, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Tens of thousand of 20-30 year old middle class wankers now officially associated with a terrorist organisation.

    Oops!

    Bad parenting and terrible guidance from their cultural elders. They’ve been used as sacrificial pawns by their own parents!

  21. sfw
    #3470368, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:24 am

    I reckon Dan Andrews was bullied and taunted at school, possibly for his physical appearance or his personality or more likely both, I suspect that he developed a deep seated hatred for his tormentors and determined that he would get his revenge. So instead of getting a job or building a business he went into politics and worked incredibly hard to bring his desire to ambition. Now he’s one of the most powerful people in the country, makes arbitrary and contradictory laws, makes policy on the run and is in the process of selling the state to the Chinese. Revenge is sweet.

    He will leave the state a smoking economic ruin with a socially castrated people, a state where crime gangs and unions run free but the average person becomes a serf. Where is the Liberal opposition?

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3470370, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:25 am

    WA day on this side of the iron curtain.

    Not allowed to call it “Foundation Day” any more!

  23. sfw
    #3470371, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Should read “Desire to fruition” sorry.

  24. Crossie
    #3470372, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Pete of Perth
    #3470339, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:04 am
    WA day on this side of the iron curtain.

    Who would have thought even as recently as February that we would be occupying a Mad Max world today?

  25. twostix
    #3470373, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Literally one week ago the white people now throwing molotov cocktails at police and bashing and killing people were screaming at normal people that if you went outside your house for a walk on the beach you would be somehow individually responsible for killing people.

    These are young lawyers and financial managers and computer programmers, people with corporate jobs we’re talking about here. Very dangerous situation for everyone when a good chunk of the urban middle class loses its mind to secular cultism.

  26. calli
    #3470374, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Where is the Liberal opposition?

    Also bullied at school. And binned for good measure.

    So they make themselves the tiniest target they can while still whisking away a publicly-paid pay packet.

    What a gig.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3470375, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:27 am

    In a sad week for America, Trump has fled from his duty

    CNN. LOL.

  28. cohenite
    #3470376, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Free Radical
    #3470364, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:21 am
    In a sad week for America, Trump has fled from his duty

    Don’t click on anything this prick puts up; this was to cnn. What an arsehole.

  29. Roger
    #3470377, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Liberty Quote
    Coercion is evil precisely because it…eliminates an individual as a thinking and valuing person and makes him a bare tool in the achievement of the ends of another.

    — Friedrich von Hayek

  30. calli
    #3470378, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:28 am

    I suspect Montana and Wyoming will see an influx of fearful urbanites.

  31. cohenite
    #3470379, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Let’s talk about guns.

  32. Tom
    #3470380, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:30 am

    chaamjamal
    #3470346, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Hahaha. One troll gets booted. Another seamlessly takes his place.

    Is it something you ate as a kiddie, chaamiamal? Or are you just another smartarse knowall desperate to make an arsehole of himself in the grown-ups room?

    Dump away!

    It’s a pity you can’t jam the scroll wheel.

  33. calli
    #3470381, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Any looting and pillaging in Arizona?

  34. Gab
    #3470382, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:30 am

    The states currently under attack by the antifa terrorists, does anyone know if these states have pro-gun laws per the Second Amendment?

  35. sfw
    #3470383, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:31 am

    I like guns, I’m almost out of .22 ammo at the moment but Victoria’s Dear Leader has decreed that I can’t buy more as I may shoot my wife.

  36. twostix
    #3470387, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:34 am

    We absolutely need to start funding de-radicalisation programs for the young urban white collar middle class.

    They have been brainwashed on a never ending diet of extremist false reality for their entire lives and now are going mad with rage and fear.

  37. 1735099
    #3470389, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:37 am

    We don’t deserve Trump.

    And, unless we become the 51st state, we won’t get him.
    As Maggie Thatcher said –

    Just rejoice at that news!

  38. stackja
    #3470391, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Atlanta police in control.

  39. stackja
    #3470393, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:41 am

    FR and the angry private tag team.

  40. OldOzzie
    #3470394, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:41 am

    stackja
    #3470265, posted on June 1, 2020 at 10:21 am
    FR you subscribe to AFR?
    I scroll past Rowe.

    Gave Rowe from Tom’s Cartoon posting a miss ages ago, and also scroll past.

    British Cartoons miss the spot, which is unusual, as British Humour is pretty good.

    As for AFR, looking at roundup today, pleased I don’t have to waste money reading – competing with ABC and expect you to pay – pretty thin print edition these days.

    eg today definitely AFR not on the side of business – one would assume that is their market

    Class actions the next political battleground

    Class actions and litigation funders have moved into the political arena with big reforms on the cards.

    Adele FergusonInvestigative journalist and columnist

    As the executive director of litigation funder Omni Bridgeway, Hugh McLernon, says: “By a great margin, it is the insurers which pay out on successful shareholder class action claims.”

    The insurers’ machinery for lessening that burden is to increase premiums.

    “In the case of shareholder class actions, it is a process by which the impact of companies breaking the law is spread across all listed companies,” McLernon says.

    “One way to decrease the burden on insurers and their policyholders is by government intervention to reduce the number and efficiency of shareholder class actions. Another way is for fewer listed companies to break the law.

    “The first way is no doubt easier, quicker and more palatable to insurers and listed companies but as with all quick fixes, the full cost of taking that alternative will emerge in due course.”

  41. Rafe Champion
    #3470395, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:42 am

    chaamjamal
    #3470346, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Hahaha. One troll gets booted. Another seamlessly takes his place.

    Is it something you ate as a kiddie, chaamiamal? Or are you just another smartarse knowall desperate to make an arsehole of himself in the grown-ups room?

    Have a look at the site Tom, you will find that Jamal is doing parody. ok he should have signaled #sarc

  42. OldOzzie
    #3470396, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Are FR and Numbers Twins?

  43. stackja
    #3470398, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:44 am

    OO – Nine papers have death wish?

  44. Mother Lode
    #3470399, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Hahaha. One troll gets booted. Another seamlessly takes his place.

    Was someone smitten*? Who?

    *Reads funny, but it is passive voice so I have to use past participle. Perhaps I could go with ‘ensmited’.

  45. 1735099
    #3470400, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:44 am

    The states currently under attack by the antifa terrorists, does anyone know if these states have pro-gun laws per the Second Amendment?

    You will need to specify the states in question, and any evidence you have to show they are under attack by Antifa if you expect an answer.

  46. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3470401, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Are FR and Numbers Twins?

    FR blew his cover some time ago – He’s Grogarly back again!

  47. cohenite
    #3470403, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:46 am

    We don’t deserve the troll either.

  48. OldOzzie
    #3470404, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:46 am

    stackja
    #3470398, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:44 am
    OO – Nine papers have death wish?

    Agreed

  49. Ragu
    #3470405, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:46 am

    I couldn’t work out what Ragu was trying to say.

    Me either. What interests me about people is how they react when put under pressure. We usually associate that with a physical response, fight or flight.
    Okay

    I’m working on a theory that everything an individual does is learned behaviour. So the intelligence of a person can only go back so far because they run out of ideas: the learned behaviour has a genesis. A lot of that thought comes from the mob.

    So the truly smart people, think Mark Steyn or Dover Beach, can think beyond the mob

    So I’m sorry for giving some of you a razz

  50. Makka
    #3470407, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:47 am

    You also liked Turnbull Sinc, a lot.

  51. twostix
    #3470408, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:47 am

    You will need to specify the states in question, and any evidence you have to show they are under attack by Antifa if you expect an answer.

    Terrorist sympathisers and groomers abound in the western education system!

  52. Filbert
    #3470409, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:48 am

    I say Sniffy, you execrable lying piece of cowardly commo filth, were you ever affected by Agent Orange?

  53. Rex Anger
    #3470410, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Not allowed to call it “Foundation Day” any more!

    @ ZK2A- Whoops! 😬

    Sod it. In the interests of proud tradition, Happy Foundation Day to all.

    Or Happy Monday to those not enjoying a public holiday off…

  54. John A
    #3470411, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:49 am

    chaamjamal #3470346, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:07 am

    CLIMATE CHANGE DENIERS HOLDING BACK PROGRESS TOWARD A GREEN ENERGY FUTURE

    Damn right we are!

    A radical management principle has been lost along the way:
    No business ever went broke by changing too slowly, as long as they did change.

