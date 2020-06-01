Liberty Quote
The great virtue of a free market system is that it does not care what color people are; it does not care what their religion is; it only cares whether they can produce something you want to buy. It is the most effective system we have discovered to enable people who hate one another to deal with one another and help one another.— Milton Friedman
Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
Wow. Lucky drop in
Let’s go for silver
Bronze
3rd
Carry on, everyone.
greedy Eddy
WA day on this side of the iron curtain.
Atlanta police announce: clear the street.
CLIMATE CHANGE DENIERS HOLDING BACK PROGRESS TOWARD A GREEN ENERGY FUTURE
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/17/climate-change-denial/
The Devil made me do it.
Hello
Peter Swan is Professor of Finance at UNSW. Sign his petition to stop the OTT shutdown here: https://www.change.org/p/cabinet-reopen-the-economy-to-economic-health-with-only-voluntary-social-distancing?use_react=false
Morning all
Andrew Young Boulevard ANTIFA
Atlanta arrests
In the final 18! Top of a wet Melbournistan morning, all!
Top 20
Atlanta police push back ANTIFA.
In a sad week for America, Trump has fled from his duty
Not leaving this one behind.
I feel sorry for your gutless, parasitic, violent ilk, Sniffy Jelly-back.
No, not really…
Tens of thousand of 20-30 year old middle class wankers now officially associated with a terrorist organisation.
Oops!
Bad parenting and terrible guidance from their cultural elders. They’ve been used as sacrificial pawns by their own parents!
I reckon Dan Andrews was bullied and taunted at school, possibly for his physical appearance or his personality or more likely both, I suspect that he developed a deep seated hatred for his tormentors and determined that he would get his revenge. So instead of getting a job or building a business he went into politics and worked incredibly hard to bring his desire to ambition. Now he’s one of the most powerful people in the country, makes arbitrary and contradictory laws, makes policy on the run and is in the process of selling the state to the Chinese. Revenge is sweet.
He will leave the state a smoking economic ruin with a socially castrated people, a state where crime gangs and unions run free but the average person becomes a serf. Where is the Liberal opposition?
Not allowed to call it “Foundation Day” any more!
Should read “Desire to fruition” sorry.
Who would have thought even as recently as February that we would be occupying a Mad Max world today?
Literally one week ago the white people now throwing molotov cocktails at police and bashing and killing people were screaming at normal people that if you went outside your house for a walk on the beach you would be somehow individually responsible for killing people.
These are young lawyers and financial managers and computer programmers, people with corporate jobs we’re talking about here. Very dangerous situation for everyone when a good chunk of the urban middle class loses its mind to secular cultism.
Also bullied at school. And binned for good measure.
So they make themselves the tiniest target they can while still whisking away a publicly-paid pay packet.
What a gig.
CNN. LOL.
Don’t click on anything this prick puts up; this was to cnn. What an arsehole.
Liberty Quote
Coercion is evil precisely because it…eliminates an individual as a thinking and valuing person and makes him a bare tool in the achievement of the ends of another.
— Friedrich von Hayek
I suspect Montana and Wyoming will see an influx of fearful urbanites.
Let’s talk about guns.
Hahaha. One troll gets booted. Another seamlessly takes his place.
Is it something you ate as a kiddie, chaamiamal? Or are you just another smartarse knowall desperate to make an arsehole of himself in the grown-ups room?
Dump away!
It’s a pity you can’t jam the scroll wheel.
Any looting and pillaging in Arizona?
The states currently under attack by the antifa terrorists, does anyone know if these states have pro-gun laws per the Second Amendment?
I like guns, I’m almost out of .22 ammo at the moment but Victoria’s Dear Leader has decreed that I can’t buy more as I may shoot my wife.
We absolutely need to start funding de-radicalisation programs for the young urban white collar middle class.
They have been brainwashed on a never ending diet of extremist false reality for their entire lives and now are going mad with rage and fear.
And, unless we become the 51st state, we won’t get him.
As Maggie Thatcher said –
Atlanta police in control.
FR and the angry private tag team.
stackja
#3470265, posted on June 1, 2020 at 10:21 am
FR you subscribe to AFR?
I scroll past Rowe.
Gave Rowe from Tom’s Cartoon posting a miss ages ago, and also scroll past.
British Cartoons miss the spot, which is unusual, as British Humour is pretty good.
As for AFR, looking at roundup today, pleased I don’t have to waste money reading – competing with ABC and expect you to pay – pretty thin print edition these days.
eg today definitely AFR not on the side of business – one would assume that is their market
Class actions the next political battleground
Class actions and litigation funders have moved into the political arena with big reforms on the cards.
Adele FergusonInvestigative journalist and columnist
As the executive director of litigation funder Omni Bridgeway, Hugh McLernon, says: “By a great margin, it is the insurers which pay out on successful shareholder class action claims.”
The insurers’ machinery for lessening that burden is to increase premiums.
“In the case of shareholder class actions, it is a process by which the impact of companies breaking the law is spread across all listed companies,” McLernon says.
“One way to decrease the burden on insurers and their policyholders is by government intervention to reduce the number and efficiency of shareholder class actions. Another way is for fewer listed companies to break the law.
“The first way is no doubt easier, quicker and more palatable to insurers and listed companies but as with all quick fixes, the full cost of taking that alternative will emerge in due course.”
chaamjamal
#3470346, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:07 am
Hahaha. One troll gets booted. Another seamlessly takes his place.
Is it something you ate as a kiddie, chaamiamal? Or are you just another smartarse knowall desperate to make an arsehole of himself in the grown-ups room?
Have a look at the site Tom, you will find that Jamal is doing parody. ok he should have signaled #sarc
Are FR and Numbers Twins?
OO – Nine papers have death wish?
Was someone smitten*? Who?
*Reads funny, but it is passive voice so I have to use past participle. Perhaps I could go with ‘ensmited’.
You will need to specify the states in question, and any evidence you have to show they are under attack by Antifa if you expect an answer.
FR blew his cover some time ago – He’s Grogarly back again!
We don’t deserve the troll either.
stackja
#3470398, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:44 am
OO – Nine papers have death wish?
Agreed
Me either. What interests me about people is how they react when put under pressure. We usually associate that with a physical response, fight or flight.
Okay
I’m working on a theory that everything an individual does is learned behaviour. So the intelligence of a person can only go back so far because they run out of ideas: the learned behaviour has a genesis. A lot of that thought comes from the mob.
So the truly smart people, think Mark Steyn or Dover Beach, can think beyond the mob
So I’m sorry for giving some of you a razz
You also liked Turnbull Sinc, a lot.
Terrorist sympathisers and groomers abound in the western education system!
I say Sniffy, you execrable lying piece of cowardly commo filth, were you ever affected by Agent Orange?
Not allowed to call it “Foundation Day” any more!
@ ZK2A- Whoops! 😬
Sod it. In the interests of proud tradition, Happy Foundation Day to all.
Or Happy Monday to those not enjoying a public holiday off…
chaamjamal #3470346, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:07 am
Damn right we are!
A radical management principle has been lost along the way:
No business ever went broke by changing too slowly, as long as they did change.