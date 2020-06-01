Only Black Lives Matter

Posted on 11:48 am, June 1, 2020 by currencylad
Some of the stores that are being damaged are black-owned stores!”

– Race hustler, anti-semite rabble-rouser, befuddled lunatic and MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton gently reminds left-wing Democrat terrorists to loot and pillage more carefully.

  1. stackja
    #3470413, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Al Sharpton Net Worth $500 thousand dollars. Poor Al!

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3470492, posted on June 1, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    I can find zero comments by Al Sharpton about the death of Justine Damond, or about Mr Noor.
    It’s a mystery.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3470495, posted on June 1, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Don’t have a link, but the Russians are accusing the United States of “having systematic problems in the human rights sphere.” When did the Russians ever learn to spell the words “human rights.?”

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3470514, posted on June 1, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    https://www.facebook.com/WARcollective/posts/2957370817691791?__tn__=-R

    Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance stand with the “uprising” in Minneapolis.

  7. H B Bear
    #3470534, posted on June 1, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    It’s not a race riot till the Rev is on TV.

  8. Roger
    #3470631, posted on June 1, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Don’t have a link, but the Russians are accusing the United States of “having systematic problems in the human rights sphere.”

    So are the Chinese.

