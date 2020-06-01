Only Black Lives Matter

Some of the stores that are being damaged are black-owned stores!”
– Race hustler, anti-semite rabble-rouser, befuddled lunatic and MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton gently reminds left-wing Democrat terrorists to loot and pillage more carefully.
– Race hustler, anti-semite rabble-rouser, befuddled lunatic and MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton gently reminds left-wing Democrat terrorists to loot and pillage more carefully.
Jeff Dunetz: Recalling Al Sharpton’s role in 1991 Crown Heights riots.
Al Sharpton Net Worth $500 thousand dollars. Poor Al!
https://twitter.com/MattFinnFNC/status/1266780532681199622
The pushback begins: https://twitter.com/CarlosHndzLove/status/1267246232277319681
I can find zero comments by Al Sharpton about the death of Justine Damond, or about Mr Noor.
It’s a mystery.
Don’t have a link, but the Russians are accusing the United States of “having systematic problems in the human rights sphere.” When did the Russians ever learn to spell the words “human rights.?”
Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance stand with the “uprising” in Minneapolis.
It’s not a race riot till the Rev is on TV.
Don’t have a link, but the Russians are accusing the United States of “having systematic problems in the human rights sphere.”
So are the Chinese.