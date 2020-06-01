The self-beclowning of the far left United States Studies Centre

On April 17, President Donald Trump issued a series of calls on Twitter to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

Within three days the number of protests in the country had doubled and nearly 100,000 more Americans had tested positive for coronavirus.

New research from the United States Studies Centre using the Global Database of Emotion, Language and Tone, shows that despite the United States having one of the fastest rates of infection in the world in April, the number of in-person anti-government (federal, state and local) protests in the country surged to a level higher than that reached during 2019…