The self-beclowning of the far left United States Studies Centre

Five days ago: Coronavirus anti-lockdown movement surges after Trump’s ‘Liberate’ tweet.
On April 17, President Donald Trump issued a series of calls on Twitter to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.
Within three days the number of protests in the country had doubled and nearly 100,000 more Americans had tested positive for coronavirus.
New research from the United States Studies Centre using the Global Database of Emotion, Language and Tone, shows that despite the United States having one of the fastest rates of infection in the world in April, the number of in-person anti-government (federal, state and local) protests in the country surged to a level higher than that reached during 2019…
You get the picture. Trump encouraged protesters (all peaceful) whose gatherings will spread the virus and kill people! Author Elliott Brennan, a Research Associate at the Democrat-compliant Studies Centre, even includes some cute graphs to highlight the purported phenomenon. Bad Trump. Bad protesters. Let’s continue …
All the while, progressive activists in the country have been aggressively digitally mobilising while adhering to social distancing measures…
For them, the very presence of protesters on the street at a time like this is outrageous, let alone the president’s support for the protesters.
So there you have it. ‘Progressive activists’ would never take to the street at a time like this. And the man with a recently publicised penchant for the digital would never encourage them if they did…
Leftists follow different rules.
Left is always right.
These riots could start another round of the COVID, if a few cases sneak through. So much blood, saliva, manhandling, close contact for hours.
Shop owners will need to be very particular cleaning up after it all. Police will need to be tested.
LOL!! This is a thing? For real?
Psalm 2:1-4
FMD. I laughed out loud. What a time to be alive.
Just a shame the prophet Eric Blair (AKA George Orwell) didn’t live to see it. He was right on the money about the (attempted) fascist mind control of 2020 — 80 years before it happened.
Snap, John A.
Orange Florida Man Bad.
Hey.
“Flattening the Curve” means keeping the infection rate manageable so the healthcare system can keep up with the “unfortunates” while the “Immunization by Infection” protects us geezers from Winnie the Flu. Thanks and “Good Luck”.
The biggest risk of death comes in a “public hospital” or a “nursing home” controlled by Democrats. Cuomo, BeBlassio and Half-Wit show how it’s done. Just like the Chinese Temporary Hospices.
Global Database of Emotion, Language and Tone. Yes, but does it have the intellectual rigour of, say, Peace Studies? Remind me, wasn’t Andrew Bolt sanctioned by a quasi-judicial apparatus on the basis of his ‘tone’?