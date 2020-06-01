The self-beclowning of the far left United States Studies Centre

Posted on 10:19 am, June 1, 2020 by currencylad

Five days ago: Coronavirus anti-lockdown movement surges after Trump’s ‘Liberate’ tweet.

On April 17, President Donald Trump issued a series of calls on Twitter to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.

Within three days the number of protests in the country had doubled and nearly 100,000 more Americans had tested positive for coronavirus.

New research from the United States Studies Centre using the Global Database of Emotion, Language and Tone, shows that despite the United States having one of the fastest rates of infection in the world in April, the number of in-person anti-government (federal, state and local) protests in the country surged to a level higher than that reached during 2019…

 
You get the picture. Trump encouraged protesters (all peaceful) whose gatherings will spread the virus and kill people! Author Elliott Brennan, a Research Associate at the Democrat-compliant Studies Centre, even includes some cute graphs to highlight the purported phenomenon. Bad Trump. Bad protesters. Let’s continue …

All the while, progressive activists in the country have been aggressively digitally mobilising while adhering to social distancing measures…

For them, the very presence of protesters on the street at a time like this is outrageous, let alone the president’s support for the protesters.

 
So there you have it. ‘Progressive activists’ would never take to the street at a time like this. And the man with a recently publicised penchant for the digital would never encourage them if they did…

 

This entry was posted in American politics, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to The self-beclowning of the far left United States Studies Centre

  1. stackja
    #3470267, posted on June 1, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Leftists follow different rules.
    Left is always right.

  2. candy
    #3470284, posted on June 1, 2020 at 10:41 am

    These riots could start another round of the COVID, if a few cases sneak through. So much blood, saliva, manhandling, close contact for hours.
    Shop owners will need to be very particular cleaning up after it all. Police will need to be tested.

  3. John A
    #3470310, posted on June 1, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Global Database of Emotion, Language and Tone

    LOL!! This is a thing? For real?

    Psalm 2:1-4

    Why do the nations plan evil together? Why do they make useless plans? The kings of the earth take their stand against the Lord. The rulers of the earth gather together against his anointed king. “Let us break free from their chains,” they say. “Let us throw off their ropes.” The One who sits on his throne in heaven laughs. The Lord makes fun of those rulers and their plans.

  4. Tom
    #3470321, posted on June 1, 2020 at 10:58 am

    the Global Database of Emotion, Language and Tone

    FMD. I laughed out loud. What a time to be alive.

    Just a shame the prophet Eric Blair (AKA George Orwell) didn’t live to see it. He was right on the money about the (attempted) fascist mind control of 2020 — 80 years before it happened.

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3470357, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Orange Florida Man Bad.

  7. Mike-SMO
    #3470365, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Hey.

    “Flattening the Curve” means keeping the infection rate manageable so the healthcare system can keep up with the “unfortunates” while the “Immunization by Infection” protects us geezers from Winnie the Flu. Thanks and “Good Luck”.

    The biggest risk of death comes in a “public hospital” or a “nursing home” controlled by Democrats. Cuomo, BeBlassio and Half-Wit show how it’s done. Just like the Chinese Temporary Hospices.

  8. cuckoo
    #3470402, posted on June 1, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Global Database of Emotion, Language and Tone. Yes, but does it have the intellectual rigour of, say, Peace Studies? Remind me, wasn’t Andrew Bolt sanctioned by a quasi-judicial apparatus on the basis of his ‘tone’?

