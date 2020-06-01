Their terrorist wing out of control, Democrats start to panic

Susan Rice makes claim Russians could be behind violent George Floyd demonstrations.
Watching St Johns Church outside the White House on fire on @FOXNews The church of the presidents. This is anarchy. My heart breaks for our great nations tonight.
Reports say the US flag at St John’s has been stolen and thrown in an Antifa bonfire.
These aren’t protestors, they’re criminals.
I wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of the business owners that have lost everything to these rioters get a little irritated at what has happened. It is not going to be pretty.
So, I wonder when the long knives are gonna come out? Given that Antifa are effectively the brownshirts, where are the Democrats’ ‘Protection Squads’ to call them to order and dissolve them?
I’ve not seen any, and I doubt that any civil or military asset in the nation can be effectively used instead- Between Posse Comitatus, the tightly defined roles and responsibilities of the civil agencies and Nat’l Guard, and the annoying fact that the vast majority of the uniformed types believe in amd will defend their nation to the death, I think our Dem friends and all their fellow travellers might have to pull their Big Person pants up, chug some brave pills and do it themselves…
She’s been watching odd videos again?
Just watching some of the looting over on Twitchy, unbelievable is an understatement, even looters looting from the looters. Apparently one looter put his ill-gotten gains into his car then locked the car so other looters couldn’t loot the car. James Woods has something to say about that !
Democrats reaping the whirlwind.
I think the idea is to goad Trump into rolling out tanks etc, then “protestors” jumping under them (almost) and then he loses the election because murderous dictator theme until the election day.
first, the feds stay out of it until Normie discovers that they’re not really in favour of violent ‘revolution’
second, progressive states and cities fall to bits because theyre unable stop anything. Their factional gibber goes all the way to the top.
third, let the media wonks show their hands and let the Normies realize that the blood on those hands is that of other Normies
wait until everybody is positively squealing for somebody to DO something about it.
fourth, collect all the terrorists … Antifa, journalists and politician plotters and take them all to Guatanamo.
fifth, process them slowly through the courts over the next five years or so.
Did Susan Rice say this in an email to herself?
Wussians?
Bwahahahahaaa!
Remember when we first heard of ‘da Wussians’ when the dipsomaniac loser Hillary was rattling out near random ’causes’ of her losing the election.
It was Sanders’ supporters fault.
It was Fox.
It was Flakebook and Twatter.
It was white people.
Etc.
And somewhere among all that, there was Wussians.
Hollywood celebrities like Susan Saranden call for defunding of police, so police should pull patrols from Beverly Hills and redirect the looters there, with a guarantee of no interference in their “demonstrations” against the woke wealthy whities.
Hollywood celebrities like Susan Saranden call for defunding of police…
‘Actors are generally stupid people.’
Anthony Hopkins