Apeing Americans

NOW that coronavirus is no longer a thing, social distancing is right out the window on the streets of Sydney tonight as leftists who think they’re citizens of America or something “protest” the alleged unlawful killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The ABC helped incite the ‘Black Lives Matter’ event earlier today with this lame “viral” video of a New South Wales policeman being no more than a smidgen rough with a foul-mouthed lout who had threatened to bash the attending officers, including two females. For that, he was cuffed and made to eat some dirt. He survived. But wait; he was an Aborigine. Sorry ladies, but if the male promising to “crack ya f**king jaw” is black, remember – he’s the victim, not you. Another apparent backer of tonight’s gathering is Mirko Bagaric whose piece in The Australian today compared Aborigines to African-Americans when it comes to rates of imprisonment. The astonishing headline to the column is “US burns but we just turn away.” Which sounds a lot like a News Corp sub-editor is embarrassed that Australians haven’t torched a single police station or church in honour of the late and fulsomely mourned Mr Floyd. The easiest way to avoid imprisonment is not to be white but to avoid committing crimes. This didn’t occur to the Mirk.

In Minneapolis, you can get arrested for opening a business, but not for looting one.” In Minneapolis, you can get arrested for opening a business, but not for looting one.” – Rush Limbaugh



AFTER watching the video of Officer Derek Chauvin inexplicably asphyxiating small-time villain Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis, I knew immediately this would become something far bigger than just another death of a black man in custody. There was a sociopathic brazenness to the death like no other in its dolorous genre. Rodney King’s beating was filmed too but the LAPD cops wielding the clubs didn’t know that. Cameras were not routinely touted by citizens in 1991, after all. Like King’s, Floyd’s rap sheet included armed robbery in company with menaces. He wasn’t a model citizen. But there was no violent resistance from him and the matter at hand – a twenty dollar forgery – was not something a police veteran would be nervously primed about on arrival. The aptly-surnamed Chauvin knew he was being filmed by several people at close quarters. To me, his countenance registered puzzlement of a detached, incongruous kind – coupled as it was with willfulness: the more onlookers pleaded with him to take his knee off Floyd’s neck, the more stubbornly he persisted. I expect Chauvin’s defence – now an impossible task, of course – will include some documented health crisis in extenuation. He was stuck in a moment and he couldn’t get out of it. The chauvinists now assaulting America in Floyd’s name are stuck in the same moment. The difference is, that’s exactly where they want to be.