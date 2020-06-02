Four Corners reporter: terrorists are “mums and dads,” golfers

Donald Trump calls them terrorists, but…
They are mums and dads, blue-collar workers and students, people from different backgrounds who believe they are standing up for the voiceless and marginalised in America at a time when those groups are under threat from people in power — be they police or even the President himself.
One Antifa protestor told me: “There are white nationalists even to the very top levels of our government at this point. They’re everywhere.
“Just because some of them are willing to come out and march, some of them are willing to show their faces, some of them aren’t. Some of them dress in three-piece suits every day and play golf.”
Tiger Woodses all, here are some left-wing golfers practicing their swings on an elderly woman:
Im looking forward to these Antifa arseholes in Vic. After 3 months of lockup were spoiling for a blue. Bring.it.on.
Where else would you find this but in Their ABC. Fake news and the enemy of the people.
There is a new term in the USA: “undocumented shopping”. In some States (mostly, it seems, controlled by the Democrats) the police no longer prosecute cases of minor theft, with the result that many Blacks go into shops, pick up something and then walk out, if the shopkeeper protests, or calls the police, the police don’t bother showing up. It’s a custom not guaranteed to increase racial harmony.
Supplies of bricks and rocks organized to arm the mobs.
As a wise Canadian puts it: I bet you Americans are now thinking you should have picked your own damned cotton!
Don’t recall seeing any mums and dads, but there was a very svelte & slim, bare-midriff young lady who was right up there “in the face” of cops with her phone camera working overtime.
I have to agree with one person’s comment at your link, Rafe, that “Antifa are the scum of the earth.”
Then:
Now:
Tucker Carlson today was getting very exercised about the authorities not doing much to counter the violence and looting. Fair enough re mayors and governors.
What was missing from his rant was exactly what he would recommend.
So, when Trump (or a Governor) gets (for example – and hypothetically) police or troops to shoot at looters or other violent street people, will Tucker support him/them?
Easy to criticise, not so easy to prescribe.
A vague collective of paramilitary neurotics and the occasional Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter.
And Seven reporter.
I think I counted eight people interviewed or who commented, on the ABC 7.30 report tonight, who, along with the presenter and interviewer Sales, all had the same left wing Democratic Party opinion about the President of the United States.
No other opinion was canvassed, no other slant on the state of the Union was heard.
Just plain biased reporting of a topic that should be analized and left to the viewer to create an opinion.
Why can’t our government see what this misinformation is doing to our country, let alone the USA?.
Bit of a Freudian slip there! Their ABC has an anal retention problem in regards any dissent from the all-encompassing “narrative”, which must always be promoted.
Thugs? Hoodlums? Ratbags? Commies?
Those poor oppressed minorities would have tremendous difficulty trying to burn their own neighbourhoods … they so need our help!!
Terrorists come from all sorts of backgrounds.
Some of the worst M-slim terrorists are or were very well-educated, and often very wealthy families.
Antifa and co are gearing up for demos in Sydney and Melbourne. Pathetic.
Do you guys support dispersal of peaceful demonstration near the White House and assault on the Seven TV crew?