Four Corners reporter: terrorists are “mums and dads,” golfers

Posted on 7:18 pm, June 2, 2020 by currencylad

Donald Trump calls them terrorists, but…

They are mums and dads, blue-collar workers and students, people from different backgrounds who believe they are standing up for the voiceless and marginalised in America at a time when those groups are under threat from people in power — be they police or even the President himself.

One Antifa protestor told me: “There are white nationalists even to the very top levels of our government at this point. They’re everywhere.

“Just because some of them are willing to come out and march, some of them are willing to show their faces, some of them aren’t. Some of them dress in three-piece suits every day and play golf.”

 
Tiger Woodses all, here are some left-wing golfers practicing their swings on an elderly woman:

This entry was posted in Fake News, Politics of the Left, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Four Corners reporter: terrorists are “mums and dads,” golfers

  1. Docket62
    #3472474, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Im looking forward to these Antifa arseholes in Vic. After 3 months of lockup were spoiling for a blue. Bring.it.on.

  2. bemused
    #3472493, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Where else would you find this but in Their ABC. Fake news and the enemy of the people.

  3. ArthurB
    #3472494, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    There is a new term in the USA: “undocumented shopping”. In some States (mostly, it seems, controlled by the Democrats) the police no longer prosecute cases of minor theft, with the result that many Blacks go into shops, pick up something and then walk out, if the shopkeeper protests, or calls the police, the police don’t bother showing up. It’s a custom not guaranteed to increase racial harmony.

  4. Rafe Champion
    #3472498, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Supplies of bricks and rocks organized to arm the mobs.

  5. Suburban Boy
    #3472508, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    As a wise Canadian puts it: I bet you Americans are now thinking you should have picked your own damned cotton!

  6. Herodotus
    #3472510, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Don’t recall seeing any mums and dads, but there was a very svelte & slim, bare-midriff young lady who was right up there “in the face” of cops with her phone camera working overtime.

  7. Lee
    #3472515, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    I have to agree with one person’s comment at your link, Rafe, that “Antifa are the scum of the earth.”

  8. stackja
    #3472517, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Then:

    Four Corners – The First Program (1961)

    Synopsis
    The very first broadcast of Four Corners went to air on Saturday 19 August 1961. There is no record of the program as it went to air but what remains is a compilation tape of the items that made up that program. These include vox pops about whether future governors-general should be British or Australian, a report from an ABC correspondent in Jakarta marking the anniversary of Indonesian independence, and an interview with the swimmer John Konrads.

    The program was the brainchild of Robert Raymond and Michael Charlton, with managerial support from ABC television boss Dr Clem Semmler. Their concept was to create a weekly television program that would reflect events within Australia and the wider world. Bob Raymond became the first executive producer and Michael Charlton its first reporter. John Penlington was one of the earliest investigative reporters, and the weekly program made its name by reflecting the changing face of Australia.

    Now:

    Stephanie March
    Stephanie March is a reporter for Four Corners. She was formerly the ABC’s North America and South Asia correspondent. Since joining the ABC in 2007 she has reported from Australia, India, East Timor and Bangladesh. You can follow her on twitter @steph_march.

    Antifa is hard to describe. It’s a loose collective of individuals and groups who in various ways believe they are doing their part to stand up for the oppressed — be it racial minorities or immigrants.

  9. Herodotus
    #3472523, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Tucker Carlson today was getting very exercised about the authorities not doing much to counter the violence and looting. Fair enough re mayors and governors.
    What was missing from his rant was exactly what he would recommend.
    So, when Trump (or a Governor) gets (for example – and hypothetically) police or troops to shoot at looters or other violent street people, will Tucker support him/them?
    Easy to criticise, not so easy to prescribe.

  10. Leo G
    #3472547, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    There are Antifa elements participating for sure — I know some of them. But these protests are made up of much more than members of this vague collective.

    A vague collective of paramilitary neurotics and the occasional Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter.

  11. stackja
    #3472552, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Leo G
    #3472547, posted on June 2, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    And Seven reporter.

  12. Wallace
    #3472592, posted on June 2, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    I think I counted eight people interviewed or who commented, on the ABC 7.30 report tonight, who, along with the presenter and interviewer Sales, all had the same left wing Democratic Party opinion about the President of the United States.
    No other opinion was canvassed, no other slant on the state of the Union was heard.
    Just plain biased reporting of a topic that should be analized and left to the viewer to create an opinion.
    Why can’t our government see what this misinformation is doing to our country, let alone the USA?.

  13. Boambee John
    #3472609, posted on June 2, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Just plain biased reporting of a topic that should be analized and left to the viewer to create an opinion.

    Bit of a Freudian slip there! Their ABC has an anal retention problem in regards any dissent from the all-encompassing “narrative”, which must always be promoted.

  14. Tel
    #3472618, posted on June 2, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Antifa is hard to describe.

    Thugs? Hoodlums? Ratbags? Commies?

    It’s a loose collective of individuals and groups who in various ways believe they are doing their part to stand up for the oppressed — be it racial minorities or immigrants.

    Those poor oppressed minorities would have tremendous difficulty trying to burn their own neighbourhoods … they so need our help!!

  15. Lee
    #3472491, posted on June 2, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Terrorists come from all sorts of backgrounds.
    Some of the worst M-slim terrorists are or were very well-educated, and often very wealthy families.

  16. JohnJJJ
    #3472624, posted on June 2, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Antifa and co are gearing up for demos in Sydney and Melbourne. Pathetic.

  17. BorisG
    #3472626, posted on June 2, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Do you guys support dispersal of peaceful demonstration near the White House and assault on the Seven TV crew?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.