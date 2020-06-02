Four Corners reporter: terrorists are “mums and dads,” golfers

They are mums and dads, blue-collar workers and students, people from different backgrounds who believe they are standing up for the voiceless and marginalised in America at a time when those groups are under threat from people in power — be they police or even the President himself.

One Antifa protestor told me: “There are white nationalists even to the very top levels of our government at this point. They’re everywhere.

“Just because some of them are willing to come out and march, some of them are willing to show their faces, some of them aren’t. Some of them dress in three-piece suits every day and play golf.”