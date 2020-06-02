Julia Gillard’s ABC-inspired live export ban was totally illegal

Ginned-up ABC hysteria, cherry-picked ‘expert’ opinion and an utterly arrogant indifference to the human implications of state-imposed economic destruction. Sound familiar? Justice Stephen Rares ruled the “capricious” and “unreasonable” ban must be compensated with “substantial damages.”

The truth is, the shutdown was not required.”

– Class-action spokeswoman Tracey Hayes

A “decade of pain” was endured by the Brett family. Now we have to pay for the ideology-fueled malice of a Labor government – just as we paid for the ‘journalism’ from which it arose. This is the second humiliating legal defeat for a major ABC campaign of calumny this year. And still the cowardly LNP refuses to take any action against rogue extremists causing immense damage to Australian citizens.