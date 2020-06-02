Julia Gillard’s ABC-inspired live export ban was totally illegal

Ginned-up ABC hysteria, cherry-picked ‘expert’ opinion and an utterly arrogant indifference to the human implications of state-imposed economic destruction. Sound familiar? Justice Stephen Rares ruled the “capricious” and “unreasonable” ban must be compensated with “substantial damages.”
The truth is, the shutdown was not required.”
– Class-action spokeswoman Tracey Hayes
A “decade of pain” was endured by the Brett family. Now we have to pay for the ideology-fueled malice of a Labor government – just as we paid for the ‘journalism’ from which it arose. This is the second humiliating legal defeat for a major ABC campaign of calumny this year. And still the cowardly LNP refuses to take any action against rogue extremists causing immense damage to Australian citizens.
“Friends of the ABC” won’t allow anyone to do anything.
Who would really support any action against the ABC?
Many would lose their livelihood to the mob in doing so.
That whole ban was simply pandering to the Inner City Greens, and the minority report of the Senate Committee found that the footage was “set up” in the first place.
And the bill goes to…
The Taxpayer. Yay for our side.
The tin eared, ham fisted ALPBC has included the relevant four corners video in the link above.
Beyond shame, beyond parody, beyond redemption.
Shut it down, etc.
How many years ago was it? How many years before the High Court decides to look at the border closures? Our legal / justice system needs to be responsive, these Gillard’s government Gould have been held to account within term, and the Queensland government et al border shutdowns need to be tested now, when it matters. Not in 5 years + time.
So was the ‘No carbon tax under a government that I lead’ and her ‘misogyny speech’.
Yep! Climate change and renewable energy.
And the ABC had the nerve, after destroying these peoples’ livelihoods, to ‘go bush’ and do sob-sister hand-holding interviews with them about how they were now struggling.
Here’s hoping this bodes well for the imminent challenge to Queensland’s border closures, being mounted in the High Court.
Dougal Brett died in the meantime, by the way.
Happy news for Mrs Brett & family.
A decade of heartache, thanks to these turds.
Dear Prime Minister, it is now clear (legally) that the ABC is a significant liability to good government and the general prosperity of the Commonwealth of Australia.
It is also clear that the organisation is a substantial liability, rather than an asset, to the Federal government as its owners, since it has occasioned the need for substantial damages to be paid by taxpayers in general for government actions incited by its reporting.
Sell. It. Off.
or
Shut. It. Down.
Now.
This is why I think Gillard keeps her head down regarding current affairs.
She knows that she has absolutely no legacy to boast of.
In fact, neither have Rudd or that poor poor man who had to walk across a tarmac to a plane in full view of the press. But they think they do so they keep piping up, thinking people will be in awe of their wisdom.
I don’t suppose that any of our media luvvies will think to contact Gillard for comment.
The bottom line in all this is that the ABC instructs Governments and Government follow.
A Coalition Government would’ve done exactly the same.
End goal?
Shutdown of the low profit/high employment Pastoral Industry, hello to high profit/low employment grain/chemical substitutes.
Ed Case, this is your humor?