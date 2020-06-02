Light relief, climate alarmists stuck in the ice again

Lightning has struck again, this time in the Arctic.

German AWI research vessel gets stuck in the Arctic: “Two-year drift ice too thick”

The climatologists at the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) are involuntarily stuck in thick pack ice, while two sister ships are waiting in a fjord near Spitsbergen. Let’s see how long this is going to take.

The German icebreaker and research vessel ‘ Polarstern ‘ has been on a MOSAIC research expedition of 140 million euros through the Central Arctic since the beginning of October 2019 .

Promo for the expedition. Embark on the largest polar expedition in history: in September 2019, the German research icebreaker Polarstern has set sail from Tromsø, Norway, to spend a year drifting through the Arctic Ocean – trapped in ice.

The goal of the MOSAiC expedition is to take the closest look ever at the Arctic as the epicenter of global warming and to gain fundamental insights that are key to better understand global climate change. Hundreds of researchers from 20 countries are involved in this exceptional endeavour. Following in the footsteps of Fridtjof Nansen’s ground-breaking expedition with his wooden sailing ship Fram in 1893-1896, the MOSAiC expedition will bring a modern research icebreaker close to the north pole for a full year including for the first time in polar winter. The data gathered will be used by scientists around the globe to take climate research to a completely new level. Led by atmospheric scientist Markus Rex, and co-led by Klaus Dethloff and Matthew Shupe, MOSAiC is spearheaded by Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI).