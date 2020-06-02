President promises military force if violence continues

This is the CNN take: Trump threatens military force if violence in states isn’t stopped
The American media are vile beyond belief. As are those of the antifa-left in general: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO).
The chief of the Richmond, Virginia, police department told reporters Sunday that Black Lives Matter and antifa rioters set fire to a multi-family home with children inside and then blocking access for firefighters to get through to save the children.
Richmond Police Chief William Smith broke down while speaking about the horrible burning deaths of a children after their occupied building was torched by rioters.
If anyone involved crossed state lines it’s a federal matter. This is what the feds needed, a legitimate reason to get tough. The normies won’t have any sympathy for the usual DemocRat talking points.
Democrats created this problem in the 1860s.
Did the people and the kids (separate species in my opinion) get out?
Can the FBI really investigate crimes after all the Russia Hoax ‘crimes’?
Perhaps things were always going to turn out this way with the Left hating Trump so much and denying that he won the election. “Resistance” etc.
It feels like we are getting to the nitty gritty of things now.
No, no, no! This has been incorrectly reported. Trump did this, Antifa et al tried to stop him.