The Nathan Turner Scandal

Hysteria-cum-fanaticism has ended in disgraceful farce
NO, Nathan Turner, 30 – the Blackwater local touted giddily by the Queensland Premier and the state’s Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, as “Australia’s youngest victim of coronavirus” – did not die of coronavirus. In fact, it turns out he didn’t even have the virus – ever. I wrote about the sickening, over-the-top reaction by the CHO and the Premier to Mr Turner’s death (from as yet unknown causes) five days ago. It had been reported he suffered from several serious co-morbidities, including asthma and obesity. I’m going to step out on a limb and speculate that the actual cause of death may have been one or more of those conditions in combination with an avoidance of medical help owing to a misplaced concern either that he would contract the virus in a hospital, or that he had the virus and was a threat to others.
…the story has changed so many times…”
– Dr Jeanette Young should know.
Based on trash science and lapdog eagerness to please a Premier whose foremost concern is a politically driven border closure, Dr Young and Health Minister Steven Miles (a doctor of trade unions) not only spread fear and grossly negligent misinformation about Mr Turner’s tragic death; they also accused a Rockhampton aged care nurse who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 of telling lies to health officials about the circumstances of a car trip she supposedly made to Blackwater. She was already being hounded and harried like Typhoid Mary for allegedly endangering the residents at her workplace by not self-quarantining. Despite that panic, no outbreak ensued. Her union – the Nurses Professional Association of Queensland – threatened legal action against Dr Young and Minister Miles on her behalf for slander and defamation. “It’s a disgusting political witch-hunt,” the union’s assistant state secretary Jack McGuire said on Friday. Indeed it was. More disgusting, though, was the treatment of Mr Turner – a beloved young man whose demise and mortal remains were used as props by a pair of cold-hearted careerists. He deserved better. Dr Young should resign.
