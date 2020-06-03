Are these stories related?

Lachlan Murdoch declares ‘black lives matter’ in memo to Fox employees
Tucker Carlson breaks with White House
Paul Kelly: A perfect storm is exposing Donald Trump and US frailties
… after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.
I don’t think so.
Lachlan has always been a lefty moonbeam. Tucker hasn’t ‘broken’ with the White House. He’s acting up because he wants Trump to start bombing protesters or something. He’s criticising from the right.
Paul Kelly – the man I call the paradigm whisperer – unveils catastrophist takes on Republican presidencies approximately every fortnight or so.
No.
Carlson is right. Jared Kushner is total and complete poison. A left wing Dem plant in Trump’s ear.
Murdoch is a virtue signalling nut.
Kelly has been wrong about everything in his career.
Murdoch Senior played Jimmy Carter to get his way.
“Black lives matter” really just means black identity politics matters most.
The exclusivist rationale for “black lives matter” asserts the notion that inherent differences among the various human races determines achievement, and that “black lives” can only achieve by sacrificing the lives of others.
It is inherently racist.
Snoozer Kelly has taught Prof van Wrongselen everything he knows about wrongology.