Are these stories related?

Posted on 11:15 am, June 3, 2020 by Steve Kates

Lachlan Murdoch declares ‘black lives matter’ in memo to Fox employees

Tucker Carlson breaks with White House

Paul Kelly: A perfect storm is exposing Donald Trump and US frailties

6 Responses to Are these stories related?

  1. C.L.
    #3473190, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:27 am

    I don’t think so.
    Lachlan has always been a lefty moonbeam. Tucker hasn’t ‘broken’ with the White House. He’s acting up because he wants Trump to start bombing protesters or something. He’s criticising from the right.
    Paul Kelly – the man I call the paradigm whisperer – unveils catastrophist takes on Republican presidencies approximately every fortnight or so.

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3473196, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Carlson is right. Jared Kushner is total and complete poison. A left wing Dem plant in Trump’s ear.

    Murdoch is a virtue signalling nut.

    Kelly has been wrong about everything in his career.

  4. stackja
    #3473213, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Murdoch Senior played Jimmy Carter to get his way.

  5. Leo G
    #3473217, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Monday sent a memo to employees declaring “black lives matter” in the wake of the nationwide riots spurred from the police custody death of George Floyd.

    “Black lives matter” really just means black identity politics matters most.
    The exclusivist rationale for “black lives matter” asserts the notion that inherent differences among the various human races determines achievement, and that “black lives” can only achieve by sacrificing the lives of others.
    It is inherently racist.

  6. H B Bear
    #3473223, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Snoozer Kelly has taught Prof van Wrongselen everything he knows about wrongology.

