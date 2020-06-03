Earth to media: nobody cares any more. It’s over.

Coronavirus Australia update: Australia surpasses 1.5 million test milestone.

  1. Crossie
    #3473955, posted on June 3, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Earth to media: nobody cares any more. It’s over.

    The American civil war has upstaged them and made a mockery of them at the same time.

  2. Crossie
    #3473959, posted on June 3, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    The copycat rally in Sydney will tell us in two weeks’ time whether the whole lockdown was a complete crock.

  3. Bruce in WA
    #3473974, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    I don’t care; I want the world back.

  4. Bruce in WA
    #3473975, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    I want SANITY back!

  5. Hay Stockard
    #3473992, posted on June 4, 2020 at 12:05 am

    The pandemic panic let us see the credulous and the craven flying their true colours.
    And what sort of tyrants we have in soi-disant “Public Service” positions.
    May the fleas of a thousand camels infect their crutches and their arms be too short to scratch.

