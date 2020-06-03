Government clerics knew but did nothing about fatal abuse



Yesterday’s coronial findings were a disgraceful indictment of a Queensland government that protected its own but not little Mason. As a formerly celebrated journalist once said: Hug your children. This is why the remit of Julia Gillard’s Royal Commission Into Getting George Pell was deliberately limited. There were – and are – far too many public servants who might have found themselves in the dock or worse.

Mason died slowly in extreme pain after being punched in the stomach so hard by his “stepfather” that his intestines ruptured. That was only one of the many severe beatings he endured. An autopsy discovered severe bruising to the toddler’s forehead, chest and abdomen – and a broken tailbone. He had earlier been hospitalised with a broken shin and severe perianal injures. The connective tissue between hair and skull had become separated as a result of violent hair-pulling. But child “safety” officers took no action. They even hindered worried police. The Child Safety Department refused to cooperate with police when served with warrants and only provided a “redacted” file on the Lee “family” – which left out critical information. Now, if you’re wondering why there haven’t been charges brought against these cretins, it’s simple: unlike, say, the Catholic archbishops’ union, they have a lot of pull in all the right political places.