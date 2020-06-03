Government clerics knew but did nothing about fatal abuse

Yesterday’s coronial findings were a disgraceful indictment of a Queensland government that protected its own but not little Mason. As a formerly celebrated journalist once said: Hug your children. This is why the remit of Julia Gillard’s Royal Commission Into Getting George Pell was deliberately limited. There were – and are – far too many public servants who might have found themselves in the dock or worse.
Mason died slowly in extreme pain after being punched in the stomach so hard by his “stepfather” that his intestines ruptured. That was only one of the many severe beatings he endured. An autopsy discovered severe bruising to the toddler’s forehead, chest and abdomen – and a broken tailbone. He had earlier been hospitalised with a broken shin and severe perianal injures. The connective tissue between hair and skull had become separated as a result of violent hair-pulling. But child “safety” officers took no action. They even hindered worried police. The Child Safety Department refused to cooperate with police when served with warrants and only provided a “redacted” file on the Lee “family” – which left out critical information. Now, if you’re wondering why there haven’t been charges brought against these cretins, it’s simple: unlike, say, the Catholic archbishops’ union, they have a lot of pull in all the right political places.
Labor Government, Labor Union/Public Service mates. Wonder when people will learn that what you vote for, you get.
Same with Democrat controlled cities and states in the USA. Some people never learn.
Which Queensland minister resigned?
Also the little girl with Down’s left to starve in a filthy cot with rats eating her face. The two teenage autistic boys starved and locked in a room, only dressed in dirty full nappies. All in Brisbane.
Now, these children would have needed vaccinations, health checks, contact with the Disability Services, school contact. It is my guess the disability and health services have completely ignored fragile and vulnerable children, while themselves staying safe working at home during COVID. And the premier wants to give them pay rises!
Brisbane is not safe for vulnerable children under Premier Palaszczuk.
I read your post and looked at the photo and started to weep. Poor little bugger. Why?
Public servant = no consequence (no matter how morally or financially corrupt their decisions may be)
This is partly because to admit to anything would be to expose the incompetent minister and we wouldn’t want that or the gravey train may be derailed!
There is something seriously wrong with the Children’s Services. The Media only outs one tenth of the neglect committed by the Children’s Services.
I see a mother who yell at, or gives her child a small slap for misbehaving badly at the Checkout of a Supermarket, immediately has a visit from the Children’s Services & her child taken from her.
Yet, we see drunken, drug addled abusive parents neglecting their children time after time & nothing is done. Until a child get’s killed.
Why is that. I, & many others fail to understand the thinking of the Children’s Services.
I am told it’s because these feral people know how to manipulate the Children Services system
& the Children’s Services people don’t want any trouble with the Law & be accused of being Politically Incorrect.
Am I correct in saying this?
I suspect it’s the same reason why the aggressive wog keeps getting the disability pension for years while the honest bloke gets kicked off unemployment at the smallest infraction.
The public servants are scared of the aggressive clients and prefer to just sweep shit under the carpet.
The Minister for this sorry department needs to take responsibility and resign. Perhaps when Ministers careers are at stake they will hold public servants to account. Having said that the concept of ministerial responsibility seems to be a forgotten convention.
The attitude of the department in responding to warrants alone is reprehensible.
Reading the injuries inflicted on this poor child is gut wrenching and was ongoing. If it was the case that the department knew then surely criminal charges of negligence can be made against the public servants involved.
In Australia, no public servant at any level is EVER held responsible for anything.
Where were the sackings in Defence after the Sea Sprite boondoggle? etc, etc etc.
Why does Brad Hazzard still hold his job?
Absolutely disgusting