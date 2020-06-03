Sweden has “got quite a long way to the same effect”

Posted on 5:33 pm, June 3, 2020 by Steve Kates

Epidemiologist Who Triggered Worldwide Lockdowns Admits: Without Instituting Full Lockdown, Sweden Essentially Getting Same Effect

People enjoy the sunny weather in Tantolunden park in Stockholm on May 30, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, whose bleak projections of future deaths from COVID-19 influenced governments around the world to institute massive lockdowns, admitted of Sweden, which did not institute harsh lockdowns, “It is interesting that adopting a policy which is short of a full lockdown – they have closed secondary schools and universities and there is a significant amount of social distancing, but it’s not a full lockdown – they have got quite a long way to the same effect.”

From here. What really happened in Sweden we may never know. But as CL points out, they have a new toy to play with so who cares?

  1. stackja
    #3473569, posted on June 3, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    “Expert” got it wrong?
    I am shocked!

  2. Ceres
    #3473574, posted on June 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Not listening Neil thanks very much. How come you’ve still got your job Professor? This was about your 3rd appalling modelling and you’re “work” wreaked havoc on much of the world all the while you and your floosie broke the so called rules. Credibility shot to pieces.

  3. bemused
    #3473578, posted on June 3, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    How come you’ve still got your job Professor?

    How come all the warming worriers still have their jobs? That’s just a rhetorical question.

  4. Watch Your Back
    #3473581, posted on June 3, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Ferguson, dubbed Professor Pantsdown in the UK, has been wrong for most of his career. Food and Mouth, SARS, H1N1. He’s a clown, who calculates and formulates and computes his absurd models to arrive at wholly exaggerated predictions. He is a twat in twat’s clothing.

    The UK has junked its economy in a mere 3 months because of this fool. He is to epidemiology what Tim Flannery (who?) is to global warming.

