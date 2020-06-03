They Aint Black

Posted on 9:00 am, June 3, 2020 by currencylad

To honour George Floyd, Joe Biden’s supporters murdered Dave Patrick Underwood and David Dorn.

10 Responses to They Aint Black

  1. stackja
    #3472995, posted on June 3, 2020 at 9:05 am

    This does not fit the narrative.

  2. stackja
    #3473004, posted on June 3, 2020 at 9:14 am

    PRESS RELEASE
    June 2, 2020
    “Rank-and-file New York City police officers were out on the street last night doing our job. Tonight, we’ll go out and do it again. It’s not our fault that our city and state governments can’t plan and work together, but we are suffering the consequences. Police officers are being run down, knocked down and almost shot on a nightly basis. The political tug of war between Albany and City Hall needs to stop, because it is putting police officers in danger.”

  3. stackja
    #3473015, posted on June 3, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna?

  5. FelixKruell
    #3473040, posted on June 3, 2020 at 9:38 am

    And you know they were Joe Biden supporters because…

  6. wal1957
    #3473056, posted on June 3, 2020 at 9:51 am

    This can’t be right!
    Their ABC have told us ad nauseum…these are peaceful protests!

  7. John
    #3473072, posted on June 3, 2020 at 10:05 am

    And you know they were Joe Biden supporters because…

    Because we are not brain dead!

  8. Catfeesh?
    #3473097, posted on June 3, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Felix is right, they’re not all Biden supporters. Some of them are Bernie supporters.

  10. Delta A
    #3473102, posted on June 3, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Won’t hear about this on CNN.

