To honour George Floyd, Joe Biden’s supporters murdered Dave Patrick Underwood and David Dorn.
Liberty Quote
Everyone wants to live at the expense of the State. They forget that the State lives at the expense of everyone.— Frédéric Bastiat
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Four Corners reporter: terrorists are “mums and dads,” golfers
- Infidel Tiger King on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Fred on Aping Americans
- egg_ on Four Corners reporter: terrorists are “mums and dads,” golfers
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Delta A on They Aint Black
- Old Surfie on We urgently need a Royal Commission into the ABC
- Mater on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- stackja on They Aint Black
- Johno on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Catfeesh? on They Aint Black
- Cassie of Sydney on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- lotocoti on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Struth on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Ed Case on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Exit Stage Right on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- MACK on We urgently need a Royal Commission into the ABC
- Bruce on Aping Americans
- AlanR on President promises military force if violence continues
-
Recent Posts
- Economics 101
- They Aint Black
- Aping Americans
- We urgently need a Royal Commission into the ABC
- Light relief, climate alarmists stuck in the ice again
- Four Corners reporter: terrorists are “mums and dads,” golfers
- Julia Gillard’s ABC-inspired live export ban was totally illegal
- Climate Roundup: Progress and regression in Germany
- President promises military force if violence continues
- Is a COVID based slump causing an energy policy re-think?
- The Nathan Turner Scandal
- Nihilism on the streets of America
- Clusters
- Their terrorist wing out of control, Democrats start to panic
- Windwatch: Great wind but no good news for RE
- Only Black Lives Matter
- Monday Forum: June 1, 2020
- The self-beclowning of the far left United States Studies Centre
- Against Tax Reform
- Launched America
- Demands
- Free to lose
- Industrial relations reform
- Jeremy Corbyn now in hiding
- The shame of the University of Queensland
- Why RE is not sustainable – not enough wind
- What would we do without “intelligence officials”?
- The American media is beyond parody
- She knew Australians loved it
- Open Forum: May 30, 2020
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
This does not fit the narrative.
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna?
Oops.
And you know they were Joe Biden supporters because…
This can’t be right!
Their ABC have told us ad nauseum…these are peaceful protests!
Because we are not brain dead!
Felix is right, they’re not all Biden supporters. Some of them are Bernie supporters.
Tag team on Joe?
Won’t hear about this on CNN.