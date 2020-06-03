Victorian government decides that Black Lives Don’t Matter

Last week is a foreign country; they did things differently there. The Financial Review, 29 May:
“For all of June, at least June, and it could go beyond that, if you have been working from home, you must continue working from home,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Friday.
“The Chief Health Officer’s directions from Monday will include if you have been working from home, you must continue working from home … and your employer will be obliged to continue to support you.
“This is not an ask, this is an absolute requirement … there is no option but to do this”.
That’s a lot of authoritarian concern for the welfare and safety of white people.
But today Australia’s foremost lockdown rigorist – the same Daniel Andrews – has approved a Saturday ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Melbourne that’s expected to draw up to 30,000 people to Parliament House. VicPol Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius says nobody will be fined but all those present must “abide by the law” and “take into consideration directions from the Chief Health Officer around social distancing.”
Either the Premier and the CHO have been lying to Victorians about the dangers of coronavirus or they are OK about risking the elderly and the infirm with a COVID-19 spike in the name of George Floyd. Which is it? And given the protest has been organised by Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (LOL) – which invites Aborigines to attend en masse – will the two men take responsibility for Aboriginal deaths that ensue?
Dan makes it up as he goes along.
Victorian voters are gullible.
Chairman Dan the Dick-tator is the ultimate hypocrite. VicPol is directed to fine and bully individuals but not fine people en masse. The rego plates should change the motto to ‘Victoria State of Despair’.
Increasingly, daily, Naff-Danistan closely resembles places into which no sane person would venture.
All the more for the locals, I guess.
Surely grown ups don’t think and act this way.
Then again, maybe they do. It is Victoria after all.
Its a sad day when the kiddies are running the country.
And they cancelled ANZAC day.
30,000 people, China Virus , feel rogered some what.
Either the Premier and the CHO have been lying to Victorians about the dangers of coronavirus or they are OK about risking the elderly and the infirm with a COVID-19 spike in the name of George Floyd. Which is it?
Take a wild guess.
Think about it this way. You will be fined if you are socialising outside and do not attend the ‘protest’.
No, not all by any means, but those that are drag down the rest of us.
Hypocrisy writ large. Never a truer word spoken.
This must be the way communists think. Par for the course.
Was he advised by his communist compatriots in Beijing, who have advised him on the belt and road program for Victoria.
I don’t think he is clever enough to have thought it through for himself.
What ever it takes.
The current motto is ‘The Education State’. Methinks it should be ‘The Re-Education State’, to fit in with the Belt and Road initiative.
Makes the whole disastrous lock down utterly pointless. Dan no idea does it again.
I just lodged a complaint with IBAC against the Chief Commissioner for not fining people due to their political views.
Heartening to know that the fine print of the Belt and Road deal still allows demos – the state-sanctioned protests about the smothering of Hong Kong and the repression of the Uighurs will surely be next.
“The rego plates should change the motto to ‘Victoria State of Despair’.”
No try Victoria the Propaganda State.
I’ve always read the Victorian number plates as The Re-Education State
Squirrel
#3473600, posted on June 3, 2020 at 5:53 pm
Actually that’s a great idea.
After this one’s been and gone with no arrests, apply to the Hunchback for permission to hold an anti-CCP rally and see what he says.
Exemptions:
RoP weddings,
Abo funerals,
US BLM protests.
Who the fuck are these clowns kidding. Meanwhile I’m imprisoned in my hotel room on day 14 of my quarantine. Apparently the plane arrived at 18:46, 14 days ago, so they will start to move people out from that time tonight. A staggered check out so we keep to the stupid social distancing rules.
Never mind that we had a bat-flu check two days ago (and passed), never mind that we had our temperature taken this arvo (and passed). No, we must hang in the room for another 3 or 4 hours.
What a fucking crock!