Wednesday Forum: June 3, 2020

Posted on 11:00 am, June 3, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Wednesday Forum: June 3, 2020

  7. Infidel Tiger King
    #3473165, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Sportsbet:

    Biden $1.95
    Trump $2.05

  8. mh
    #3473173, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Sportsbet:

    Biden $1.95
    Trump $2.05

    BetEasy also.
    It’s time.
    To bet.

  9. mh
    #3473180, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Ed Case
    #3473159, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:07 am
    The cops just turned Pro.

    Once Antifa believe authorities are not covering for them it gets a bit stinky 💩💩💩

  10. Infidel Tiger King
    #3473181, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden wins?

    Fucking hell.

    No wonder China is strutting around.

  11. mh
    #3473184, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Ted Cruz
    @tedcruz
    ·
    2h
    .
    @JoeBiden
    Why is your staff raising $$ for the people who burned her store?
    Quote Tweet

    N.F. Singh
    @SinghManSpeak
    · 5h
    This woman lays waste to “Black Lives Matter” that looted her business as she watched #BLM

    https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1267951125212299265?s=20

  12. twostix
    #3473185, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Hey remember back in the olden days last week when there was a Spanish Flu virus killing millions of people and everyone agreed every single person had to be locked in their houses or be terrorised by the media and arrested for aged-care-home 2nd degree murder?

    Neither does anyone else.

    Yet the policies introduced then magically remain in place…

  13. stackja
    #3473191, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Police identify 2 suspects wanted for murder of retired Gwinnett County deputy
    Published 9 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Gwinnett County FOX 5 Atlanta

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a former Gwinnett County deputy.

    According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Tavares Norah, 25, and Prince Robertson, 27, are wanted for the shooting death of 63-year-old Felix Cosme, of Dacula.

    Cosme was working at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road on January 8 when he was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery.

    “Sergeant Cosme died a hero’s death as he attempted to protect himself and a female co-worker from a violent criminal with no regard for human life,” the sheriff’s office previously said.

    White man no fuss.

  15. areff
    #3473195, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden wins?

    Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden doesn’t win?

    Either way the scum will be a’smashing, a’whining, a’riotin’

  17. Bruce in WA
    #3473201, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Top 20 or thereabouts. Morning all — beautiful day in Perth and … we’re going out for lunch!!

  18. stackja
    #3473203, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:36 am

    USA Blacks kill Whites. No fuss. Why?

  19. Infidel Tiger King
    #3473205, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden doesn’t win?

    Either way the scum will be a’smashing, a’whining, a’riotin’

    Couldn’t give a shit if Dems shit in their own backyard.

    There won’t be riots in normal America.

  21. Makka
    #3473208, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Benjamin Crump did not specify if the body of George Floyd will be carried across the nation to accompany multiple funerals; however, in a Facebook interview today the attorney for the Floyd family announced he and the team have organized three funerals and a viewing over five days in three states.

    FMDrunk.

  22. stackja
    #3473210, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:43 am

    areff
    #3473195, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:29 am
    Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden wins?

    Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden doesn’t win?

    Either way the scum will be a’smashing, a’whining, a’riotin’

    Obama started this in 2015 with FISA.

  23. stackja
    #3473211, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Makka
    #3473208, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Democrats attended Lincoln’s funeral?

  25. Gab
    #3473216, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Benjamin Crump did not specify if the body of George Floyd will be carried across the nation to accompany multiple funerals; however, in a Facebook interview today the attorney for the Floyd family announced he and the team have organized three funerals and a viewing over five days in three states.

    Yeah, not politising anything at all. Nor egging on more rioting. Nah.

  27. Makka
    #3473222, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:53 am

    A new poll by Morning Consult found that large majorities of American voters, including a majority of Democrat supporters, back use of the National Guard to address the riots and protests tearing apart cities around the nation. A smaller majority of Americans supports using the military.

    The poll backs up the President’s claim that a “silent majority” is on his side in cracking down on the unrest.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/02/silent-majority-poll-shows-american-voters-support-use-of-military-national-guard-in-riots/

  28. Zyconoclast
    #3473225, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:56 am

    The teen birth rate in 2018 was less than half of what it was 10 years ago, according to figures just released.

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics report that there were 179,871 births to mothers ages 15 to 19 in 2018- or 17 per 1,000 teens of that age range in the United States. In 2009, the figure was 38 per 1,000.

    The drop from 2017 to 2018 also was significant. The number of births in 2017 was 194,377- or 19 per 1,000 females. The reduction from 19 per 1,000 to 17 per 1,000 between those two years was the largest in percentage terms since 2013.

  29. Old Lefty
    #3473226, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:56 am

    The assault (attampted murder) on Mokbel happened just as the Barrister X royal commission was about to start. Coincidence?

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-03/tony-mokbel-attackers-sentenced/12313622

  30. feelthebern
    #3473227, posted on June 3, 2020 at 11:57 am

    How long does fentanyl stay in the system for?
    Someone posted a link to an autopsy report saying George Floyd had it in his system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.