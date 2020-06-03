Liberty Quote
I seem to smell the stench of appeasement in the air.— Margaret Thatcher
-
-
Wednesday Forum: June 3, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1st
Boom!
Silver?
Almost
What liberty looks like – great stuff:
https://twitter.com/clarionproject/status/1267832888713555968
The cops just turned Pro.
Sportsbet:
Biden $1.95
Trump $2.05
BetEasy also.
It’s time.
To bet.
Once Antifa believe authorities are not covering for them it gets a bit stinky 💩💩💩
Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden wins?
Fucking hell.
No wonder China is strutting around.
Ted Cruz
@tedcruz
·
2h
.
@JoeBiden
Why is your staff raising $$ for the people who burned her store?
Quote Tweet
N.F. Singh
@SinghManSpeak
· 5h
This woman lays waste to “Black Lives Matter” that looted her business as she watched #BLM
https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1267951125212299265?s=20
Hey remember back in the olden days last week when there was a Spanish Flu virus killing millions of people and everyone agreed every single person had to be locked in their houses or be terrorised by the media and arrested for aged-care-home 2nd degree murder?
Neither does anyone else.
Yet the policies introduced then magically remain in place…
White man no fuss.
13th
Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden wins?
Can you imagine what the world is going to look like if Biden doesn’t win?
Either way the scum will be a’smashing, a’whining, a’riotin’
Morning all.
Top 20 or thereabouts. Morning all — beautiful day in Perth and … we’re going out for lunch!!
USA Blacks kill Whites. No fuss. Why?
Couldn’t give a shit if Dems shit in their own backyard.
There won’t be riots in normal America.
Morning all
FMDrunk.
Obama started this in 2015 with FISA.
Democrats attended Lincoln’s funeral?
Looters driving Rolls Royce Cullinan in NYC riots.
Yeah, not politising anything at all. Nor egging on more rioting. Nah.
Top 30!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/02/silent-majority-poll-shows-american-voters-support-use-of-military-national-guard-in-riots/
The teen birth rate in 2018 was less than half of what it was 10 years ago, according to figures just released.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics report that there were 179,871 births to mothers ages 15 to 19 in 2018- or 17 per 1,000 teens of that age range in the United States. In 2009, the figure was 38 per 1,000.
The drop from 2017 to 2018 also was significant. The number of births in 2017 was 194,377- or 19 per 1,000 females. The reduction from 19 per 1,000 to 17 per 1,000 between those two years was the largest in percentage terms since 2013.
The assault (attampted murder) on Mokbel happened just as the Barrister X royal commission was about to start. Coincidence?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-03/tony-mokbel-attackers-sentenced/12313622
How long does fentanyl stay in the system for?
Someone posted a link to an autopsy report saying George Floyd had it in his system.