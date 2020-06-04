David Bidstrup: Excuse me while I vomit.

I have been trying to turn off from the drivel that our “leaders” spout about “the virus” and how smart they have been in “beating it”. The smoke is clearing a bit now to reveal the magnitude of the economic fuck up that was apparently required to avoid countless millions of folk dying a grisly death but this morning’s Australian had a front page photo that has destroyed my fragile equanimity.

There is the treasurer looking suitably statesmanlike, with flags waving on each side as he announced that we were in recession, but it was the caption that tipped me over the edge:

“We’ve climbed this mountain before, we’ll climb it again”

I did not have the strength to read the rest of the story but I am sure there would have been a few “unprecedenteds”, perhaps some mention that we are “all in this together” and the latest decisions by the “national cabinet” – that mysterious body, strangely absent from mention in the constitution, that is comprised of the idiots that run each sovereign state and who are unable to agree on the time of day and some idiots from the federal government.

What I find most offensive is the faux hairy chested stuff about how “we” will prevail when it is clear that the politicians who fomented this national disaster and their public service “experts” will be excused from any “mountain climbing” while thousands who have lost jobs, houses, families and hope will be trying to get up the north face alive but probably falling to their deaths on the way.

This situation has shown the perils of our “commonwealth” where the states are sovereign and the federation was an optional extra, agreed to over 100 years ago, whereby a “federal” government would have defined responsibility to manage some things that all states needed in common. Section 51 lists them but mission creep over time has blurred the edges. We have a commonwealth “Chief Medical Officer” and each state and territory jurisdiction has one as well. This is just one thing among many.

We now have the farcical situation where members of the “national cabinet” have decided that they will maintain closed borders, (in contravention of section 92), and other Orwellian things even though it is clear to blind Freddy that the coast is now clear. There is cabinet solidarity when the feds set the emergency agenda and fund the various “packages” meant to stop folk from fossicking in the garbage for food, but none when someone wants to take their power away.

To put it bluntly, the Covid-19 response was a cock-up that was completely unnecessary and which has done great damage to a lot of people. Happy mountaineering everyone, don’t expect any help from the elites.