David Bidstrup: Excuse me while I vomit.

I have been trying to turn off from the drivel that our “leaders” spout about “the virus” and how smart they have been in “beating it”. The smoke is clearing a bit now to reveal the magnitude of the economic fuck up that was apparently required to avoid countless millions of folk dying a grisly death but this morning’s Australian had a front page photo that has destroyed my fragile equanimity.
There is the treasurer looking suitably statesmanlike, with flags waving on each side as he announced that we were in recession, but it was the caption that tipped me over the edge:
“We’ve climbed this mountain before, we’ll climb it again”
I did not have the strength to read the rest of the story but I am sure there would have been a few “unprecedenteds”, perhaps some mention that we are “all in this together” and the latest decisions by the “national cabinet” – that mysterious body, strangely absent from mention in the constitution, that is comprised of the idiots that run each sovereign state and who are unable to agree on the time of day and some idiots from the federal government.
What I find most offensive is the faux hairy chested stuff about how “we” will prevail when it is clear that the politicians who fomented this national disaster and their public service “experts” will be excused from any “mountain climbing” while thousands who have lost jobs, houses, families and hope will be trying to get up the north face alive but probably falling to their deaths on the way.
This situation has shown the perils of our “commonwealth” where the states are sovereign and the federation was an optional extra, agreed to over 100 years ago, whereby a “federal” government would have defined responsibility to manage some things that all states needed in common. Section 51 lists them but mission creep over time has blurred the edges. We have a commonwealth “Chief Medical Officer” and each state and territory jurisdiction has one as well. This is just one thing among many.
We now have the farcical situation where members of the “national cabinet” have decided that they will maintain closed borders, (in contravention of section 92), and other Orwellian things even though it is clear to blind Freddy that the coast is now clear. There is cabinet solidarity when the feds set the emergency agenda and fund the various “packages” meant to stop folk from fossicking in the garbage for food, but none when someone wants to take their power away.
To put it bluntly, the Covid-19 response was a cock-up that was completely unnecessary and which has done great damage to a lot of people. Happy mountaineering everyone, don’t expect any help from the elites.
Red China created the Wuhan virus.
“Experts” created the virus crisis.
I have been quite ill of late – medically ill.
But I can identify with the urge to vomit as these arsew.pes congratulate each other on “saving lives”.
I can understand the usual suspects and resident idiots falling for the b.s. spewed out on a regular basis on the imaginary pandemic.
But I mention being medically ill for a particular reason.
What is really disturbing to me concerns the number of medical personnel that I have discussed this with in the unusual number of visits I have needed to various diagnostic facilities.
I was astounded to hear that they all – without exception – were complimentary of how the Government “handled it”.
Were they genuine?
Were they perhaps just shutting down the debate? – I imagine a lot of patients would be trying to draw a comment and perhaps they were just reciting a mantra to avoid the incessant questioning.
I keep thinking back to the Bondi incidents where the police first became heavy-handed and ordered people off the beach.
I fully expected to see huge numbers the next day – especially young people – literally occupying the beach to give the authorities the finger for overstepping the mark.
As we all know the next day Bondi Beach was deserted.
WTF happened to the Australia of my youth?
btw…I have never been to a protest – never marched – never shouted support from the sidelines – never saw the need.
This National Cabinet has no authority – surely?
These thugs, fascists and incompetents are tearing up the constitution right in our faces with no attempt to conceal that fact.
No premier has the legal authority to close any border – or to lock people in their homes.
Yes, they have passed legislation but it would never stand a challenge in any reputable court.
An interesting article on a German Government-produced 93-pages report titled “Analysis of the Crisis Management” denouncing the false corona alarm, leaked by a “whistle-blower” who has been suspended from duty.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/29/german-official-leaks-report-denouncing-corona-as-global-false-alarm/
David
“the smoke is clearing a bit now”
Yes, my word it is. Business fucked all over the world. For what?
A bug that has manifested as a little worse than the seasonal flu. Less deaths in fact.
The burden of this economical disaster will fall to future generations.
The gullibility and desperation of our politicians has been exposed.
To their undying shame, ALL of them are trying gain politically from this.
I don’t want a National Cabinet. Government is not necessarily about consensus. Opposition can be good.
Does the Happy Clapper think that those in the ALP will continue with a National Cabinet if and when they get returned to power?
Morrison is in effect divesting himself and the Liberal party of the leadership mantle that they won at the last election. Who in their right mind invites their enemies into the tent?
Soft cocks the lot. Malcolm lite is not hard enough for my liking.
don’t expect any help from the elites.
but expect them to help themselves to more of your money