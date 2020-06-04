Internal Quality Control

Ok. TAFKAS is not a fan of President Trump, but he does not go around blaming President Trump for every single problem under the sun. Take for example the George Floyd matter. Given some of the commentary, you’d think President directed the Minneapolis police.

But writing in today’s Oz is this nugget of stupidity from Niki Savva writing about the subject:

The Opposition Leader, campaigning in Googong, near Queanbeyan, for the July 4 Eden Monaro by-election, pointed the finger at US President Donald Trump. Ditto to all of that. And then some.

The opposition leader pointed the finger at President Trump for the events and Niki Savva agreed with a cherry on top. And this nugget came from an article titled:

A word of advice: Don’t go to Trump’s G7, Scott Morrison

Why would anyone take your advice Niki?

No doubt the George Floyd killing is horrible, but perhaps before typing her nonsense Savva should have read the Australia’s cousin publication the Wall Street Journal where Heather MacDonald wrote this:

In 2019 police officers fatally shot 1,004 people, most of whom were armed or otherwise dangerous. African-Americans were about a quarter of those killed by cops last year (235), a ratio that has remained stable since 2015. That share of black victims is less than what the black crime rate would predict, since police shootings are a function of how often officers encounter armed and violent suspects. In 2018, the latest year for which such data have been published, African-Americans made up 53% of known homicide offenders in the U.S. and commit about 60% of robberies, though they are 13% of the population. The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database, down from 38 and 32, respectively, in 2015. The Post defines “unarmed” broadly to include such cases as a suspect in Newark, N.J., who had a loaded handgun in his car during a police chase. In 2018 there were 7,407 black homicide victims. Assuming a comparable number of victims last year, those nine unarmed black victims of police shootings represent 0.1% of all African-Americans killed in 2019. By contrast, a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.

But never let the data get in the way of a good narrative.