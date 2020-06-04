The other day, writing in the Australian, Janet Albrechtsen wrote that she and Ita Buttrose should briefly swap jobs – Chairman of ABC for Chairman of IPA. One assumes that Albrechtsen’s suggestion had a bit of tongue in cheek. However, Albretchsen also wrote:

When Ita returns to her nice office at ABC headquarters in Ultimo, she might send a few of her high-profile journalists on secondment too, to run a cafe in Penrith, a garage in Dandenong, a gym in Holden Hill, a beauty salon in Longreach. Maybe that will return the public broadcaster to its rightful owners — the millions of Australians who cough up each year to fund the largest media organisation in the country, only to be snubbed day in, day out by the incessantly narrow agendas of ABC journalists.

If only exposing ABC journalists to the real world at a cafe in Penrith, a garage in Dandenong, a gym in Holden Hill, a beauty salon in Longreach might change and challenge their views.

No Janet No.

What will happen is that the ABC journalists will see how hard life is and then return to HQ to advocate for government handouts to cafes, garages, gyms and beauty salons. The ABC won’t change its view. The ABC will seek to make everyone else like them …. public servants.

There is a perception, incorrect in TAFKAS’ mind, that the ABC is biased. No they are not. They aren’t biased. They are partisan. And not partisan favouring the ALP. They are partisan favouring the Greens. Their implicit support for the ALP is only a stop on the way to Green nirvana.

The ALP too knows this because they are constantly attacked by the ABC from the left. But they don’t care because they are happy to support the ABC because it is their brief stop on their desire destination of government. The enemy of their enemy is their friend.

At a time where there have been huge job losses in the media, the ABC cries and cries for their “colleagues” but they refused to countenance that it is their business model, to give it away for free, that has led to these job losses. Worse, they demand pay rises while their colleagues have pay terminations.

And the ABC’s solution … tax payer money to the media.

This is all on the path to nationalise and regulate media and speech. As is the policy of the Greens.

Please Ita. Don’t let them out.