The Ku Klux Karonavirus

□ Democrat Mark Levine is the Chairman of the New York City Council health committee:
Let's be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don't blame the protesters.
Blame racism.
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020
Along with dracula duo Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, he presided over one of the most heinous crimes against humanity in American history: the malicious warehousing of the COVID-positive elderly in nursing homes where they infected-to-death thousands. Like his two infamous principals, Devine – founder of the Barack Obama Democratic Club of Upper Manhattan – has never apologised.
Don’t agree about Quomo, but this remark from Levine is idiotic. To the extreme.
I guess he also will say that if Synagogue is damaged, blame racism.
Yes but not in the way you imagine, Grasshopper.
Weird the way racism happens so much more in Democrat controlled cities.
Can anyone explain why?
Are there any large cities with Republican mayors? Even Atlanta and Houston have Dem mayors.