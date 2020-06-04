The Ku Klux Karonavirus

Posted on 11:40 pm, June 4, 2020 by currencylad
Democrat Mark Levine is the Chairman of the New York City Council health committee:

Along with dracula duo Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, he presided over one of the most heinous crimes against humanity in American history: the malicious warehousing of the COVID-positive elderly in nursing homes where they infected-to-death thousands. Like his two infamous principals, Devine – founder of the Barack Obama Democratic Club of Upper Manhattan – has never apologised.

5 Responses to The Ku Klux Karonavirus

  1. BorisG
    #3475137, posted on June 5, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Don’t agree about Quomo, but this remark from Levine is idiotic. To the extreme.

  2. BorisG
    #3475138, posted on June 5, 2020 at 12:03 am

    I guess he also will say that if Synagogue is damaged, blame racism.

  3. Legalise Sedition
    #3475139, posted on June 5, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Blame racism.

    Yes but not in the way you imagine, Grasshopper.

  4. Tel
    #3475142, posted on June 5, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Weird the way racism happens so much more in Democrat controlled cities.

    Can anyone explain why?

  5. BorisG
    #3475149, posted on June 5, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Weird the way racism happens so much more in Democrat controlled cities.

    Are there any large cities with Republican mayors? Even Atlanta and Houston have Dem mayors.

