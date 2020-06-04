The Ku Klux Karonavirus

□ Democrat Mark Levine is the Chairman of the New York City Council health committee:

Let's be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don't blame the protesters. Blame racism. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020

Along with dracula duo Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, he presided over one of the most heinous crimes against humanity in American history: the malicious warehousing of the COVID-positive elderly in nursing homes where they infected-to-death thousands. Like his two infamous principals, Devine – founder of the Barack Obama Democratic Club of Upper Manhattan – has never apologised.