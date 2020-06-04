“Um, Ben’s dropped his microphone”



THERE is no need for wannabe-ace reporters to do stand-ups in the literal midst of a riot just to showcase their Neil Davis vim. The mob is not your personal green screen of bravado, scoop. Sending female reporters to these Floyd/get whitey riots is something else entirely: wantonly reckless and soy-boy idiotic. The yoof of London and Paris especially are not rendered peaceable by big hair and blue stockings.

London: Two Australian reporters have been attacked live on air while covering an anti-racism demonstration which turned violent outside Downing Street. In separate incidents now being investigated by police, Nine News journalist Sophie Walsh was assaulted in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning by a man shouting “Allahu Akbar” and making stabbing motions. Later in the day, Walsh’s colleague Ben Avery was chased down a central London street by a crowd [of black men] hurling bottles and other projectiles.



The video shows Avery wasn’t exactly a steadfast comrade to his cameraman who was left a long way behind at one point. Let’s just say the Adagio for Strings should be considered for the highlights package. Karl Stefanovic notes in commentary that a seemingly ‘peaceful’ crowd can turn nasty, ugly and violent for no apparent reason in a heartbeat. Those are the kind of highly remunerated insights that enabled Stefanovic to finance a younger wife. Like most reporters covering these ‘protests,’ Walsh and Avery probably assumed they would be given a pass because ‘protesters’ will recognise them as sympathetic fellow-travellers (which they are).

But from Barabbas to Bolting Ben, mobs don’t think like that. They don’t ‘think’ at all. Ask Reuters’ well-known leftist reporter Jonathan Landay. But “I am here to tell your story,” he pleaded yesterday – before being bashed. The ABC’s US bureau chief Zoe Daniels is safe and secure, thank God. As detached from reality as ever, Zoe has this morning denounced Donald Trump for “highlighting the role of the violent left in the riots, rather than the presence of hard-right white supremacists.” Five blacks have been murdered by leftists so far. Daniels doesn’t name a single one of them in her column. Couldn’t care less.