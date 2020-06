Interesting wind today, after good winds last week the supply eased this week and reached near an all time low this afternoon with 1.1% of supply at 2.30. In Victoria, the new wind leader for installed capacity (2.77GW) the contribution was negative after 12.15 (-5.6 at 2pm).

Tasmania, the battery of the nation, was being charged at 2.00 but has since turned around and is delivering to Victoria that is the usual state of affairs.