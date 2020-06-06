Green light from Eileen

Posted on 1:03 pm, June 6, 2020 by currencylad

  1. stackja
    #3476397, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Leftists don’t like the lockdown anymore.

  2. NoFixedAddress
    #3476406, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    All well and good that Eileen has given the all clear But what does Karen have to say about it?

  3. John A
    #3476408, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    And Leftists don’t do satire either. Well done, Titania!

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3476409, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    Mysterious how ordinary people have to keep 1.5 m apart and not congregate in numbers more than 2, 10 or 50, depending, yet thousands of radical leftists can mass without fear of fines of $1652 each.

  5. Infidel Tiger King
    #3476415, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Martin Looter King did make me laugh.

    I’ll probably have tot are a knee now.

  6. Roger W
    #3476416, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    And I thought Yumi Stynes said that Covid 19 was an ally of the Patriarchy!

  7. Delta
    #3476424, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    The whole saga has been an absolute disaster from the start. Now we have the additional farce of bureaucrats and politicians who got everything so horribly protecting their arses as they (by the grace of someone’s God) slowly allow people to get back to what may be left of their pre-panic lives.

    LOCKDOWN LUNACY: The Thinking Person’s Guide

    I think some good old Tarring and Feathering of the politicians and bureaucrats would be well deserved.

  9. nb
    #3476432, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    I have taken to carrying a brick, a roll up placard with removable letters so I can change the slogan according to latest fashion, and a black face mask. I am assured these give me immunity from prosecution for just about anything.

  10. mh
    #3476438, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    I didn’t know Titania was an Australian State Premier.

  11. Sinclair Davidson
    #3476466, posted on June 6, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Good to see Titania out of twitter jail.

  12. John Dee
    #3476468, posted on June 6, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Hypocritical you say ?
    Inconsistent ? Irrational? F…ing stupid?
    Check out the airport – any airport in the nation.
    Social distancing required in the terminal.
    Boarding commences and minutes later – if you are one of the plebs in Economy – you are literally brushing the clothes of the passenger next to you.
    Check out Bunnings which also claims to be social distancing but the reality is there could only be a single file in each aisle if that were so.
    There are not 300 aisles in Bunnings.
    Meanwhile the restaurant owner with a family to support is restricted to 10 customers.
    There was an excellent cartoon in the USA showing a woman in jail and a man leaving jail.
    The woman was arrested for opening her hairdressing salon…and remains in jail.
    The man was arrested for burning the hairdressing salon down, remanded in jail but released with no charge.
    We.Are.Governed.By.Morons.

  13. cuckoo
    #3476478, posted on June 6, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Somebody at the ABC must have a sense of humour because there’s a bit of footage of a recent aboriginal “protest” which they’ve run a few times now: it prominently features some nutter in a face mask and beanie with a hand lettered placard saying PROTECT BLACK TRANS WOMEN

  14. Bronson
    #3476514, posted on June 6, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    How did Titianna get back on twitter? Slip of the commisars? Someone is going to the gulag for this.

  15. Mak Siccar
    #3476534, posted on June 6, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Long live Titania!

  16. Lee
    #3476547, posted on June 6, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    How did Titianna get back on twitter?

    I didn’t even know she (actually a “he”) had been banned from twitter in the first place.
    Is that because the leftists who run twitter don’t like being spoofed or having the piss take out of them?

  17. Sinclair Davidson
    #3476552, posted on June 6, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Titania was in twitter jail a few days ago. The account got suspended.

  18. exsteelworker
    #3476557, posted on June 6, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Anyone here a lawyer? My dad 89, is in a nursing home confused, distressed, crying because he doesn’t understand why we don’t/ can’t visit him. If because of these irresponsible protesters a 2nd wave occurs can we sue the poeple responsible, organizations, state government for the pain and suffering my dad and my family will have to suffer AGAIN.

  19. Zatara
    #3476572, posted on June 6, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    My dad 89, is in a nursing home confused, distressed, crying because he doesn’t understand why we don’t/ can’t visit him.

    Tell them your dad is a light skinned black and that black lives matter?

    (We are in the same spot with my mum so don’t take offense) We hang around outside her window so she can see us as we talk to her on our cell phones. It helps.

  20. exsteelworker
    #3476602, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    We do to, window and phone, but its not the same as fiscal contact and day trips. My uncle recently past in the same home because of the stress. If where forced to lockup for another 2 months im seeking legal action.

  21. Diogenes
    #3476662, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    If where forced to lockup for another 2 months im seeking legal action.

    Stop your whining, lockdowns are a regular part of nursing home life.
    My late step father was in a home for 18 months, of these 18 months they were in lockdown for weeks and months at a time because of flu or gastro. In one case the D-i-L and 3mo grandson were in the car on the way from Mascot to Westmead to see him, and as I was coming through Parramatta we got the call that they were in lockdown again, and that lockdown lasted 6 weeks..

    My M-i-L was in a nursing home in Tweed Headsfor a week before they went into a 2 week lockdown because of a gastro outbreak. 3 weeks later they started their covid lockdown

  22. Diogenes
    #3476663, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    missed a bit – weeks and months at a time that totalled up to about 10 months

  23. Frank
    #3476680, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Wonder if Dr Swan has engaged in some sophistry to make excuses for it or if he has broken with the ABC position and come out against it.

  24. Baa Humbug
    #3476706, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    By the way, the PhD in Eileens title stands for Patriarchy Hating Doctorate.

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3476715, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    You just knew this headline would be written:
    In Show Of Solidarity, COVID-19 Vows Not To Infect Anyone Protesting Inequality (via Instapundit)

  26. Squirrel
    #3476742, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Lovely work from Titania, but this reminds me, why haven’t we heard from Greta on BLM – it won’t really mean anything until it has her saintly blessing.

  27. Leo G
    #3476752, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    yet thousands of radical leftists can mass without fear of fines of $1652 each.

    I expect the organiser is liable for the fines.

  28. exsteelworker
    #3476755, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    I dont give fly fuck about you dingo ,but these reckless protesters are endangering poeples lives, lively hoods, businesses, retirement. So yeah im going to whinge all the way to litigation.

  29. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3476790, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    I expect the organiser is liable for the fines.

    Works for me.
    $1652 x 80,000 attendees = $132,160,000
    Make sure they pay.

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3476862, posted on June 6, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Lovely work from Titania, but this reminds me, why haven’t we heard from Greta on BLM – it won’t really mean anything until it has her saintly blessing.

    Fear not. I read this morning (somewhere)that the little minx has spoken on US domestic matters. It is to be expected, as the global warming obsession no longer gives her the relevance she craves.

  31. Zatara
    #3476898, posted on June 6, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    $1652 x 80,000 attendees = $132,160,000

    Oh wait! We didn’t have anywhere near that many.

    Sorry, ABC said you did. And they would never exaggerate.

  32. John A
    #3476965, posted on June 6, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle #3476715, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    You just knew this headline would be written:
    In Show Of Solidarity, COVID-19 Vows Not To Infect Anyone Protesting Inequality (via Instapundit)

    The link takes you to the originators: The Babylon Bee satire site. They are on a roll with the recent news. Daily feed is a great wake up tonic each morning.

  33. stackja
    #3476967, posted on June 6, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Nursing homes fear lawyers.

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3476969, posted on June 6, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    The link takes you to the originators

    More accurate than WaPo and NYT combined. 😀

  35. Crossie
    #3477979, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Roger W
    #3476416, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:20 pm
    And I thought Yumi Stynes said that Covid 19 was an ally of the Patriarchy!

    Ah yes Yumi, that intellectual powerhouse but it seems the the NSW judiciary also think COVID-19 discriminates on the basis of political ideology.

  36. stackja
    #3477985, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    BON – Bee is satire while NYT and Wapo expect to be taken seriously by the gullible.

