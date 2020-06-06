Green light from Eileen

I’ve spoken to my friend Eileen who is a doctor (she has a PhD in Gender Studies) and apparently the coronavirus has agreed to take a few days off to support our cause. ✊ pic.twitter.com/JjvjOskxIu
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) June 4, 2020
I’ve spoken to my friend Eileen who is a doctor (she has a PhD in Gender Studies) and apparently the coronavirus has agreed to take a few days off to support our cause. ✊ pic.twitter.com/JjvjOskxIu
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) June 4, 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
A dictum of Lord Keynes: In the long run we are all dead. I do not question the truth of this statement; I even consider it as the only correct declaration of the neo-British Cambridge school.
Leftists don’t like the lockdown anymore.
All well and good that Eileen has given the all clear But what does Karen have to say about it?
And Leftists don’t do satire either. Well done, Titania!
Mysterious how ordinary people have to keep 1.5 m apart and not congregate in numbers more than 2, 10 or 50, depending, yet thousands of radical leftists can mass without fear of fines of $1652 each.
Martin Looter King did make me laugh.
I’ll probably have tot are a knee now.
And I thought Yumi Stynes said that Covid 19 was an ally of the Patriarchy!
The whole saga has been an absolute disaster from the start. Now we have the additional farce of bureaucrats and politicians who got everything so horribly protecting their arses as they (by the grace of someone’s God) slowly allow people to get back to what may be left of their pre-panic lives.
LOCKDOWN LUNACY: The Thinking Person’s Guide
I think some good old Tarring and Feathering of the politicians and bureaucrats would be well deserved.
Come On Eileen!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbpnAGajyMc
🙂
I have taken to carrying a brick, a roll up placard with removable letters so I can change the slogan according to latest fashion, and a black face mask. I am assured these give me immunity from prosecution for just about anything.
I didn’t know Titania was an Australian State Premier.
Good to see Titania out of twitter jail.
Hypocritical you say ?
Inconsistent ? Irrational? F…ing stupid?
Check out the airport – any airport in the nation.
Social distancing required in the terminal.
Boarding commences and minutes later – if you are one of the plebs in Economy – you are literally brushing the clothes of the passenger next to you.
Check out Bunnings which also claims to be social distancing but the reality is there could only be a single file in each aisle if that were so.
There are not 300 aisles in Bunnings.
Meanwhile the restaurant owner with a family to support is restricted to 10 customers.
There was an excellent cartoon in the USA showing a woman in jail and a man leaving jail.
The woman was arrested for opening her hairdressing salon…and remains in jail.
The man was arrested for burning the hairdressing salon down, remanded in jail but released with no charge.
We.Are.Governed.By.Morons.
Somebody at the ABC must have a sense of humour because there’s a bit of footage of a recent aboriginal “protest” which they’ve run a few times now: it prominently features some nutter in a face mask and beanie with a hand lettered placard saying PROTECT BLACK TRANS WOMEN
How did Titianna get back on twitter? Slip of the commisars? Someone is going to the gulag for this.
Long live Titania!
How did Titianna get back on twitter?
I didn’t even know she (actually a “he”) had been banned from twitter in the first place.
Is that because the leftists who run twitter don’t like being spoofed or having the piss take out of them?
Titania was in twitter jail a few days ago. The account got suspended.
Anyone here a lawyer? My dad 89, is in a nursing home confused, distressed, crying because he doesn’t understand why we don’t/ can’t visit him. If because of these irresponsible protesters a 2nd wave occurs can we sue the poeple responsible, organizations, state government for the pain and suffering my dad and my family will have to suffer AGAIN.
Tell them your dad is a light skinned black and that black lives matter?
(We are in the same spot with my mum so don’t take offense) We hang around outside her window so she can see us as we talk to her on our cell phones. It helps.
We do to, window and phone, but its not the same as fiscal contact and day trips. My uncle recently past in the same home because of the stress. If where forced to lockup for another 2 months im seeking legal action.
Stop your whining, lockdowns are a regular part of nursing home life.
My late step father was in a home for 18 months, of these 18 months they were in lockdown for weeks and months at a time because of flu or gastro. In one case the D-i-L and 3mo grandson were in the car on the way from Mascot to Westmead to see him, and as I was coming through Parramatta we got the call that they were in lockdown again, and that lockdown lasted 6 weeks..
My M-i-L was in a nursing home in Tweed Headsfor a week before they went into a 2 week lockdown because of a gastro outbreak. 3 weeks later they started their covid lockdown
missed a bit – weeks and months at a time that totalled up to about 10 months
Wonder if Dr Swan has engaged in some sophistry to make excuses for it or if he has broken with the ABC position and come out against it.
By the way, the PhD in Eileens title stands for Patriarchy Hating Doctorate.
You just knew this headline would be written:
In Show Of Solidarity, COVID-19 Vows Not To Infect Anyone Protesting Inequality (via Instapundit)
Lovely work from Titania, but this reminds me, why haven’t we heard from Greta on BLM – it won’t really mean anything until it has her saintly blessing.
I expect the organiser is liable for the fines.
I dont give fly fuck about you dingo ,but these reckless protesters are endangering poeples lives, lively hoods, businesses, retirement. So yeah im going to whinge all the way to litigation.
Works for me.
$1652 x 80,000 attendees = $132,160,000
Make sure they pay.
Lovely work from Titania, but this reminds me, why haven’t we heard from Greta on BLM – it won’t really mean anything until it has her saintly blessing.
Fear not. I read this morning (somewhere)that the little minx has spoken on US domestic matters. It is to be expected, as the global warming obsession no longer gives her the relevance she craves.
Oh wait! We didn’t have anywhere near that many.
Sorry, ABC said you did. And they would never exaggerate.
Bruce of Newcastle #3476715, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:44 pm
The link takes you to the originators: The Babylon Bee satire site. They are on a roll with the recent news. Daily feed is a great wake up tonic each morning.
Nursing homes fear lawyers.
More accurate than WaPo and NYT combined. 😀
Ah yes Yumi, that intellectual powerhouse but it seems the the NSW judiciary also think COVID-19 discriminates on the basis of political ideology.
BON – Bee is satire while NYT and Wapo expect to be taken seriously by the gullible.