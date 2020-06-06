Pudding Lane Theory

Posted on 10:54 am, June 6, 2020 by currencylad

THE ABC’s state political reporter Allyson Horn does not want Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk blamed for the Nathan Turner debacle. She argues the fire of controversy that engulfed the Blackwater man’s negative COVID-19 status this week took hold because “the information was first published on social media by the bakery where Mr Turner’s partner worked” rather than by “ministers or Queensland Health.”

Sure, Alyson. That’s what triggered the uncertainty about the Premier’s judgement. A bakery.

  1. R
    #3476265, posted on June 6, 2020 at 10:56 am

    But the slightly rough handling of 1 aboriginal delinquent should sully the whole police force?

  3. bemused
    #3476271, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:06 am

    It’s the candle stick makers that you have to worry about.

  4. wal1957
    #3476280, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Their ABC will defend anyone of the left.

    Whether or not it was first published on social media, how does it makes any difference as to how the response was so badly mishandled?

  5. Baa Humbug
    #3476288, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Obviously Horn got a call from the premiers staff to write that story.
    The question is, what was Horn promised in return. Exclusives? A shady financial deal for her or a family member?
    That’s where the real story lies.

  6. Bruce
    #3476296, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:33 am

    You could write a witty bit of musical theatre with a title all about this.

    Oh, wait, somebody did, in 1962:

    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSRwkeBatF1_DTU_ZMyj77uottALBmctV

    However, this song from “Pickwick’ is more appropriate, in a “dark” sort of way:

  7. Ed Case
    #3476300, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Testing for the rona is a horrible thing to go through.
    Nobody likes getting a swab from the back of the throat taken with a 10 inch cotton bud jammed through a nostril, particularly for no reason.
    If enough people are subjected to this personal invasion, then The Chook can say goodbye to October’s State Election.

  8. notafan
    #3476302, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:37 am

    As for butchers.

    We all know about those pies.

  9. calli
    #3476310, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Heh. I mentioned Pudding Lane in response to one of Rowe’s dopey cartoons last week.

    It’s how you get rid of plague, you know. And a whole lot of other things.

  10. egg_
    #3476319, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Blackwater’s Lives Matter?

  11. John Bayley
    #3476321, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:49 am

    If enough people are subjected to this personal invasion, then The Chook can say goodbye to October’s State Election.

    Don’t be silly.

    The ‘people’ are delighted that the government is looking out for their well-being.
    They’ll be lining up for more.

    Despite the fact that the travel industry is a major contributor to Queensland’s economy, there is no shortage of people here demanding that the border between us and the other states remain closed.

    ‘Cos otherwise we’re all gonna die of ConVid, don’t’ youse know?

  12. Pete of Perth
    #3476324, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Hey abc, has the batflu caused more fridge related fatalities? Is it worse than we thought?

  13. Astrid van den Akker-Luttmer
    #3476361, posted on June 6, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Horrible! Always check your source.

  14. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #3476363, posted on June 6, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Australian media gets more like CNN every day.

  15. feelthebern
    #3476368, posted on June 6, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Community confidence.
    LOL.

  16. feelthebern
    #3476370, posted on June 6, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    At least the community would have confidence in this chap to make ’em laugh.
    PS, he’s a Dem.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3476413, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Pudding Lane Theory

    Ms Palaszczuk also believes in Magic Pudding Theory, so at least she’s consistent.

  18. Terry
    #3476443, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    It is not the Plastic Chook’s fault.

    We all know who is to blame.
    #orangemanbad

    It also raises the question about the role that Tony Abbott’s playing.

  19. Tim Neilson
    #3476454, posted on June 6, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    If the Qld government gets its health info from small businesses’ social media feeds, perhaps they can shut down the whole department and save taxpayers a truckload of money.

  20. Bronson
    #3476521, posted on June 6, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    New name Pies Placechook the bakers dozen

  21. Docket62
    #3476522, posted on June 6, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    the dipshittery is strong with this one

  22. louis
    #3476580, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Whatever, the nurses union will still put every resource it has into re-election of the chook come October.

    F**** nurses have been the biggest Karens I have seen in all of this.

  23. 2dogs
    #3476647, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Title seems to have changed. Obviously, the cognitive dissonance became too much to bear.

  24. Hodor
    #3476718, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Ah Terry, very astute take on the real reasons.

    😜

  25. Squirrel
    #3476744, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    So fake news is a thing – quelle surprise.

  26. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3476786, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    The manager of the Bakery is a far better operator than Anastacia Palletjack.

    Wtf has anything posted on social media got to do with the CHO & Premier declaring a “Coronavirus death”?
    Inept pair of equal opportunity hires – neither of them anywhere near up to the lowest level of their chosen professions.

  27. Fair Shake of the Sauce Bottle
    #3477168, posted on June 7, 2020 at 7:46 am

    When will Bakers stop making things up! Like rumours and pies

