Pudding Lane Theory

THE ABC’s state political reporter Allyson Horn does not want Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk blamed for the Nathan Turner debacle. She argues the fire of controversy that engulfed the Blackwater man’s negative COVID-19 status this week took hold because “the information was first published on social media by the bakery where Mr Turner’s partner worked” rather than by “ministers or Queensland Health.”

Sure, Alyson. That’s what triggered the uncertainty about the Premier’s judgement. A bakery.