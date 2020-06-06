“So why can’t we go to the football?”

Or to Church, or funerals, or weddings, or work?
-
Because it is not a protest game, christening wedding or funeral. If you want to do those things organise it as a protest.
ANTIFA are privileged.
Others aren’t.
Simply because as a society we are fucked.
The’re saying lots of photos of ones that have died in custody etc, I always thought it was against indigenous culture to show pictures of deceased people, especially ones of there own kind?
Sue their arse for millions if where forced to lockup again.
We are the wrong colour. Thats why.
Social distancing, that’s why.
Only applies to some “First Nations.”
Just drove by Riverside Express through Brisbane. Saw a few who obviously been in protest. One carrying Defund Police sign and another Silence is Betrayal. Copied from US protesters.
Hard to believe Brisbane would have 30,000 and Melbourne only 10,000 as per radio news.
I’ll bet if it was a BLM special game there’d be no problem whatsoever.
I’m going to church tomorrow. One of the blessed “fifty” allowed into the large building because we are all potential filthbots. We are taking it in turns. The chairs are all placed exactly 1.5m apart. It looks like something from a dystopian nightmare. I must sit 1.5 metres away from the man I share a bed with.
We are not allowed to have services in the field beside the church.
I can’t begin to express my anger and disgust over this stuff.
Godd questions.
I defy any politician or bureaucrat to supply a coherent answer.
Oh, and don’t dare have a different opinion.
Only some opinions matter. The rest belong handcuffed in the back of the divvy van.
More like why was private enterprise smashed to smithereens.
It is and the rules can be found here…
But these rules are dependant on appropriate cultural practices & clearly promoting ‘victims’ is an appropriate cultural practice.
Just as appropriating African American culture is an appropriate cultural practice.
This morning I was astonished to find that ‘First Nations peoples around the world have been marching (or, as the gaslighters term it, “rioting”), to honour the tragic loss of George Floyd’
I presume that includes such ‘First Nation’ peoples such as African-Americans, French, English, Brazilian, Argentinian & Japanese ‘rioters’.
I think the politicians are about to lose their last vestiges of respect.
In 3 weeks or so, there will possibly be a new spike and spread of infections. If that happens, politicians are killers.
If there is no new wave of infections, then the lockdown had been largely unnecessary and completely out of proportion. In which case the politicians and their ‘experts’ crashed the economy got no reason.
If it weren’t such a serious issue, it would be hilarious.
We’re being punished because we’re deplorable ‘normals’ rather than degenerate criminals.
The morale of the story is, for all the young coppers today, no way ever go stick your neck out for anything what so ever, never arrest any body unless received recorded orders from force command. Anything to with matters dealing with the indigenous it is a complete stand back approach and if in the slightest doubt walk away. Better being disciplined for being a slack ass than having your ass put in sling for political satisfaction of the Antifa and associated left wing agitators .
Deaths in custody include not only suicide but running away from the cops and putting your life in peril to get away, then dying from misfortune.
Why aren’t Aboriginal fathers teaching their sons not to commit suicide?
I don’t get this whole BLACK thing.
Aborigines are more like native Americans than the descendants of African slaves.
[Yes we did have slavery – “Blakcbird” Pacific Islanders, white convicts* and Aboriginal “bonded” servants].
*Nothing wrong with prison labour, but it is an easy matter to totally balls up ethically.
https://www.abc.net.au/cm/rimage/7689326-3×2-large.jpg?v=6
Hard to believe Brisbane would have 30,000 and Melbourne only 10,000 as per radio news.
Weather.
It wasn’t an awful day down here, but certainly not one you’d choose on which to spend several hours outdoors.
Well, you cannot do anything you want unless the little fascists let you. It is all about do as we say, not as we allow some people to do. Standard communist/fascist operational procedures.
I’ll bet if it was a BLM special game there’d be no problem whatsoever.
Good point.
I wonder whether the AFL will ask for a dispensation for “Dreamtime at the ‘G”, and maybe even for the whole of “Indigenous Round”.
The way the Broncos are going I don’t want to go anyway.
Anarcho-tyranny … the most law abiding get shafted because they are the soft targets.
Imagine turning yourself inside out cleaning, putting up signage, turning away potential patrons of your recently reopened cafe and seeing…that.
And then having to do it all again tomorrow because “rules”.
If we’re not allowed to hold an “all life matters” sign, is “all life doesn’t matter” permitted?
Just scorched an economy ,lives and businesses , well done.
I’m just going to write BLM on my tax return to the ATO and wait for my refund.
Qld’s iconic raceday, Stradbroke Day, is closed to the public due to corona, while 5km away 30,000 congregate in Adelaide street to protest the death of a criminal thug druggie resisting arrest on the other side of the world.
I wonder how many current serving police officers are feeling thoroughly demoralised right now, instead of the ones holding the thin blue line in place, they are now the publicly declared evil ones. May not have been said but the general thrust of these ‘demos’ is the demonising of the police services everywhere.
Hey Calli, don’t forget that if you sing in a NSW church that’s violation of the public health order. Or if it isn’t in it the politicians certainly implied it was illegal to sing. Even if your 50 people are spread around Hillsong’s main building or St Mary’s Cathedral
Thanks for the reminder Calli.
I did get to go to Mass once at a secret location in Qld.
Sunday at he is booked out but I see our overworked pp is now offering three masses a day during the week so I have made a ‘booking’ for a weekday mass.
Well they are talking about banning barracking and cheering and booing at sporting matches, it’s make Covid-19 go wild!!
The cream of the crop – what a generation of Leftist indoctrination has done for the country.
You just know we normies are going to be burdened with even more restrictions.
Someone must pay and it won’t be Swampie.
You forget to mention that this land was settled in 1788 as a penal colony of transported slaves from England, made stateless and forbidden from ever returning home…
Funny how history throws up facts that perhaps could be called, political speed humps, LOL good one.
If masks work, why aren’t shops open?
If masks don’t work, why is everyone told to wear them?
They look to be the extremely online types.
So why can’t we go to the footy etc…?
Simple as.
Because you whinge – and do f-all.
The scum turn up and give the politicians and the police the finger – literally.
No one is asking you to stand alone – that way the Hunchback and Pale-a-sh1t would pick you off.
Suppose Gould and Lockyer and Jones and Gallen etc suggested to the members of each club that next Saturday the members are to assemble at their respective clubs and be bussed to the game.
Advise the filth and apply for a permit.
At the gate the members get a voucher for 6 months free membership for showing up – sorry grog is out of the question – gives the filth a reason – but early days.
Do you think the Hunchback would suddenly decide arresting you all would not be “feasible”?
Pale-a-sh1t would throw the Chief Medical Officer under the leading bus.
It is a protest – it has to be a protest – are you paying f…ing attention?
Now….
Will it happen?
Nope.
Seeing the photo gave me a thought.
And I find that another person has had the same thought!
Is Black Lives Matter a religion for woke white people? (4 Jun, via Instapundit)
Church for woke millenial atheists, complete with ritual responses.
Anything that stops Essendon from injecting it’s players is a good thing, Gentlepeople.
Because our betters told us we can’t. /sarcoff/
Black Lives Matter “is a thing” now.
It is also a thing that qualifies as Stuff White People Like.
About a decade ahead of the curve.
https://stuffwhitepeoplelike.com/
I was just thinking today that I’m white, male and of the older generation and therefore, by definition, a racist. So I wonder why I don’t simply act like a racist, because that’s how everyone like me is expected to behave and it doesn’t matter how I behave, as I’m still painted as a racist.
I pity the millennial white males who will shortly take over the mantle of responsibility, trying to be woke, but still being declared as racists, because nothing they do will exonerate them. They will be tarred with the same brush as I am by their misfortune of birth. I hope they can get used to it.
Indigenous activist:
“We’ve lost hundreds of lives and had a RC, so why are aboriginal people still dying in custody.”
Last study I saw stated indigenous folk were 1.26 times more likely to die in custody than whites.
Given that we know indigenous folk generally have poorer health than whites due to lifestyle factors, that figure doesn’t suggest that there’s a problem of systemic racism in the police/custodial services.
Apparently only two protestors were arrested in Brisbane.
Of course, and very unsurprisingly, one of them happened to be carrying a “White Lives Matter” placard.
“So why can’t we go to the football?”
For much the same reason that it would be OK for public servants to go on strike if they don’t get a pay rise in the midst of a fiscal crisis, but it would not be OK for businesses to go on a tax strike until fuckwit restrictions have been lifted from them.
They were pressganged into forced labour, but not in perpetuity.
Didn’t most of them return to the islands?
And who is “we” when at least half the population of Australia is descended from people who arrived after WW2?
I’m descended from people who arrived as indentured labourers. It was a way of paying off their fares and after six months they were free to go.
We did alright.
You may bend the knee to me any time.
Beats me!
Something similar happened during the Occupy movement.
We see just how susceptible people are to mass conditioning. It’s a teaching moment.
At least we now know how to cross those closed borders…just get a crowd together and ‘protest’
Modal verbs
You may not go to the church
She might be allowed to get a bikini wax
Protestors must be allowed to protest
Politicians will control every aspect of our lives.
Excellent post, Sinc.
Only one question remains – when will you take the red pill?
So BLM appealed in the NSW Supreme Court and won.
Wow.
Fastest appeal of all time.
Yes, C.L. Tells you all you need to know.
The irony in all of this is that if George floyd did what the coppers asked him without the usual attitude he would most likley be still here today. He was being attended to by the cops (albeit the cops went to far) in the same way as this crowd should have been. They should all be fined for breaking social distancing.
Better still lets cancel all the handouts and tell everyone to go back to work. Lets put a 6 month time frame limit on the dole. These low life dont deserve taxpayers hard earned
What was the point of lock up again? What about granny? Obviously it was all a complete crock that we including the clueless protesters will get to pay for for years to come.
I sense your feelings there it is a ‘me too’ moment.
So BLM appealed in the NSW Supreme Court and won.
Won what? the right to appeal or the right to go ahead with their demo? Or is that the same thing.
Yes, C.L. Tells you all you need to know.
All we need to know is who the appellant was:
A member of the Socialist Alliance.
Cultural Marxism 101
the most law abiding get shafted because they are the soft targets.
This +100. Trying to keep up the appearance of being the boss and in control, the Gov’s worldwide know that even if they forbid the protests and riots, they are going to happen anyway so better to give them “permission” and save face rather than be directly disobeyed and being able to do nothing about it thereby proving how gutless and worthless these Gov’s really are.
I wonder how many current serving police officers are feeling thoroughly demoralised right now,
Indeed the same cops who were happily harassing anybody they could wherever they could, handing out Covid fines as fast as they could write them, having 8 cops surround a homeless women sitting alone on a park bench etc etc, showing no common sense or push-back…well I hope they feel really, really stupid and pathetic now, knowing they deserve all the disrespect they earned and brought on themselves!
Stick it up your arse Gladdy. The lockdown is now over.
Take a brick, a roll-up placard, and a black face-mask and you’ll be fine.
Engage in a ‘swim-against-racism’. No probs.
Is it racist to point out that about 90% of police attendances in my old hometown are Aboriginal related.
Usually Aboriginal on Aboriginal violence, DV or damage to each other?
Is it racist to point out that the people caught on camera every few weeks jumping the fence and stealing from mums back yard are, when identifiable, without exception young Aboriginal males?
Is it racist to point out the new Aldi was being robbed so blatantly they now have doormen to slow the rates of theft?
At roughly 10% of the population the underclass component of the Aboriginal community is a mass of criminality and abuse. The white/Viet/other community just looked at as fair game for theft and abuse.
Many years ago in Bairnsdale there was a ‘local’ indigenous young male early 20s’? chronic alcoholic was wandering around the main street interfering with people here and there, the police received calls about it the divvy van went out looking for him. They didn’t find him he had wandered over to the train station boarded the train going down to Sale. On the way he died. Coroners report chronic liver failure organs failure alcoholism etc. Point is if the divvy van had of found and taken him back to the police station, (remember these kind of people can appear to quite sober at times even though blood alcohol levels can be way out of the ball park) he would have died in police custody. Probably only a couple of minutes of fate in that!
D day anniversary and the heroes of WW2 must be turning in their graves at the farcical, rent-a-crowd tantrums on display in cities around the western world.
D day anniversary and the heroes of WW2 must be turning in their graves at the farcical, rent-a-crowd tantrums on display in cities around the western world.
They won us the war but we lost the peace.
I wonder how many congregants St Andrews is “allowed” to have tomorrow?
About 20,000 fewer than if St Andrews were to be a “protest” meeting.
From theleftfootkick at 4:18 pm:
Ingenious culture has its own rules which it makes up on the run.
George Pell was left in jail for over a month waiting for the time between the appeal and the announcement of the decision.
But hey, as a conservative white Catholic priest, he is on the very bottom of the scale of whose lives matter.
Agree.
The authorities have lost control – lock down is over.
From calli at 4:38 pm:
When some insane paki runs over and kills several of them with his chicken truck we are expected to say “Oh no, that is not on.”
Why?
‘Racism can smd’ is a sign in the crowd.
Can’t pick the gender.
The greyhounds issue should have been a warning.
I warned you all there was a problem back when they were selling off the power lines in a monopoly setup.
Sydney protesters protected from virus by pepper spray.
The’re saying lots of photos of ones that have died in custody etc, I always thought it was against indigenous culture to show pictures of deceased people, especially ones of there own kind?
Apparently, only 73 0f the 251 Nations made their mark on the Accord, the others were busy with smoking ceremonies and Welcome to Country gigs that day.
The National Cabinet needs to meet and announce lockdown is totally over.
Of course Dan Andrews may disagree and keep his people flattened down, but they choose to be and seem to like it that way.
Other states – folks need official recognition lockdown is finished in every way and the virus is no threat.
How many socialist fools in Australia marched 100,000? That means around 25 million didn’t give a rats arse about bullshit BLM or what is going on overseas. Truth is there are far more non abo deaths in jails or police custody and no one gives a toss. Tell the socialists to go f***k themselves .
Much like #Kony2012, #BLM is a bullshit online movement that will peter out. They don’t actually give a bugger about black people. Socialists are well known for their racism after all
Of course Dan Of course Dan Andrews may disagree and keep his people flattened down, but they choose to be and seem to like it that way. may disagree and keep his people flattened down, but they choose to be and seem to like it that way. </em
Not on our part of the coast it is like high summer peak ,money being spent everywhere the lockdown is done and dusted and hopefully Red Dan is done also
I was fucking incensed at having to que at Bunnings today when these cockheads get to do whatever they want.
Has anyone seen our esteemed Health Minister Brad Hazzard? Or his loyal functionary CMO Dr Kerry Chant?
Calli … next time you go to church just sit your chair down next to your husband …and encourage all the others to do the same.
Why aren’t Aboriginal fathers teaching their sons not to commit suicide?
What’s a father?
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-march-of-progressive-censorship
Just wondering if all those at the protests will now refuse centrelink payments as they come from the “oppressors”?
I was stopped at the Qld border two weeks ago and treated like a criminal yet the police yesterday, confronted with real lawbreakers acted like cowards hiding in their car and running away. But then I’m over 70 and not a 20 stone thug. There must be a new training course called “running from trouble”.
Time to move to Thailand in retirement, have been researching for a while and looks like time to flick the switch, this country is well and truly f ucked, doesnt matter who’s in power, libs or labour, its all about power, the west as a whole looks to have succumbed to the prairie fire tactics of the last 40 years, it took Trump to bring it to the fore, and we should thank him for shining a light on those who want to rule us under their imagined utopia.
Three things:
1- Forced to stand with 25 people outside a BWS while they enforced a ‘7 people in store only’ policy.
Clearly the Wuhan virus is only a threat inside a shop, not amongst a crowd on the footpath.
2- Any doubt about the corruptibility of the Court was removed when it gave the green light to the ‘protest’, thereby giving Gladys a perfect excuse: ‘I said no but the court overruled me, so my laws are still necessary’
3- QUESTION: are any Cats of the legal profession? I will personally pay for a challenge to the ‘flu-rules’ to the same court.
Woke Tards hope they all get runny noses …… !
.. of course what this shows, apart from the typical left hypocrisy (‘we must have shutdown, lock up the right-wing ratbags breaking lockdown!’ vs. BLM protests), is that the libertarians have no balls.
Where have we all been over the last couple of months? Meekly taking our medicine, that’s where.
The general population should just resume normal life and give the hypocrital state and federal government the big middle finger. If Gladdy, Dan or Scotty can’t stop a protest they won’t be able to stop the majority. weak, worthless governments being dictated to by Antifa and the lowest left wing grubs in society. No to ANZAC Day, no to funerals and weddings but yes to a bunch of left wing protesters. Get fxxked Scott you weal miserable excuse for a leader!
Quit yer bitching, the lot of you. Social distancing is dead. I’m doing whatever the fuck I want.
Even CNN questions latest censorship rules
Scott didn’t close the state borders. Gladdy, Dan and AP did.
Let’s not forget the Appeals Court judge(s) who thought protests trump everyone’s right to life.
Those protesters are not from your average suburban high schools, most if not all of them attend or attended private and expensive schools. This sort of entitlement is mostly born of privilege and much less of poverty.
America might have a racial problem – this is not America.
People need to grow up and get a life.
Not quite Stackja. There’s plenty you can criticise Glady and Dictator Dan about but neither of them closed a border. AP, Marshall, the bloke with the unpronounceable name in Tasmania, The Twat in Perth however all did