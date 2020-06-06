So why can’t we go to the football?

Posted on 4:05 pm, June 6, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Or to Church, or funerals, or weddings, or work?

103 Responses to So why can’t we go to the football?

  1. theleftfootkick
    #3476581, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Because it is not a protest game, christening wedding or funeral. If you want to do those things organise it as a protest.

  2. stackja
    #3476582, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    ANTIFA are privileged.
    Others aren’t.

  3. iamok
    #3476586, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Simply because as a society we are fucked.

  4. theleftfootkick
    #3476591, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    The’re saying lots of photos of ones that have died in custody etc, I always thought it was against indigenous culture to show pictures of deceased people, especially ones of there own kind?

  5. exsteelworker
    #3476595, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Sue their arse for millions if where forced to lockup again.

  6. Paul Ween
    #3476597, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    We are the wrong colour. Thats why.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3476610, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Only applies to some "First Nations."

    Only applies to some “First Nations.”

  9. BrettW
    #3476611, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Just drove by Riverside Express through Brisbane. Saw a few who obviously been in protest. One carrying Defund Police sign and another Silence is Betrayal. Copied from US protesters.

    Hard to believe Brisbane would have 30,000 and Melbourne only 10,000 as per radio news.

  10. bemused
    #3476614, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    I’ll bet if it was a BLM special game there’d be no problem whatsoever.

  11. calli
    #3476615, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    I’m going to church tomorrow. One of the blessed “fifty” allowed into the large building because we are all potential filthbots. We are taking it in turns. The chairs are all placed exactly 1.5m apart. It looks like something from a dystopian nightmare. I must sit 1.5 metres away from the man I share a bed with.

    We are not allowed to have services in the field beside the church.

    I can’t begin to express my anger and disgust over this stuff.

  12. wal1957
    #3476617, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Godd questions.
    I defy any politician or bureaucrat to supply a coherent answer.

  13. calli
    #3476622, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Oh, and don’t dare have a different opinion.

    Only some opinions matter. The rest belong handcuffed in the back of the divvy van.

  14. mh
    #3476623, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    More like why was private enterprise smashed to smithereens.

  15. a happy little debunker
    #3476624, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    I always thought it was against indigenous culture to show pictures of deceased people

    It is and the rules can be found here…
    But these rules are dependant on appropriate cultural practices & clearly promoting ‘victims’ is an appropriate cultural practice.
    Just as appropriating African American culture is an appropriate cultural practice.

    This morning I was astonished to find that ‘First Nations peoples around the world have been marching (or, as the gaslighters term it, “rioting”), to honour the tragic loss of George Floyd’

    I presume that includes such ‘First Nation’ peoples such as African-Americans, French, English, Brazilian, Argentinian & Japanese ‘rioters’.

  16. Watch Your Back
    #3476626, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    I think the politicians are about to lose their last vestiges of respect.

    In 3 weeks or so, there will possibly be a new spike and spread of infections. If that happens, politicians are killers.

    If there is no new wave of infections, then the lockdown had been largely unnecessary and completely out of proportion. In which case the politicians and their ‘experts’ crashed the economy got no reason.

    If it weren’t such a serious issue, it would be hilarious.

  17. Roberto
    #3476627, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    We’re being punished because we’re deplorable ‘normals’ rather than degenerate criminals.

  18. theleftfootkick
    #3476630, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    The morale of the story is, for all the young coppers today, no way ever go stick your neck out for anything what so ever, never arrest any body unless received recorded orders from force command. Anything to with matters dealing with the indigenous it is a complete stand back approach and if in the slightest doubt walk away. Better being disciplined for being a slack ass than having your ass put in sling for political satisfaction of the Antifa and associated left wing agitators .

  19. Legalise Sedition
    #3476631, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    theleftfootkick
    #3476591, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    The’re saying lots of photos of ones that have died in custody etc, I always thought it was against indigenous culture to show pictures of deceased people, especially ones of there own kind?

    Deaths in custody include not only suicide but running away from the cops and putting your life in peril to get away, then dying from misfortune.

    Why aren’t Aboriginal fathers teaching their sons not to commit suicide?

  20. Legalise Sedition
    #3476634, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    I don’t get this whole BLACK thing.

    Aborigines are more like native Americans than the descendants of African slaves.

    [Yes we did have slavery – “Blakcbird” Pacific Islanders, white convicts* and Aboriginal “bonded” servants].

    *Nothing wrong with prison labour, but it is an easy matter to totally balls up ethically.

  21. mh
    #3476638, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Why aren’t Aboriginal fathers teaching their sons not to commit suicide?

    https://www.abc.net.au/cm/rimage/7689326-3×2-large.jpg?v=6

  22. Tim Neilson
    #3476641, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Hard to believe Brisbane would have 30,000 and Melbourne only 10,000 as per radio news.

    Weather.

    It wasn’t an awful day down here, but certainly not one you’d choose on which to spend several hours outdoors.

  23. Bill
    #3476642, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Well, you cannot do anything you want unless the little fascists let you. It is all about do as we say, not as we allow some people to do. Standard communist/fascist operational procedures.

  24. Tim Neilson
    #3476644, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    I’ll bet if it was a BLM special game there’d be no problem whatsoever.

    Good point.

    I wonder whether the AFL will ask for a dispensation for “Dreamtime at the ‘G”, and maybe even for the whole of “Indigenous Round”.

  25. Bear Necessities
    #3476648, posted on June 6, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    The way the Broncos are going I don’t want to go anyway.

  26. Tel
    #3476649, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Anarcho-tyranny … the most law abiding get shafted because they are the soft targets.

  27. calli
    #3476654, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Imagine turning yourself inside out cleaning, putting up signage, turning away potential patrons of your recently reopened cafe and seeing…that.

    And then having to do it all again tomorrow because “rules”.

  28. [email protected]
    #3476656, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    If we’re not allowed to hold an “all life matters” sign, is “all life doesn’t matter” permitted?

  29. caveman
    #3476665, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Just scorched an economy ,lives and businesses , well done.
    I’m just going to write BLM on my tax return to the ATO and wait for my refund.

  30. mh
    #3476667, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Qld’s iconic raceday, Stradbroke Day, is closed to the public due to corona, while 5km away 30,000 congregate in Adelaide street to protest the death of a criminal thug druggie resisting arrest on the other side of the world.

  31. theleftfootkick
    #3476669, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    I wonder how many current serving police officers are feeling thoroughly demoralised right now, instead of the ones holding the thin blue line in place, they are now the publicly declared evil ones. May not have been said but the general thrust of these ‘demos’ is the demonising of the police services everywhere.

  32. A reader
    #3476672, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Hey Calli, don’t forget that if you sing in a NSW church that’s violation of the public health order. Or if it isn’t in it the politicians certainly implied it was illegal to sing. Even if your 50 people are spread around Hillsong’s main building or St Mary’s Cathedral

  33. notafan
    #3476674, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Thanks for the reminder Calli.

    I did get to go to Mass once at a secret location in Qld.

    Sunday at he is booked out but I see our overworked pp is now offering three masses a day during the week so I have made a ‘booking’ for a weekday mass.

  34. theleftfootkick
    #3476675, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Well they are talking about banning barracking and cheering and booing at sporting matches, it’s make Covid-19 go wild!!

  35. Bob in Castlemaine
    #3476678, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    The cream of the crop – what a generation of Leftist indoctrination has done for the country.

  36. calli
    #3476679, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    You just know we normies are going to be burdened with even more restrictions.

    Someone must pay and it won’t be Swampie.

  37. a happy little debunker
    #3476688, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Yes we did have slavery – “Blakcbird” Pacific Islanders, white convicts* and Aboriginal “bonded” servants

    You forget to mention that this land was settled in 1788 as a penal colony of transported slaves from England, made stateless and forbidden from ever returning home…

  38. theleftfootkick
    #3476692, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Funny how history throws up facts that perhaps could be called, political speed humps, LOL good one.

  39. Mark M
    #3476695, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    If masks work, why aren’t shops open?
    If masks don’t work, why is everyone told to wear them?

  40. Frank
    #3476696, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    They look to be the extremely online types.

  41. John Dee
    #3476700, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    So why can’t we go to the footy etc…?
    Simple as.
    Because you whinge – and do f-all.
    The scum turn up and give the politicians and the police the finger – literally.
    No one is asking you to stand alone – that way the Hunchback and Pale-a-sh1t would pick you off.
    Suppose Gould and Lockyer and Jones and Gallen etc suggested to the members of each club that next Saturday the members are to assemble at their respective clubs and be bussed to the game.
    Advise the filth and apply for a permit.
    At the gate the members get a voucher for 6 months free membership for showing up – sorry grog is out of the question – gives the filth a reason – but early days.
    Do you think the Hunchback would suddenly decide arresting you all would not be “feasible”?
    Pale-a-sh1t would throw the Chief Medical Officer under the leading bus.
    It is a protest – it has to be a protest – are you paying f…ing attention?
    Now….
    Will it happen?
    Nope.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3476702, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Seeing the photo gave me a thought.
    And I find that another person has had the same thought!

    Is Black Lives Matter a religion for woke white people? (4 Jun, via Instapundit)

    The most memorable footage of the Black Lives Matter protests, and perhaps the creepiest, doesn’t capture any acts of violence, any looting, any chanting of slogans or — so far as I can make out — any black faces.

    Instead, we see hundreds of mostly young people sitting in the parking lot of a public library in Bethesda, Maryland, raising both pasty-white arms in a gesture that suggests both surrender and worship.

    An invisible speaker is reciting a list of promises that the crowd repeats.

    Church for woke millenial atheists, complete with ritual responses.

  43. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3476704, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Anything that stops Essendon from injecting it’s players is a good thing, Gentlepeople.

  44. Suburban Boy
    #3476707, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Because our betters told us we can’t. /sarcoff/

  45. Legalise Sedition
    #3476708, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Black Lives Matter “is a thing” now.

    It is also a thing that qualifies as Stuff White People Like.

    About a decade ahead of the curve.

    https://stuffwhitepeoplelike.com/

  46. bemused
    #3476709, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    I was just thinking today that I’m white, male and of the older generation and therefore, by definition, a racist. So I wonder why I don’t simply act like a racist, because that’s how everyone like me is expected to behave and it doesn’t matter how I behave, as I’m still painted as a racist.

    I pity the millennial white males who will shortly take over the mantle of responsibility, trying to be woke, but still being declared as racists, because nothing they do will exonerate them. They will be tarred with the same brush as I am by their misfortune of birth. I hope they can get used to it.

  47. Roger
    #3476713, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Indigenous activist:

    “We’ve lost hundreds of lives and had a RC, so why are aboriginal people still dying in custody.”

    Last study I saw stated indigenous folk were 1.26 times more likely to die in custody than whites.

    Given that we know indigenous folk generally have poorer health than whites due to lifestyle factors, that figure doesn’t suggest that there’s a problem of systemic racism in the police/custodial services.

  48. Lee
    #3476716, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Apparently only two protestors were arrested in Brisbane.
    Of course, and very unsurprisingly, one of them happened to be carrying a “White Lives Matter” placard.

  49. Squirrel
    #3476719, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    “So why can’t we go to the football?”

    For much the same reason that it would be OK for public servants to go on strike if they don’t get a pay rise in the midst of a fiscal crisis, but it would not be OK for businesses to go on a tax strike until fuckwit restrictions have been lifted from them.

  50. Nob
    #3476720, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Yes we did have slavery – “Blakcbird” Pacific Islanders

    They were pressganged into forced labour, but not in perpetuity.
    Didn’t most of them return to the islands?

    And who is “we” when at least half the population of Australia is descended from people who arrived after WW2?

    I’m descended from people who arrived as indentured labourers. It was a way of paying off their fares and after six months they were free to go.

    We did alright.
    You may bend the knee to me any time.

  52. Viva
    #3476726, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    An invisible speaker is reciting a list of promises that the crowd repeats.

    Something similar happened during the Occupy movement.

    We see just how susceptible people are to mass conditioning. It’s a teaching moment.

  53. FelixKruell
    #3476729, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    At least we now know how to cross those closed borders…just get a crowd together and ‘protest’

  54. Watch Your Back
    #3476731, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Modal verbs

    You may not go to the church

    She might be allowed to get a bikini wax

    Protestors must be allowed to protest

    Politicians will control every aspect of our lives.

  55. Tailgunner
    #3476739, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Excellent post, Sinc.
    Only one question remains – when will you take the red pill?

  56. C.L.
    #3476743, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    So BLM appealed in the NSW Supreme Court and won.
    Wow.
    Fastest appeal of all time.

  57. calli
    #3476757, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Yes, C.L. Tells you all you need to know.

  58. Tim
    #3476767, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    The irony in all of this is that if George floyd did what the coppers asked him without the usual attitude he would most likley be still here today. He was being attended to by the cops (albeit the cops went to far) in the same way as this crowd should have been. They should all be fined for breaking social distancing.

    Better still lets cancel all the handouts and tell everyone to go back to work. Lets put a 6 month time frame limit on the dole. These low life dont deserve taxpayers hard earned

  59. Bronson
    #3476777, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    What was the point of lock up again? What about granny? Obviously it was all a complete crock that we including the clueless protesters will get to pay for for years to come.

  60. theleftfootkick
    #3476779, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    I sense your feelings there it is a ‘me too’ moment.

  61. JohnJJJ
    #3476783, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    So BLM appealed in the NSW Supreme Court and won.
    Won what? the right to appeal or the right to go ahead with their demo? Or is that the same thing.

  62. Roger
    #3476789, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Yes, C.L. Tells you all you need to know.

    All we need to know is who the appellant was:

    A member of the Socialist Alliance.

    Cultural Marxism 101

  63. gafa
    #3476808, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    the most law abiding get shafted because they are the soft targets.

    This +100. Trying to keep up the appearance of being the boss and in control, the Gov’s worldwide know that even if they forbid the protests and riots, they are going to happen anyway so better to give them “permission” and save face rather than be directly disobeyed and being able to do nothing about it thereby proving how gutless and worthless these Gov’s really are.

    I wonder how many current serving police officers are feeling thoroughly demoralised right now,

    Indeed the same cops who were happily harassing anybody they could wherever they could, handing out Covid fines as fast as they could write them, having 8 cops surround a homeless women sitting alone on a park bench etc etc, showing no common sense or push-back…well I hope they feel really, really stupid and pathetic now, knowing they deserve all the disrespect they earned and brought on themselves!

  64. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3476809, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Stick it up your arse Gladdy. The lockdown is now over.

  65. nb
    #3476810, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Take a brick, a roll-up placard, and a black face-mask and you’ll be fine.
    Engage in a ‘swim-against-racism’. No probs.

  66. thefrollickingmole
    #3476813, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Is it racist to point out that about 90% of police attendances in my old hometown are Aboriginal related.
    Usually Aboriginal on Aboriginal violence, DV or damage to each other?
    Is it racist to point out that the people caught on camera every few weeks jumping the fence and stealing from mums back yard are, when identifiable, without exception young Aboriginal males?
    Is it racist to point out the new Aldi was being robbed so blatantly they now have doormen to slow the rates of theft?

    At roughly 10% of the population the underclass component of the Aboriginal community is a mass of criminality and abuse. The white/Viet/other community just looked at as fair game for theft and abuse.

  67. theleftfootkick
    #3476820, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Many years ago in Bairnsdale there was a ‘local’ indigenous young male early 20s’? chronic alcoholic was wandering around the main street interfering with people here and there, the police received calls about it the divvy van went out looking for him. They didn’t find him he had wandered over to the train station boarded the train going down to Sale. On the way he died. Coroners report chronic liver failure organs failure alcoholism etc. Point is if the divvy van had of found and taken him back to the police station, (remember these kind of people can appear to quite sober at times even though blood alcohol levels can be way out of the ball park) he would have died in police custody. Probably only a couple of minutes of fate in that!

  68. Bob in Castlemaine
    #3476841, posted on June 6, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    D day anniversary and the heroes of WW2 must be turning in their graves at the farcical, rent-a-crowd tantrums on display in cities around the western world.

  69. Roger
    #3476860, posted on June 6, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    D day anniversary and the heroes of WW2 must be turning in their graves at the farcical, rent-a-crowd tantrums on display in cities around the western world.

    They won us the war but we lost the peace.

  70. calli
    #3476865, posted on June 6, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    I wonder how many congregants St Andrews is “allowed” to have tomorrow?

  71. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3476873, posted on June 6, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    I wonder how many congregants St Andrews is “allowed” to have tomorrow?

    About 20,000 fewer than if St Andrews were to be a “protest” meeting.

  72. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3476909, posted on June 6, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    From theleftfootkick at 4:18 pm:

    “The’re saying lots of photos of ones that have died in custody etc, I always thought it was against indigenous culture to show pictures of deceased people, especially ones of there own kind?”

    Ingenious culture has its own rules which it makes up on the run.

  73. jupes
    #3476910, posted on June 6, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    So BLM appealed in the NSW Supreme Court and won.
    Wow.
    Fastest appeal of all time.

    George Pell was left in jail for over a month waiting for the time between the appeal and the announcement of the decision.

    But hey, as a conservative white Catholic priest, he is on the very bottom of the scale of whose lives matter.

  74. Lilliana
    #3476921, posted on June 6, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Stick it up your arse Gladdy. The lockdown is now over.

    Agree.

    The authorities have lost control – lock down is over.

  75. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3476927, posted on June 6, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    From calli at 4:38 pm:

    “Oh, and don’t dare have a different opinion.

    Only some opinions matter. The rest belong handcuffed in the back of the divvy van.”

    When some insane paki runs over and kills several of them with his chicken truck we are expected to say “Oh no, that is not on.”

    Why?

  76. mh
    #3476934, posted on June 6, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    ‘Racism can smd’ is a sign in the crowd.

    Can’t pick the gender.

  77. Tel
    #3476935, posted on June 6, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Stick it up your arse Gladdy.

    The greyhounds issue should have been a warning.

    I warned you all there was a problem back when they were selling off the power lines in a monopoly setup.

  78. stackja
    #3476954, posted on June 6, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Liberty Quote
    Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.

    — P.J. O’Rourke

  79. stackja
    #3476958, posted on June 6, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Sydney protesters protected from virus by pepper spray.

  80. shatterzzz
    #3476970, posted on June 6, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    The’re saying lots of photos of ones that have died in custody etc, I always thought it was against indigenous culture to show pictures of deceased people, especially ones of there own kind?
    Apparently, only 73 0f the 251 Nations made their mark on the Accord, the others were busy with smoking ceremonies and Welcome to Country gigs that day.

  81. candy
    #3476976, posted on June 6, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    The National Cabinet needs to meet and announce lockdown is totally over.

    Of course Dan Andrews may disagree and keep his people flattened down, but they choose to be and seem to like it that way.

    Other states – folks need official recognition lockdown is finished in every way and the virus is no threat.

  82. deplorable
    #3476982, posted on June 6, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    How many socialist fools in Australia marched 100,000? That means around 25 million didn’t give a rats arse about bullshit BLM or what is going on overseas. Truth is there are far more non abo deaths in jails or police custody and no one gives a toss. Tell the socialists to go f***k themselves .

  83. a reader
    #3476985, posted on June 6, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Much like #Kony2012, #BLM is a bullshit online movement that will peter out. They don’t actually give a bugger about black people. Socialists are well known for their racism after all

  84. deplorable
    #3476987, posted on June 6, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Not on our part of the coast it is like high summer peak ,money being spent everywhere the lockdown is done and dusted and hopefully Red Dan is done also
    Not on our part of the coast it is like high summer peak ,money being spent everywhere the lockdown is done and dusted and hopefully Red Dan is done also

  85. rickw
    #3476991, posted on June 6, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    I was fucking incensed at having to que at Bunnings today when these cockheads get to do whatever they want.

  86. Real Deal
    #3477017, posted on June 6, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Has anyone seen our esteemed Health Minister Brad Hazzard? Or his loyal functionary CMO Dr Kerry Chant?

  87. Mustapha Bunn
    #3477031, posted on June 6, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Calli … next time you go to church just sit your chair down next to your husband …and encourage all the others to do the same.

  88. Michael Lewis
    #3477091, posted on June 7, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Why aren’t Aboriginal fathers teaching their sons not to commit suicide?

    What’s a father?

  89. Mak Siccar
    #3477140, posted on June 7, 2020 at 7:06 am

    https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-march-of-progressive-censorship

    The march of progressive censorship
    7 June 2020, 3:01am

    It’s official: criticising Black Lives Matter is now a sackable offence, even here in the British Isles, thousands of miles away from the social conflict currently embroiling the US. As protesters again fill the streets of a rainy London on Saturday, as part of a now internationalised backlash against the brutal police killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, those who criticise them do so at their peril – as two men have recently found out.

    Stu Peters, a presenter on Manx Radio, has been suspended, pending an investigation, for an on-air exchange with a black caller. He said nothing racist, you can read the transcript for yourself. What he did was rubbish the idea of white privilege: ‘I’ve had no more privilege in my life than you have.’ And he questioned the wisdom of staging a protest on the Isle of Man against a killing in Minnesota: ‘You can demonstrate anywhere you like, but it doesn’t make any sense to me.’

    Those who dare criticise a lot of the identitarian ﻿ideological guff now risk being treated as heretics
    For this, he has been taken off air. Manx Radio has even referred the exchange to the Isle of Man’s Communications Commission to assess whether any broadcast codes have been broken. And for what? He took issue with the idea that skin colour confers privilege, regardless of any other consideration: a mad ideology whose adherents will actually readily say that white homeless people enjoy white privilege.

    And he wondered out loud if a protest against US cops on a small island in the Irish Sea is, well, a bit pointless. If Peters has broken any code it is a very new and unwritten one, and he’s not the only person to fall foul of it in recent days. Martin Shipton, chief reporter for the Western Mail, has been asked to step down as a judge of the Wales Book of the Year competition over some tweets he posted about the BLM protests in Cardiff. He said they were exercises in ‘virtue-signalling’ and expressed concern about the effect they might have on the spread of Covid-19. He also got into some robust exchanges with people who told him that, as an old white man, he should just shut up.
    How did we get here? In the space of just a few days, Black Lives Matter, its tenets and adherents have become almost unquestionable. No one worth wasting breath on disagrees with the literal message of the movement. But those who dare criticise a lot of the identitarian ideological guff that unfortunately accompanies the movement now risk being treated as heretics. Even criticising these mass gatherings for breaking lockdown – remember when sitting too closely on a beach was a scoldable offence? – is treated as alarming evidence of non-conformity or perhaps even racism.

    This is all a neat demonstration that censorship is not exclusively about state clampdowns. The suspension of Peters and the sacking of Shipton are examples of what John Stuart Mill called the ‘tyranny of the prevailing opinion and feeling’ – ‘the tendency of society to impose, by other means than civil penalties, its own ideas and practices as rules of conduct on those who dissent from them’. If expressing an opinion, even one as mild as ‘I support the sentiment, but I’m not sure these protests are a great idea’, the resulting backlash can cost you your job or social status.

    But this is also profoundly worrying – not only for free speech but also for the quality of our discussion about racism and how to defeat it. We are being compelled to have ‘a conversation’ about race, but one in which any dissent from the most extreme and absurd positions – such as that Western society is still racist to the core and that dirt-poor white folk benefit from it, even if they don’t realise it – are treated as suspect. This is a recipe for censorship, division and neverending culture war – and nothing else.

    WRITTEN BY
    Tom Slater
    Tom Slater is deputy editor of Spiked

  90. AC
    #3477200, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Just wondering if all those at the protests will now refuse centrelink payments as they come from the “oppressors”?

  91. bollux
    #3477227, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:11 am

    I was stopped at the Qld border two weeks ago and treated like a criminal yet the police yesterday, confronted with real lawbreakers acted like cowards hiding in their car and running away. But then I’m over 70 and not a 20 stone thug. There must be a new training course called “running from trouble”.

  92. stemple
    #3477511, posted on June 7, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Time to move to Thailand in retirement, have been researching for a while and looks like time to flick the switch, this country is well and truly f ucked, doesnt matter who’s in power, libs or labour, its all about power, the west as a whole looks to have succumbed to the prairie fire tactics of the last 40 years, it took Trump to bring it to the fore, and we should thank him for shining a light on those who want to rule us under their imagined utopia.

  93. Bela Bartok
    #3477530, posted on June 7, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Three things:
    1- Forced to stand with 25 people outside a BWS while they enforced a ‘7 people in store only’ policy.
    Clearly the Wuhan virus is only a threat inside a shop, not amongst a crowd on the footpath.

    2- Any doubt about the corruptibility of the Court was removed when it gave the green light to the ‘protest’, thereby giving Gladys a perfect excuse: ‘I said no but the court overruled me, so my laws are still necessary’

    3- QUESTION: are any Cats of the legal profession? I will personally pay for a challenge to the ‘flu-rules’ to the same court.

  94. Paul
    #3477627, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Woke Tards hope they all get runny noses …… !

  95. duncanm
    #3477664, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    .. of course what this shows, apart from the typical left hypocrisy (‘we must have shutdown, lock up the right-wing ratbags breaking lockdown!’ vs. BLM protests), is that the libertarians have no balls.

    Where have we all been over the last couple of months? Meekly taking our medicine, that’s where.

  96. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3477688, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    The general population should just resume normal life and give the hypocrital state and federal government the big middle finger. If Gladdy, Dan or Scotty can’t stop a protest they won’t be able to stop the majority. weak, worthless governments being dictated to by Antifa and the lowest left wing grubs in society. No to ANZAC Day, no to funerals and weddings but yes to a bunch of left wing protesters. Get fxxked Scott you weal miserable excuse for a leader!

  97. The Beer Whisperer
    #3477960, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Quit yer bitching, the lot of you. Social distancing is dead. I’m doing whatever the fuck I want.

  99. stackja
    #3477975, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3477688, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:02 pm Scott you weal miserable excuse for a leader!

    Scott didn’t close the state borders. Gladdy, Dan and AP did.

  100. Crossie
    #3477998, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    In 3 weeks or so, there will possibly be a new spike and spread of infections. If that happens, politicians are killers.

    Let’s not forget the Appeals Court judge(s) who thought protests trump everyone’s right to life.

  101. Crossie
    #3478002, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    in Castlemaine
    #3476678, posted on June 6, 2020 at 5:19 pm
    The cream of the crop – what a generation of Leftist indoctrination has done for the country.

    Those protesters are not from your average suburban high schools, most if not all of them attend or attended private and expensive schools. This sort of entitlement is mostly born of privilege and much less of poverty.

  102. Steve
    #3478024, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    America might have a racial problem – this is not America.

    People need to grow up and get a life.

  103. a reader
    #3478034, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Scott didn’t close the state borders. Gladdy, Dan and AP did.

    Not quite Stackja. There’s plenty you can criticise Glady and Dictator Dan about but neither of them closed a border. AP, Marshall, the bloke with the unpronounceable name in Tasmania, The Twat in Perth however all did

