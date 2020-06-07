JK Rowling’s Period Drama

Posted on 9:07 pm, June 7, 2020 by currencylad
Fortify the wig stores: the Harry Potter author is under fire for suggesting that men do not menstruate.

17 Responses to JK Rowling’s Period Drama

  2. stackja
    #3477977, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Lets laugh. Same as ANTIFA immunity to Wuhan virus.
    Silly season gets sillier. If possible.

  4. stackja
    #3477989, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    a happy – Oh the insult!

  5. Rex Anger
    #3478000, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    “Margaret! Get the Jaffa Cakes love, the lefties are eating each other again on the Twitty!”

  6. Fred
    #3478005, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    At news.com.au it said that she faced a widespread backlash.

    I didnt think widespread is defined as a few weirdos on twitter.

  7. Scott Osmond
    #3478008, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Sooner or later creators will have to learn the power of saying, “I don’t care”. Sooner or later civilisation will have to except that closing down asylums was a bad idea.

  8. Cassie of Sydney
    #3478009, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    If you say that men can’t be women……you will be permanently banned and booted from twitter.

  9. Rebel with cause
    #3478018, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    So where’s the Twitter “fact check”?

  10. Leo G
    #3478019, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    I have to agree with JK Rowling- the Devex article about menstrual hygiene (Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate) could have used a better word.

    “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted.

    Rowling just picks the wrong word, when it is important to be inclusive.
    Considering many female and transgenger primates who are not people also menstruate, a more politically correct heading should read:
    Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruators.

  11. nb
    #3478023, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    ‘We shall fight the oppressors for your right to have babies, brother … sister, sorry.’

  12. Leo G
    #3478027, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Point taken.
    Trans-gender swamp monkeys wouldn’t read an NGO development aid magazine article sponsored by the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council. But it should be their right.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3478036, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    I think menstruate is sexist.
    It has the word “men” in it.

  14. Legalise Sedition
    #3478044, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    Out on the balcony, when Reginald kissed Diana’s lips, her knees went weak. Slowly, he pulled her top down, exposing her soft, unyielding breasts. Just the sight of those breasts made Reginald’s penis very hard. His penis was of considerable size, and now beads of sweat slowly ran down his penis, making it glisten like a strong swimmer, fresh from out of the pool. It was a fantastic penis, that seemed as strong as a horse’s leg, yet as delicate as a flower wrapped in silk. What a grand, grand penis. Diana’s nipples…oh no, writer’s block!

    Chapter 18

    Diana had never slept with another woman before, but it was an erotic thought she often fantasized about, and as Rebecca’s naked body lay before her, Diana couldn’t help but feel aroused. “Go on”, Rebecca said softly, “Touch me.” Diana leaned down slowly and brushed Rebecca’s bare stomach with her fingertips… It felt good. Like a penis. A soft, but sturdy penis that felt warm to the touch. In Rebecca’s mind, she suddenly felt like she was surrounded by penises. They were all around her, flopping all around and slapping her face. It was as if she were in a redwood forest of penises. They presented themselves tall and mighty all around her, with… what the hell am I doing? Oh my!

  15. anker
    #3478052, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Legalise Sedition, are you aware that the word “penis” occurs 6083 times in your novel?

  16. mundi
    #3478098, posted on June 8, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Sometimes i feel like the left doesn’t understand social media. They think the random opinion of a few crazy millennials or trolls is serious sampling of the majority of the population.

  17. Iampeter
    #3478110, posted on June 8, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Wait, you’re saying those that suggest men menstruate are crazy, or something?
    But you believe in gods, afterlife, creation, etc, don’t you?

