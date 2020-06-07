Fortify the wig stores: the Harry Potter author is under fire for suggesting that men do not menstruate.
Liberty Quote
When goods don’t cross borders, soldiers will.— Fredric Bastiat
-
Recent Comments
- Iampeter on JK Rowling’s Period Drama
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- stackja on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Iampeter on Paul Kelly on Patrick J. Deneen
- Mater on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Iampeter on Paul Kelly on Patrick J. Deneen
- calli on VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer
- Xword on VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer
- egg_ on VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Ed Case on Bastiat must be very sad
- mundi on JK Rowling’s Period Drama
- rickw on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Up The Workers! on VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer
- Up The Workers! on One an alleged rapist, the other an inciter of eight murders
- MemoryFault on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- 1735099 on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- 1735099 on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Bastiat must be very sad
- 2dogs on Bastiat must be very sad
- MemoryFault on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Bastiat must be very sad
- JK Rowling’s Period Drama
- One an alleged rapist, the other an inciter of eight murders
- VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer
- Officialdom and the media to Australians …
- Led by credulous morons
- So why can’t we go to the football?
- Paul Kelly on Patrick J. Deneen
- Green light from Eileen
- Pudding Lane Theory
- Classical economics and the unemployment rate in the United States
- The Lancet retracts anti-hydroxychloroquine paper
- More light relief. Wind supply in SA negative since noon yesterday
- Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Their cause is idiotic but I defend their right to assemble
- Legal use of force by private citizens in the US
- Not only are the media lying to us about everything, everyone knows it
- The Ku Klux Karonavirus
- Boris G: Were lockdowns justified? What’s the reference?
- David Bidstrup: Excuse me while I vomit.
- Internal Quality Control
- No thank you
- Windwatch report 4 June. Wind crashes to 1% of demand and negative in Victoria
- Remember, remember the fourth of June
- “Um, Ben’s dropped his microphone”
- No Janet, No
- Earth to media: nobody cares any more. It’s over.
- Sweden has “got quite a long way to the same effect”
- Victorian government decides that Black Lives Don’t Matter
- Are these stories related?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Yes!
Lets laugh. Same as ANTIFA immunity to Wuhan virus.
Silly season gets sillier. If possible.
a happy – Oh the insult!
“Margaret! Get the Jaffa Cakes love, the lefties are eating each other again on the Twitty!”
At news.com.au it said that she faced a widespread backlash.
I didnt think widespread is defined as a few weirdos on twitter.
Sooner or later creators will have to learn the power of saying, “I don’t care”. Sooner or later civilisation will have to except that closing down asylums was a bad idea.
If you say that men can’t be women……you will be permanently banned and booted from twitter.
So where’s the Twitter “fact check”?
I have to agree with JK Rowling- the Devex article about menstrual hygiene (Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate) could have used a better word.
Rowling just picks the wrong word, when it is important to be inclusive.
Considering many female and transgenger primates who are not people also menstruate, a more politically correct heading should read:
Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruators.
‘We shall fight the oppressors for your right to have babies, brother … sister, sorry.’
Point taken.
Trans-gender swamp monkeys wouldn’t read an NGO development aid magazine article sponsored by the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council. But it should be their right.
I think menstruate is sexist.
It has the word “men” in it.
Out on the balcony, when Reginald kissed Diana’s lips, her knees went weak. Slowly, he pulled her top down, exposing her soft, unyielding breasts. Just the sight of those breasts made Reginald’s penis very hard. His penis was of considerable size, and now beads of sweat slowly ran down his penis, making it glisten like a strong swimmer, fresh from out of the pool. It was a fantastic penis, that seemed as strong as a horse’s leg, yet as delicate as a flower wrapped in silk. What a grand, grand penis. Diana’s nipples…oh no, writer’s block!
Chapter 18
Diana had never slept with another woman before, but it was an erotic thought she often fantasized about, and as Rebecca’s naked body lay before her, Diana couldn’t help but feel aroused. “Go on”, Rebecca said softly, “Touch me.” Diana leaned down slowly and brushed Rebecca’s bare stomach with her fingertips… It felt good. Like a penis. A soft, but sturdy penis that felt warm to the touch. In Rebecca’s mind, she suddenly felt like she was surrounded by penises. They were all around her, flopping all around and slapping her face. It was as if she were in a redwood forest of penises. They presented themselves tall and mighty all around her, with… what the hell am I doing? Oh my!
Legalise Sedition, are you aware that the word “penis” occurs 6083 times in your novel?
Sometimes i feel like the left doesn’t understand social media. They think the random opinion of a few crazy millennials or trolls is serious sampling of the majority of the population.
Wait, you’re saying those that suggest men menstruate are crazy, or something?
But you believe in gods, afterlife, creation, etc, don’t you?