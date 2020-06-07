Officialdom and the media to Australians …

Posted on 12:42 am, June 7, 2020

Officialdom and the media to Australians …

  1. stackja
    #3477118, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:10 am

    Scomo was advised to control the virus. State premiers closed the borders and stopped sports. ANTIFA showed they were immune to the virus and were allowed to gather in large crowds. Others seem to accept being cheated.

  2. Nob
    #3477125, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:53 am

    Johnny Rotten was shrewder than most pop icons.

    In Sensurround sound in a two inch wall
    I was only waiting for the communist call
    I didn’t ask for sunshine
    And I got world war three
    I’m looking over the wall
    And they’re looking at me

  3. a happy little debunker
    #3477131, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:39 am

    Anger is an Energy
    Anger is an Energy
    Anger is an Energy
    Anger is an Energy

  4. nb
    #3477180, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:07 am

    a happy little debunker, #3477131, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:39 am:

    Anger is an Energy

    One of the great lines of popular culture of the 20C.
    Does it have a precurser?

  5. Mark M
    #3477187, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:20 am

    “Is that all you’ve got?”

    The Moment LARRY ELDER changed DAVE RUBINS Mind Forever (Systemic Racism)

  6. thefrollickingmole
    #3477193, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:31 am

    nb
    Heres Mr Rottens tune using it.

  7. Struth
    #3477196, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:41 am

    But but, borders are still closed and our new Global socialist, unaccountable UN regional masters have not opened all businesses , and are ruling by UN decree, so stand on the X people, and get used to it.
    Unless you are a radical, violent leftist of course, then you have their blessing to tongue pash in the streets, in your thousands.

  8. stackja
    #3477199, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:45 am

    DEMO BAN GOES VIRAL
    20,000 JOIN SYDNEY MARCH
    State to stop mass protests during COVID-19 pandemic

    THE NSW Government will move to ban protest rallies during the global pandemic after a race rights demonstration of at least 20,000 people through Sydney’s CBD yesterday. Police Minister David Elliott described the Black Lives Matter movement as “honourable” but said large crowds put health at risk. The move comes after an 11th hour legal bid allowed yesterday’s march to go ahead.

    NSW Upper House blocked PS pay freeze. They won’t ban protest rallies. Race rights matter, get back to the races.

  9. Roger
    #3477228, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:11 am

    THE NSW Government will move to ban protest rallies during the global pandemic after a race rights demonstration of at least 20,000 people through Sydney’s CBD yesterday.

    The protest was not about race rights, whatever the majority of those gathered thought.

    It was an exercise in subversion by the Socialist Alternative.

  10. MatrixTransform
    #3477233, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:17 am

    so stand on the X people

    I was dot-shamed by a colleague in the lift the other day

    and before that while lined up at the Apple Store. Twice security guards trying to pretend they were important told us to stand on the dot.

    twice I asked earnestly, how can two people stand on one dot?
    Shoulda made it a line was my recommendation

  11. Andre
    #3477255, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:32 am

    Everyone is now entitled to ignore the Premiers, CMOs and their police enforcers when they claim to be keeping everyone safe from the pandemic. Either not social distancing and not gathering in large groups is dangerous and forbidden or it is a sham political ruse by state governments to build up their power over us. If they go to water over a few thousands virtue signalling losers, Antifa thugs and BLM tossers parading around and shouting slogans why should we take any notice of their ‘health’ edicts?

  12. Leo G
    #3477258, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Police Minister David Elliott described the Black Lives Matter movement as “honourable”

    An international movement pleading for positive discrimination for a particular groups of people identified as belonging to particular “races”, ignoring the likely negative outcome, advocating genocidal actions against other groups, and joining in violent rebellion against civil authority and established government.

    Oh pardon me, thou bleeding piece of earth,
    That I am meek and gentle with these butchers …
    I fear I wrong the honourable men

  13. Botswana O'Hooligan
    #3477340, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Google have placed the Covoid app or whatever it is called on our ‘phones without our knowledge. Go to Settings, Google services and preferences, tap, and its there. To disable tap the three dots at the top right hand corner and select “Off.” Excuse me if that info is already known, am an old bloke and not that mobile literate or even literate at all.

  14. tombell
    #3477355, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:42 am

    Mark M
    #3477187, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:20 am
    “Is that all you’ve got?”

    Elder’s observation that (Democratic) administrations “incentivized women to marry the government” is spot on. Same in Oz of course. And we have a so called conservative government in the frame – eg the $5k baby bonus.

  15. Up The Workers!
    #3477409, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:33 am

    “Social Distancing”…………………………..1.5 metres.

    “Socialist Distancing…………………………1.5 centimetres.

    Victims of Socialist Distancing…………..2 metres deep.

    Dodgy Dan, you’ve done it again!

  16. Leo G
    #3477414, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Google have placed the Covoid app or whatever it is called on our ‘phones without our knowledge. Go to Settings, Google services and preferences, tap, and its there. To disable tap the three dots at the top right hand corner and select “Off.” Excuse me if that info is already known, am an old bloke and not that mobile literate or even literate at all.

    Apple and Google announced several months ago that they were modifying the iOS and Android operating systems in several stages- first to allow more BLE operability between IPhones and Android cellphones (so that CovidSafe type apps would actually work to some extent) then to make that component of BLE an “opt-out” feature at operating system level.
    CovidSafe is actually a trojan horse for a broader application- an outdoor advertising feature by which Apple anf Google expect to make a bundle in licencing fees.

  17. Up The Workers!
    #3477433, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:59 am

    To Botswana O’Hooligan at 10.31am,

    Thanks for the tip. Their unwanted spying app has now been deactivated. Is that a criminal breach of the Privacy Act for Google to unilaterally spy on its clients like that? Do they fancy themselves as some sort of Latter-Day version of the Stasi? Is it justification for a class-action Compo case against them?

    I never asked for that “Big Brother” tracking spy to be surreptitiously put on my phone without my permission. Dodgy Dan and the Leftards have proved yesterday with their hypocritical Disease-Spreading “Australian Lives Don’t Matter” gatherings that the whole totalitarian “House Arrest”, punishing, savage fining and mistreatment of the non-Leftards was thoroughly bogus from start to finish.

    At least with this Google spy-App, the cops will now have all the names and full private details of every single life-endangering leftard loon who attended the March so they can now go and fine every one of them the same $1,652.00 that they fined the homeless ‘criminal’ bag-lady living on the park bench, or the ‘criminal’ mother taking her young daughter for a driving lesson, or the ‘criminal’ lone wind-surfer that the “Get Pell Squad” Keystone Cop Water Police chased all around Port Phillip Bay to issue a fine to.

    Labor – where stupidity is a virtue!

  18. notafan
    #3477439, posted on June 7, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    I’ve got the app available but it’s not turned on

  19. Leo G
    #3477451, posted on June 7, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    I’ve got the app available but it’s not turned on

    I understand that it now may not be possible to stop the offending BLE ID transmissions just by turning off the app, nor even by turning off Bluetooth.

  20. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3477463, posted on June 7, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    TRUTH BEATS FACTS TRUTH BEATS FACTS , forn Comrade Bidens Little Red Book .
    He relies on that when he speaks he stuffs up every time ,the book is edited ,no real stuff ups . Dementia is a Fair Bugger .TRUTH BEATS FACTS .

  21. Lee
    #3477579, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Police Minister David Elliott described the Black Lives Matter movement as “honourable”

    BS it is anything but “honourable.”
    Even people who founded BLM and since left have admitted that it has been well and truly infiltrated by communists and far-leftists.

  22. John A
    #3477594, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Botswana O’Hooligan #3477340, posted on June 7, 2020, at 10:31 am

    Google has placed the Covoid app or whatever it is called on our ‘phones without our knowledge. Go to Settings, Google services and preferences, tap, and its there. To disable tap the three dots at the top right-hand corner and select “Off.” Excuse me if that info is already known, am an old bloke and not that mobile literate or even literate at all.

    Yep, thanks for the tip. Of course, Google’s last update said only “Bug Fixes and improvements” so one does not understand what the consent to install actually covers.

    I have turned off Google service notifications but I can’t seem to specifically turn off the Covid “app” itself. I have to use BT in various situations so I can’t have that off. The “help” info says I am supposed to be able to delete the Random Ids file and to switch of the “connecting” part of the app but both lines on the screen are greyed out and inaccessible.

  24. Squirrel
    #3477733, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    The suggestion about wearing a black armband to the footy (which would make it totally OK) is the best (and funniest) I have heard after the orgy of hypocrisy we have witnessed this weekend.

  25. Mark M
    #3477795, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    The footy officials should just announce they are having a BLM protest, and note that a game of football might be played.
    Simples.

  26. Crossie
    #3477936, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    The protest was not about race rights, whatever the majority of those gathered thought.

    It was an exercise in subversion by the Socialist Alternative.

    It was en exercise to show the rest of the population who is in charge and it’s certainly not our governments.

  27. Crossie
    #3477937, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    If they go to water over a few thousands virtue signalling losers, Antifa thugs and BLM tossers parading around and shouting slogans why should we take any notice of their ‘health’ edicts?

    Makes me think there never was a reason for the lockdown or at least not now and perhaps not for some time.

  28. Megan
    #3477954, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Ihave turned off Google service notifications but I can’t seem to specifically turn off the Covid “app” itself. I have to use BT in various situations so I can’t have that off. The “help” info says I am supposed to be able to delete the Random Ids file and to switch of the “connecting” part of the app but both lines on the screen are greyed out and inaccessible.

    Same here. Not happy.

  29. Nob
    #3478060, posted on June 8, 2020 at 2:18 am

    Breaking news:
    Richard Pusey wears “BLM Avenger” T-shirt to trial.

