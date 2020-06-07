One an alleged rapist, the other an inciter of eight murders

Yankel Rosenbaum’s life matters
THIS is the malodorous duumvirate that has emerged in the past week or so as the source and summit of virtue in the Democrat Party. Both are documented racists, both hot button hustlers, both notorious liars, both are on the downslopes of dementia and – most importantly of all – both are protected by the media. A reminder to the ABC’s Black Lives Matter live-blogger Peter Marsh. No, the “Reverend” Al Sharpton is not a “prominent US civil rights leader.” He is a maliciously racist sociopath who incited and celebrated not one but two pogroms – the first in Crown Heights, New York, in 1991; the second in Harlem in 1995. His hatred for Jews is unmatched by any ‘mainstream’ political figure in the Western world – let alone by one with his own talk show.
Unlike the utterly ridiculous obsequies for George Floyd, the aftermath of Sharpton’s handiwork is – or should be – of more than academic interest to Australians. That’s because it was an Australian – 29 year-old doctoral student and Orthodox Jew, Yankel Rosenbaum – who was stabbed to death by a group of twenty black men in Crown Heights after a Jewish motorist accidentally struck and killed a black 7-year-old boy. A few days earlier, Sharpton had encouraged locals to attack Jews. His wish was a mob’s command. At the little boy’s funeral, an unchastened Sharpton blamed the deadly three-day riot that he incited on “the diamond merchants.” His lust for Jewish blood was nowhere near sated. Professor Glenn Loury – the respected Brown University economist (a black man) – explained what happened next in a warning column published by the New York Times in July, 2019. Plainly – and shamefully – the Professor’s advice has been ignored.
Glenn C. Loury: Why Are Democrats Defending Al Sharpton?
Four years later, Mr. Sharpton incited violence again. In 1995, Fred Harari, a Jewish tenant of a retail property on 125th Street who operated Freddy’s Fashion Mart, sought to evict his longtime subtenant, a black-owned record store called the Record Shack. Beginning that August, Mr. Sharpton led a series of marches against the planned eviction. Protesters led by Mr. Sharpton’s National Action Network picketed outside the store day after day, referring to Jews as “bloodsuckers” and threatening, “We’re going to burn and loot the Jews.” At one point Mr. Sharpton told protesters, “We will not stand by and allow them to move this brother so that some white interloper can expand his business.” Never mind that the building was actually owned by a black Pentecostal church.
Then, on Dec. 8, 1995, a protester named Roland J. Smith Jr. entered Mr. Harari’s store, told all the black customers to leave, shot several remaining customers and set the store on fire. The gunman fatally shot himself, and seven store employees died of smoke inhalation.
For economy’s sake, I won’t revisit the Tawana Brawley affair – Sharpton’s 1987 debut as a nationally observed race baiter, evil slanderer and psychotic imbecile. If necessary, remind yourselves of what he did and said then. Steven Pagones, by the way, was never paid a cent of his successful defamation claim by Sharpton himself. Not only a monstrous liar, Sharpton is also a panhandling deadbeat. As Loury points out in the column cited above, “Mr. Sharpton refused to pay his share of damages, which was later paid by a number of his supporters…”
A telling parallel with Sharpton’s wilfully false allegation of rape against Mr Pagones was Joe Biden’s claim that truck-driver Curtis Dunn was drunk when he collided with the station wagon driven by Biden’s first wife Neilia in 1972, killing her and the couple’s one-year-old daughter Naomi. That was a grotesque lie. He has also refused to apologise, despite heartfelt requests from the Dunn family. These two skunks – Sharpton and Biden – might deserve each other but the United States doesn’t deserve either of them; not at the helm of a passing grievance pantomime and certainly not at the levers of national governance.
A good expose of Sharpton and surprising that it was published in the NYT. However reading the comments suggests that it will not have much effect. NYT commenters are at one with their soulmates at the Melbourne Age. Most of them are tying themselves in knots to defend him and the common thread is that whatever faults Sharpton has, Orange man is mo’ bad.
I wonder if anyone has actually put together a scenario of what would/could happen to the US if Biden were to win and the Democrats regained significant ground?
Wasn’t Rosenbaum’s actual killer some little Skaf type hoodlum who would have avoided his due deserts except for the long and persistent efforts of a Rosenbaum family member and lawyer from Melbourne?
Reagarding the VP woman of color, if that decision is being made based on race wouldn’t that be racist?
Joe is more authentic than Trump, that’s why he’s way ahead in the polls.
Big push on for a black female VP, but I can’t see why Joe would fold.
He’s got the black vote anyway, and he’s more or less stated he’ll only serve one term, so why not pick Amy Klobuchar, who’s absolutely stacked?
The Democrats will be decimated. Nobody is interviewing the vast majority of the population who don’t believe the police force are the enemy.
They will keep their powder dry and vote quietly without attracting the attention of the mindless media mob.
It takes a particular brand of stupidity to make the same mistake made by pundits and the media in 2016. Keep believing those polls.
#3477783, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:10 pm
His brother Norman Rosenbaum devoted enormous time effort and energy to getting justice.
I didn’t follow it closely enough to know whether the immediate killer did get his just desserts.
But it’s a travesty that Sharpton isn’t in the big house.
