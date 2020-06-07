VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer

Now, I genuflect before the Blessed Sacrament but not anything or anyone else in this world. That’s just me. A commissioner with standards would sack these three porkers immediately for disgracing the uniform.
Michael Smith News via One Old Bruce.
The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.
Can we just unzip NaffDanistan along the Murray, over the hills and down the Snowy and shove the whole mess out to sea?
Praying forgiveness for Pell?
Did someone say DONUTS?
Donut pron
https://imgur.com/5Scf1PR
They’ll have to fight m0ron for them.
Victoria, the shit place to be!
I’m sure the ‘youth’ in the foreground has a new found respect for police and the law after witnessing the porker-lunge.
How can anyone with a functioning brain take VikPol seriously from now on? It is no longer a police force, it is a farce.
Next time one of the VikPol pigs talk to me l will insist they take a knee.
Laughing stock.
Any reports of VicPlod in invigilating churches this morning?
Obese and should be doing desk duties.
How could they chase down an assailant? It looks as if they would simply struggle to get up from kneeling in the first place, poor old chaps.
It’s better to die on your feet than live on your knees.
Said a Mr Zapata, who was a socialist revolutionary.
A century later the species seems to’ve lost a lot of mojo.
Indescribably disgusting. What a shyte state I live in.
It shouts from the rooftop the fact that has only been whispered so far – that VicPol is a politicised entity.
VicPol Command has betrayed the Badge and the Oath by ordering this sort of behaviour.
Put a fork in it Vic. You’re done.
If senior politicians on both sides are happy with this and keep their scared lips shut, then we are really stuffed.
Christine Nixon’s protégés, physically and mentally.
Nah, it’s just VicPol applying the street theatre skills they learn in the academy
Police, police, policeman I will be
to pis to pis two pistols on my knee
fo cu fo cu for curiosity
we’ll fight for the Queen’s count!
fight for the Queen’s count!
Fight for the Queen’s country!
This is the inevitable result of the politicisation of Victoria Police under Labor governments since 1999, particularly under a certain couple of overweight and very incompetent commissioners.
But Dictator Dan has to take a huge share of the blame, along with Bracks and Brumby.
Wonder if there will be a class action by all the people fined for breaking the covid rules?
Surely thefines were illegal if theywere imposed on individuals and not on the communist fascist anarchist mob on Saturday ? Wonder what the High Court would rule on this inequality ?
There will be no class action in Victoria … because it’s a classless society.
No class whatever.
Truly pathetic behaviour by those three. They have no reason to kneel and have made themselves look weak.
Can’t be said enough but VICPOL are a complete joke. If they had any leaders with cajones those three would be called in to explain just what it is they have done that they feel it is neccasry to kneel and embarrassing their uniform.
Would be good to see the Union speak against kneeling.
Well just as Henri Quatre made the call that Paris is definitely always worth a Mass, and thus played the role of being a cultural RC just like Biden & our own Dan, keeping any private concerns about the Real Presence private …so these Blue Porkers obviously emote that a knee & virtue signalling ritual to the mob & to a cultural meme whose time has obviously come , is definitely not worth risking their life time of accrued benefits, potential promotion & retirement benefits against the real consequences. plus you have to realise this is still Victoria …
Does anyone recall the near riot 15 years back or so in inner Melbourne (Flemington community centre?) where police were pelted with rocks, rubbish and tree branches so they withdrew & on the following Monday published in the HeraldSun, the official police response was that we needed to understand the cultural context that back in their own country, these louts would have been the warriors of their tribe.
That does go to show how truly christian our police were back even then in their deliberately turning their other cheek or now in this case, definitely cheeks.
I am assuming we are witnessing here , the construction of a new religious rite i.e Absolution for the sin of being the wrong colour.
Yeah this would not have happened under the last Chief Commissioner of Police who kept the Victoria Police independant and at arms length from the Government, and he also was incredibly loyal to his troops especially the ones who were prepared to do the dirty work on the streets. Victoria Police now days, I think your local CWA has got more balls!
Christine Nixon special was it?
Weak bunch of clowns who disgrace the uniform they are wearing. ALL lives matter and not just those with black skins. It’s about time that police in Victoria started to do the job they are employed to be doing rather than pandering to the screaming fuckwits. They may think that kneeling is getting the approval of the mob but the reality is that those howling lunatics despise police and would find the kneeling coppers are just a weak bunch who think they can make friends by crawling. Given half an opportunity they would kick the crap out of those lily livered police wankers.
Are we sure they are kneeling and not collapsing under their enormous weight?
Such a deeply twee gesture, doesn’t anybody have the ability to come up with their own agitprop these days?
I would genuflect only to God, except that since becoming an Anglican I bow instead.
Were they facing Mecca?
Or Maccas?
White Taxpayer Lives Matter all lives are equal but the Taxpayers life is critical to survival ,canyou imagine a government run by those priveleged protesting muppets?
That would be a real sight into what chaos looks like .
What bothers me about this “taking a knee” bulls*t is that sooner or later, emboldened by the protests that were allowed to happen this weekend and by the craven capitulation of idiots like these Mr Plods, everyday (no-coloured) Australians will be accosted in the streets by the self-entitled and commanded to kneel, “confess” their white “privilege” and apologise for being born.
The question then arises, what if I choose not to kneel and not confess to something that is a purely leftist fabrication?
What should I think of any politician, community leader or copper who would tell me I should just do what is asked of me in the name of keeping the peace and avoiding any confrontation or backlash?
I kneel to nobody. Even QEII would get a respectful nod from me as recognising someone of equal worth as a human being, but never a bended knee.
You should ask Stu Peters and Martin Shipton.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/06/06/thou-shalt-not-criticise-black-lives-matter/
will the organisers of this protest receive a bill from Vicpol for the costs associated with the march? perhaps that may explain the capitulation of the police force to left wing rabble
Thats very catholic of them.
Wow. Just. Wow.
It’s the latest career move.
If I was a copper I would hand in my badge before I knelt down in front of a baying mob like that, orders or not.
I couldn’t live with the shame and the everlasting sneers of more courageous men.
FMD. Can VicPol lose any more respect?
This from the same police force that thought it was a good idea to fly the flag of a communist dictatorship at one of its stations.
I have a female aristo ancestor that was buried upright hundreds of years ago together with the rest of her family as they famously declared that they would bow down before no man. My DNA strongly informs me that I am as good as anyone and better than no one.
I am torn between sadness and anger at this disgraceful photograph.
They had respect left to lose? How heartening.
You kneel before god, to be knighted or enslaved, you stand up against injustice and to be counted. It seems a pity that Vicpol can’t think well enough to Uphold the Right. Disgraceful
How can they be Vicpol? They are missing the (a) four-foot-nothing woman of colour in a headscarf, and the (b) morbidly obese lesbian, who I am constantly assured are the real face of Vicpol.
Not a good start for new commissioner Shane Patton, who was meant to be an old-school beat cop, and thereby a welcome change from the last few incumbents.
Now I understand why they are called pigs.
Not like the old days of tall, strong coppers.
Tall, strong and fit. What happened to fitness standards?
He does not take over until the end of the month I think it is, the other one is still the head man or person or what ever they calling a homo sapien these days. Point taken though, I fear it is well and truly a case of the horse and bolted a long time ago he has no hope of catching it in these contemporary times.
And they didn’t take crap from anyone, not without a good fight!
Such individuals were never going to be ordered to kneel in submission/servitude.
The selection of a VERY specific demographic was necessary.
Excruciating.
Bend a knee to God only. These are weak men.
I choose to fight on my feet than to live on my knee.
I’m sure there are some activist muesli’s watching this and taking notes.
I can absolutely guarantee you if I was a cop (and I have two very good friends who are) I would tell them to GAGF if I was arksed to kneel. I kneel to whom I choose and not to who I am told to kneel. I am very sad but also quite disturbed at this pic.
I seriously fear we are on the brink of a clueless totalitarian regime.
Crikey, they could have laid them down head to to across the street and rolled them at the protesters! Just look at the fat fuckers, I wonder which was harder, or more publicly demeaning, the struggle to get down, or the struggle to get up? Further were they bowing down to the weight of gravity or to the weight of the mob? Whichever, it’s a great pose. Adipose that is…
I don’t know why they’re all taking the knee. Thats what started this whole shit show.
#racist
Anybody commanding this particular Australian to kneel, confess his white privilege, and apologise for being born will get a good thump across the hooter…
My advice to your good friends would be to GTFOOTPF! quick as they can. Again tonight more allegations and phone video against arresting officers trying to subdue a violent strong male offenders who was running around with a hockey stick belting people, one office stuck his boot into the throat of this idiot. Next vision is the lawyer telling the news cameras this was another “Floyd’ moment in the making! and he is demanding justice for his client. I wonder how the people who copped the hockey stick are feeling, courtesy 7 News Melbourne.
Meh, this taking the knee bit is old hat. A few years ago at a previous place of employment I was told point blank by a work colleague that “all whites are racist”, the speaker safe in the knowledge that the company chain of command from line manager all the way up to CEO supported this position, made manifest by the company being an active advocate at the time for the Recognise campaign (“change Australia’s Constitution, because it’s racist”) and Reconciliation surveys given to staff, where said surveys specifically singled out “Anglo Saxon Australian attitudes to indigenous people”. You get the picture. Basically all, adding up to “know your place white boy”. I left that place soon after.
Yeah, the idea that an invasion of Taiwan would be this seamless affair without any massive repercussions is really dumb wishful thinking by Beijing apologists. The PRC probably wouldn’t win anyhow, their army is rubbish. A bunch of out-of-shape all night gamers who haven’t fought a proper war for generations.
Hate to be the one who has to explain this, but it’s the whole of Victoria losing respect.
Yes I’m aware that NSW is also losing respect, but in relative terms we are gaining on Victoria.
Has already happened in the United States.
Imagine the terror this woman felt ; if she was armed, she would have been perfectly entitled to shoot this dickhead:
https://twitter.com/AnnCoulter/status/1267734418241830912
Those three policemen represented authority to the protesters and by these actions they transferred that authority to the protesters. What’s more, they privileged the protesters above all law abiding citizens. Our governments are in league with lawbreakers against us. If I can understand this so can the protesters.
If they actually could stop their bots from sinking
That these officers were not disciplined for their behaviour indicates abdication of authority. Everyone knows and understands that the kneeling gesture indicates surrender to and an obeisance before a higher authority.
I saw that some police officers in the US did the same with the similar results, public opprobrium and loss of respect from the law abiding.
The social compact is being cancelled by our governments when they take our taxes and fail to protect us from law breakers or at least bring them to justice.
Aussies didn’t kneel to the Japanese or the Germans but now these Muppets kneel to a bunch of rabble rousing dip shits.
The NSW judiciary, by giving the last minute go ahead for the protests, also broke the social compact. Why is a protest more important than earning a living? Why is a political protest more privileged than the right to practice one’s religion? The protesters can make their opinions known during political campaigns and by voting for those who represent their views. When protesters can endanger the rest of the population and still be given the go ahead then we have a two-tiered citizenry with disparate privileges.
Nonsense. They are practising a policing technique that deals with criminal filth without the cost of a trial.
Time for the judges to be ele tedmk positions with a term of 12 months only and pay levels tied to the crime rates.
Shit has a use in farming. These disgusting filth would contaminate what ever was planted in them.
Yeah, the idea that an invasion of Taiwan would be this seamless affair without any massive repercussions is really dumb wishful thinking……
Beyond doubt. The ROC’s army is reasonably large and well armed. Their navy and air force are not to be sneezed at either and all have very modern equipment. The number of ROC serving forces would leap 5-10 fold if the PRC was ‘knocking down the door’.
Ultimately, the PRC would defeat the ROC but it would be a very bloody engagement with high losses on both sides. Of course, it isn’t that simple to predict an outcome as the ROC is supported by the USA. Whether the USA would directly engage with the PRC over the ROC is something I hope we never find out. Every scenario results in substantial losses and high potential for a much wider conflict to develop.
Yep, remember it well. I was there the next morning and besieged by “victims” eager to tell how cops bust them for looking sideways — except looking sideways in this instance was the random act of chucking a bottle at a passing police car. Cops swung into the towers parking area — some very nice cars in there, by the way, much nicer than you’d expect anyone suckling off the public teat to own — and were pelted some more, called for backup — and it was on for young and old.
What followed was predictable: midnight basketball outreach programs, cops “educated” about African cultural norms — and a wise reticence amongst officers to actually enforce the law if the miscreant happened to be a dusky son of the Dark Continent.
A then-gal pal of mine lived nearby and was returning home on foot with her housemate after a movie in Carlton (she was far too keen on exercise for my tastes) when they were set upon by African footpads. They broke her friend’s nose and made off with items of her ruptured handbag, whose contents spilled onto the footpath. Anyway, she took her friend to the hospital and then tried to report the attack. The officer tried to dissuade her, culminating in the observation that there was no point in making fuss as the attack was long over and the thieves had vanished.
Why the reticence?
This might explain things a little: Do your job, wreck your career.
OMFG. As an ex Vic Pol member… I hang my head in shame. worthless twats
This is what we have come to expect of Victoria’s degraded and debauched police.
But what to make of reports that some of them issued fines to protest organisers for breaching Covid restrictions? Are some of them at the coalface starting to rebel against their so-called leaders’ political prostitution to the Socialist Left politburo in Spring Street? Too much to hope fo
Fuckwit mayor of Minneapolis paints himself into a corner on disbanding its police force.
“The PRC probably wouldn’t win anyhow, their army is rubbish. A bunch of out-of-shape all night gamers who haven’t fought a proper war for generations.”
Are you referring to the CCP army or the VicPol pork brigade?
Nah they are just having a bit of a rest
Just fucking enraging.
Never, ever show submission to a potential threat. Beclowned themselves and everyone around them.
Not too long ago, if that shit was tried on those three ‘non-swimmers’ would be dragged back to the office, jammed into one of those thin six foot steel clothing lockers and thrown down a couple of flights of stairs.
So now that Ashton is leaving, we can’t use Ashton’s Circus anymore. What’s the new name for VicPol? Patton’s Poodles? All show and will perform tricks for a show of affection.
Are we going to need a citizens army to take over from fakes like these three?
The porky cop closest to the camera is obviously the ambitious type.
With his build, he could be the next Labor trough-snouting Chief Commissioner (or Mr Creosote’s body-double!) and join the ranks of Christine(Black Saturday) Overweight, Simon (Lawyer X) Nixoff and Fatty (Get Pell Squad) Ashton.
Labor picks their Head of Farce Command just like they pick their Premiers – with finely-honed stupidity and awesome incompetence.
He has to Eat!
A.L.P. – Always Laughing at the Police.
“Taking the knee” pad like street hookers?
Did they unzip Extinction Rebellion’s flies for them?
Got this feeling we’re looking at an iconic-in-the-waiting Australian pic up there with Max Dupain’s The Sunbather. Any suggestions for the title of this one?
“Surrender”
jammed into one of those thin six foot steel clothing lockers and thrown down a couple of flights of stairs
[sigh]. memories …although I do recall several good crooks copping something similar.