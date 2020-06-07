VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer

Posted on 2:35 pm, June 7, 2020 by currencylad

Now, I genuflect before the Blessed Sacrament but not anything or anyone else in this world. That’s just me. A commissioner with standards would sack these three porkers immediately for disgracing the uniform.

Michael Smith News via One Old Bruce.

This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer

  1. Bruce
    #3477576, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Can we just unzip NaffDanistan along the Murray, over the hills and down the Snowy and shove the whole mess out to sea?

  2. stackja
    #3477577, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Praying forgiveness for Pell?

  3. Some History
    #3477578, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Did someone say DONUTS?

    Donut pron

    https://imgur.com/5Scf1PR

  4. Tiny Dancer
    #3477583, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    They’ll have to fight m0ron for them.

  5. rickw
    #3477585, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Victoria, the shit place to be!

  6. jupes
    #3477586, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    I’m sure the ‘youth’ in the foreground has a new found respect for police and the law after witnessing the porker-lunge.

  7. Robber Baron
    #3477588, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    How can anyone with a functioning brain take VikPol seriously from now on? It is no longer a police force, it is a farce.

    Next time one of the VikPol pigs talk to me l will insist they take a knee.

    Laughing stock.

  8. Old Lefty
    #3477589, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Any reports of VicPlod in invigilating churches this morning?

  9. candy
    #3477596, posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    Obese and should be doing desk duties.

    How could they chase down an assailant? It looks as if they would simply struggle to get up from kneeling in the first place, poor old chaps.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3477601, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    It’s better to die on your feet than live on your knees.
    Said a Mr Zapata, who was a socialist revolutionary.
    A century later the species seems to’ve lost a lot of mojo.

  11. Mak Siccar
    #3477603, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Indescribably disgusting. What a shyte state I live in.

  12. John A
    #3477604, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    It shouts from the rooftop the fact that has only been whispered so far – that VicPol is a politicised entity.

    VicPol Command has betrayed the Badge and the Oath by ordering this sort of behaviour.

  13. duncanm
    #3477605, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Put a fork in it Vic. You’re done.

  14. Joanna Smythe
    #3477606, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    If senior politicians on both sides are happy with this and keep their scared lips shut, then we are really stuffed.

  15. Mak Siccar
    #3477608, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Christine Nixon’s protégés, physically and mentally.

  16. Davey Boy
    #3477609, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Nah, it’s just VicPol applying the street theatre skills they learn in the academy
    Police, police, policeman I will be
    to pis to pis two pistols on my knee
    fo cu fo cu for curiosity
    we’ll fight for the Queen’s count!
    fight for the Queen’s count!
    Fight for the Queen’s country!

  17. Lee
    #3477610, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    This is the inevitable result of the politicisation of Victoria Police under Labor governments since 1999, particularly under a certain couple of overweight and very incompetent commissioners.
    But Dictator Dan has to take a huge share of the blame, along with Bracks and Brumby.

  18. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3477617, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Wonder if there will be a class action by all the people fined for breaking the covid rules?
    Surely thefines were illegal if theywere imposed on individuals and not on the communist fascist anarchist mob on Saturday ? Wonder what the High Court would rule on this inequality ?

  19. Tel
    #3477624, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    There will be no class action in Victoria … because it’s a classless society.

    No class whatever.

  20. BrettW
    #3477626, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Truly pathetic behaviour by those three. They have no reason to kneel and have made themselves look weak.

    Can’t be said enough but VICPOL are a complete joke. If they had any leaders with cajones those three would be called in to explain just what it is they have done that they feel it is neccasry to kneel and embarrassing their uniform.

    Would be good to see the Union speak against kneeling.

  21. Shane
    #3477628, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Well just as Henri Quatre made the call that Paris is definitely always worth a Mass, and thus played the role of being a cultural RC just like Biden & our own Dan, keeping any private concerns about the Real Presence private …so these Blue Porkers obviously emote that a knee & virtue signalling ritual to the mob & to a cultural meme whose time has obviously come , is definitely not worth risking their life time of accrued benefits, potential promotion & retirement benefits against the real consequences. plus you have to realise this is still Victoria …

    Does anyone recall the near riot 15 years back or so in inner Melbourne (Flemington community centre?) where police were pelted with rocks, rubbish and tree branches so they withdrew & on the following Monday published in the HeraldSun, the official police response was that we needed to understand the cultural context that back in their own country, these louts would have been the warriors of their tribe.
    That does go to show how truly christian our police were back even then in their deliberately turning their other cheek or now in this case, definitely cheeks.
    I am assuming we are witnessing here , the construction of a new religious rite i.e Absolution for the sin of being the wrong colour.

  22. theleftfootkick
    #3477633, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Yeah this would not have happened under the last Chief Commissioner of Police who kept the Victoria Police independant and at arms length from the Government, and he also was incredibly loyal to his troops especially the ones who were prepared to do the dirty work on the streets. Victoria Police now days, I think your local CWA has got more balls!

  23. theleftfootkick
    #3477634, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Christine Nixon special was it?

  24. Robbo
    #3477637, posted on June 7, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Weak bunch of clowns who disgrace the uniform they are wearing. ALL lives matter and not just those with black skins. It’s about time that police in Victoria started to do the job they are employed to be doing rather than pandering to the screaming fuckwits. They may think that kneeling is getting the approval of the mob but the reality is that those howling lunatics despise police and would find the kneeling coppers are just a weak bunch who think they can make friends by crawling. Given half an opportunity they would kick the crap out of those lily livered police wankers.

  25. Infidel Tiger King
    #3477646, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Are we sure they are kneeling and not collapsing under their enormous weight?

  26. Frank
    #3477649, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Such a deeply twee gesture, doesn’t anybody have the ability to come up with their own agitprop these days?

  27. Annie
    #3477650, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    I would genuflect only to God, except that since becoming an Anglican I bow instead.

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #3477651, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Were they facing Mecca?
    Or Maccas?

  29. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3477652, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    White Taxpayer Lives Matter all lives are equal but the Taxpayers life is critical to survival ,canyou imagine a government run by those priveleged protesting muppets?
    That would be a real sight into what chaos looks like .

  30. Bushkid
    #3477655, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    What bothers me about this “taking a knee” bulls*t is that sooner or later, emboldened by the protests that were allowed to happen this weekend and by the craven capitulation of idiots like these Mr Plods, everyday (no-coloured) Australians will be accosted in the streets by the self-entitled and commanded to kneel, “confess” their white “privilege” and apologise for being born.

    The question then arises, what if I choose not to kneel and not confess to something that is a purely leftist fabrication?

    What should I think of any politician, community leader or copper who would tell me I should just do what is asked of me in the name of keeping the peace and avoiding any confrontation or backlash?

    I kneel to nobody. Even QEII would get a respectful nod from me as recognising someone of equal worth as a human being, but never a bended knee.

  31. duncanm
    #3477657, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    The question then arises, what if I choose not to kneel and not confess to something that is a purely leftist fabrication?

    You should ask Stu Peters and Martin Shipton.

    https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/06/06/thou-shalt-not-criticise-black-lives-matter/

  32. alans
    #3477659, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    will the organisers of this protest receive a bill from Vicpol for the costs associated with the march? perhaps that may explain the capitulation of the police force to left wing rabble

  33. Bronson
    #3477662, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Thats very catholic of them.

  35. JohnJJJ
    #3477673, posted on June 7, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    It’s the latest career move.

  36. Pedro the Loafer
    #3477687, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    If I was a copper I would hand in my badge before I knelt down in front of a baying mob like that, orders or not.

    I couldn’t live with the shame and the everlasting sneers of more courageous men.

    FMD. Can VicPol lose any more respect?

  37. Squirrel
    #3477701, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    This from the same police force that thought it was a good idea to fly the flag of a communist dictatorship at one of its stations.

  38. Megan
    #3477706, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    I have a female aristo ancestor that was buried upright hundreds of years ago together with the rest of her family as they famously declared that they would bow down before no man. My DNA strongly informs me that I am as good as anyone and better than no one.

    I am torn between sadness and anger at this disgraceful photograph.

  39. calli
    #3477709, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Can VicPol lose any more respect?

    They had respect left to lose? How heartening.

  40. Mumbles
    #3477713, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    You kneel before god, to be knighted or enslaved, you stand up against injustice and to be counted. It seems a pity that Vicpol can’t think well enough to Uphold the Right. Disgraceful

  41. cuckoo
    #3477725, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    How can they be Vicpol? They are missing the (a) four-foot-nothing woman of colour in a headscarf, and the (b) morbidly obese lesbian, who I am constantly assured are the real face of Vicpol.

  42. cuckoo
    #3477728, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Not a good start for new commissioner Shane Patton, who was meant to be an old-school beat cop, and thereby a welcome change from the last few incumbents.

  43. Ellie
    #3477741, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Now I understand why they are called pigs.

    Not like the old days of tall, strong coppers.

  44. Ellie
    #3477745, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Tall, strong and fit. What happened to fitness standards?

  45. theleftfootkick
    #3477746, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    He does not take over until the end of the month I think it is, the other one is still the head man or person or what ever they calling a homo sapien these days. Point taken though, I fear it is well and truly a case of the horse and bolted a long time ago he has no hope of catching it in these contemporary times.

  46. theleftfootkick
    #3477749, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    And they didn’t take crap from anyone, not without a good fight!

  47. Mater
    #3477752, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    How can they be Vicpol? They are missing the (a) four-foot-nothing woman of colour in a headscarf, and the (b) morbidly obese lesbian, who I am constantly assured are the real face of Vicpol.

    Such individuals were never going to be ordered to kneel in submission/servitude.
    The selection of a VERY specific demographic was necessary.

  49. Judge Dredd
    #3477758, posted on June 7, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Bend a knee to God only. These are weak men.

  50. Mark M
    #3477768, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    I choose to fight on my feet than to live on my knee.

  51. Baa Humbug
    #3477780, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    I’m sure there are some activist muesli’s watching this and taking notes.

  52. iamok
    #3477782, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    I can absolutely guarantee you if I was a cop (and I have two very good friends who are) I would tell them to GAGF if I was arksed to kneel. I kneel to whom I choose and not to who I am told to kneel. I am very sad but also quite disturbed at this pic.

    I seriously fear we are on the brink of a clueless totalitarian regime.

  53. Pete of Freo
    #3477791, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Crikey, they could have laid them down head to to across the street and rolled them at the protesters! Just look at the fat fuckers, I wonder which was harder, or more publicly demeaning, the struggle to get down, or the struggle to get up? Further were they bowing down to the weight of gravity or to the weight of the mob? Whichever, it’s a great pose. Adipose that is…

  54. Rohan
    #3477799, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    I don’t know why they’re all taking the knee. Thats what started this whole shit show.

    #racist

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3477804, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    What bothers me about this “taking a knee” bulls*t is that sooner or later, emboldened by the protests that were allowed to happen this weekend and by the craven capitulation of idiots like these Mr Plods, everyday (no-coloured) Australians will be accosted in the streets by the self-entitled and commanded to kneel, “confess” their white “privilege” and apologise for being born.

    Anybody commanding this particular Australian to kneel, confess his white privilege, and apologise for being born will get a good thump across the hooter…

  56. theleftfootkick
    #3477823, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    My advice to your good friends would be to GTFOOTPF! quick as they can. Again tonight more allegations and phone video against arresting officers trying to subdue a violent strong male offenders who was running around with a hockey stick belting people, one office stuck his boot into the throat of this idiot. Next vision is the lawyer telling the news cameras this was another “Floyd’ moment in the making! and he is demanding justice for his client. I wonder how the people who copped the hockey stick are feeling, courtesy 7 News Melbourne.

  57. Davey Boy
    #3477826, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Meh, this taking the knee bit is old hat. A few years ago at a previous place of employment I was told point blank by a work colleague that “all whites are racist”, the speaker safe in the knowledge that the company chain of command from line manager all the way up to CEO supported this position, made manifest by the company being an active advocate at the time for the Recognise campaign (“change Australia’s Constitution, because it’s racist”) and Reconciliation surveys given to staff, where said surveys specifically singled out “Anglo Saxon Australian attitudes to indigenous people”. You get the picture. Basically all, adding up to “know your place white boy”. I left that place soon after.

  58. Fisky
    #3477836, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Brendan AE
    @AnimalExtender
    ·
    22h
    There are people who’ve never been here who write about the prospect of the PRC annexing Taiwan as if Taiwanese are passive peasants being passed from one feudal lord to another, yet today a million Taiwanese in one city showed up to vote to recall a politician they don’t like

    Yeah, the idea that an invasion of Taiwan would be this seamless affair without any massive repercussions is really dumb wishful thinking by Beijing apologists. The PRC probably wouldn’t win anyhow, their army is rubbish. A bunch of out-of-shape all night gamers who haven’t fought a proper war for generations.

  59. Tel
    #3477870, posted on June 7, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Can VicPol lose any more respect?

    Hate to be the one who has to explain this, but it’s the whole of Victoria losing respect.

    Yes I’m aware that NSW is also losing respect, but in relative terms we are gaining on Victoria.

  60. C.L.
    #3477886, posted on June 7, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    What bothers me about this “taking a knee” bulls*t is that sooner or later, emboldened by the protests that were allowed to happen this weekend and by the craven capitulation of idiots like these Mr Plods, everyday (no-coloured) Australians will be accosted in the streets by the self-entitled and commanded to kneel, “confess” their white “privilege” and apologise for being born.

    Has already happened in the United States.
    Imagine the terror this woman felt ; if she was armed, she would have been perfectly entitled to shoot this dickhead:

    https://twitter.com/AnnCoulter/status/1267734418241830912

  61. Crossie
    #3477897, posted on June 7, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    iamok
    #3477782, posted on June 7, 2020 at 6:10 pm
    I can absolutely guarantee you if I was a cop (and I have two very good friends who are) I would tell them to GAGF if I was arksed to kneel. I kneel to whom I choose and not to who I am told to kneel. I am very sad but also quite disturbed at this pic.

    I seriously fear we are on the brink of a clueless totalitarian regime.

    Those three policemen represented authority to the protesters and by these actions they transferred that authority to the protesters. What’s more, they privileged the protesters above all law abiding citizens. Our governments are in league with lawbreakers against us. If I can understand this so can the protesters.

  62. slackster
    #3477898, posted on June 7, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    The PRC probably wouldn’t win anyhow, their army is rubbish. A bunch of out-of-shape all night gamers who haven’t fought a proper war for generations.

    If they actually could stop their bots from sinking

  63. Crossie
    #3477904, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Tel
    #3477870, posted on June 7, 2020 at 7:32 pm
    Can VicPol lose any more respect?

    Hate to be the one who has to explain this, but it’s the whole of Victoria losing respect.

    Yes I’m aware that NSW is also losing respect, but in relative terms we are gaining on Victoria.

    That these officers were not disciplined for their behaviour indicates abdication of authority. Everyone knows and understands that the kneeling gesture indicates surrender to and an obeisance before a higher authority.

    I saw that some police officers in the US did the same with the similar results, public opprobrium and loss of respect from the law abiding.

    The social compact is being cancelled by our governments when they take our taxes and fail to protect us from law breakers or at least bring them to justice.

  64. Mustapha Bunn
    #3477906, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Aussies didn’t kneel to the Japanese or the Germans but now these Muppets kneel to a bunch of rabble rousing dip shits.

  65. Crossie
    #3477913, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    The NSW judiciary, by giving the last minute go ahead for the protests, also broke the social compact. Why is a protest more important than earning a living? Why is a political protest more privileged than the right to practice one’s religion? The protesters can make their opinions known during political campaigns and by voting for those who represent their views. When protesters can endanger the rest of the population and still be given the go ahead then we have a two-tiered citizenry with disparate privileges.

  66. Whalehunt fun
    #3477918, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    would sack these three 

    Nonsense. They are practising a policing technique that deals with criminal filth without the cost of a trial.

  67. Whalehunt fun
    #3477922, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Time for the judges to be ele tedmk positions with a term of 12 months only and pay levels tied to the crime rates.

  68. Whalehunt fun
    #3477924, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    dip shits

    Shit has a use in farming. These disgusting filth would contaminate what ever was planted in them.

  69. Speedbox
    #3477930, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Yeah, the idea that an invasion of Taiwan would be this seamless affair without any massive repercussions is really dumb wishful thinking……

    Beyond doubt. The ROC’s army is reasonably large and well armed. Their navy and air force are not to be sneezed at either and all have very modern equipment. The number of ROC serving forces would leap 5-10 fold if the PRC was ‘knocking down the door’.

    Ultimately, the PRC would defeat the ROC but it would be a very bloody engagement with high losses on both sides. Of course, it isn’t that simple to predict an outcome as the ROC is supported by the USA. Whether the USA would directly engage with the PRC over the ROC is something I hope we never find out. Every scenario results in substantial losses and high potential for a much wider conflict to develop.

  70. areff
    #3477932, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Does anyone recall the near riot 15 years back or so in inner Melbourne (Flemington community centre?) where police were pelted with rocks, rubbish and tree branches so they withdrew & on the following Monday published in the HeraldSun, the official police response was that we needed to understand the cultural context that back in their own country, these louts would have been the warriors of their tribe.

    Yep, remember it well. I was there the next morning and besieged by “victims” eager to tell how cops bust them for looking sideways — except looking sideways in this instance was the random act of chucking a bottle at a passing police car. Cops swung into the towers parking area — some very nice cars in there, by the way, much nicer than you’d expect anyone suckling off the public teat to own — and were pelted some more, called for backup — and it was on for young and old.

    What followed was predictable: midnight basketball outreach programs, cops “educated” about African cultural norms — and a wise reticence amongst officers to actually enforce the law if the miscreant happened to be a dusky son of the Dark Continent.

    A then-gal pal of mine lived nearby and was returning home on foot with her housemate after a movie in Carlton (she was far too keen on exercise for my tastes) when they were set upon by African footpads. They broke her friend’s nose and made off with items of her ruptured handbag, whose contents spilled onto the footpath. Anyway, she took her friend to the hospital and then tried to report the attack. The officer tried to dissuade her, culminating in the observation that there was no point in making fuss as the attack was long over and the thieves had vanished.

    Why the reticence?

    This might explain things a little: Do your job, wreck your career.

  71. Docket62
    #3477935, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    OMFG. As an ex Vic Pol member… I hang my head in shame. worthless twats

  72. Old Lefty
    #3477947, posted on June 7, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    This is what we have come to expect of Victoria’s degraded and debauched police.

    But what to make of reports that some of them issued fines to protest organisers for breaching Covid restrictions? Are some of them at the coalface starting to rebel against their so-called leaders’ political prostitution to the Socialist Left politburo in Spring Street? Too much to hope fo

  74. Alex
    #3477994, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    “The PRC probably wouldn’t win anyhow, their army is rubbish. A bunch of out-of-shape all night gamers who haven’t fought a proper war for generations.”

    Are you referring to the CCP army or the VicPol pork brigade?

  75. Rebel with cause
    #3477995, posted on June 7, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Nah they are just having a bit of a rest

  76. Knuckle Dragger
    #3478020, posted on June 7, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Just fucking enraging.

    Never, ever show submission to a potential threat. Beclowned themselves and everyone around them.

    Not too long ago, if that shit was tried on those three ‘non-swimmers’ would be dragged back to the office, jammed into one of those thin six foot steel clothing lockers and thrown down a couple of flights of stairs.

  77. Googoomuck
    #3478035, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    So now that Ashton is leaving, we can’t use Ashton’s Circus anymore. What’s the new name for VicPol? Patton’s Poodles? All show and will perform tricks for a show of affection.

  78. Rob
    #3478040, posted on June 7, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Are we going to need a citizens army to take over from fakes like these three?

  79. Up The Workers!
    #3478096, posted on June 8, 2020 at 6:45 am

    The porky cop closest to the camera is obviously the ambitious type.

    With his build, he could be the next Labor trough-snouting Chief Commissioner (or Mr Creosote’s body-double!) and join the ranks of Christine(Black Saturday) Overweight, Simon (Lawyer X) Nixoff and Fatty (Get Pell Squad) Ashton.

    Labor picks their Head of Farce Command just like they pick their Premiers – with finely-honed stupidity and awesome incompetence.

    He has to Eat!

    A.L.P. – Always Laughing at the Police.

  80. egg_
    #3478101, posted on June 8, 2020 at 7:35 am

    “Taking the knee” pad like street hookers?

    Did they unzip Extinction Rebellion’s flies for them?

  81. Xword
    #3478102, posted on June 8, 2020 at 7:41 am

    Got this feeling we’re looking at an iconic-in-the-waiting Australian pic up there with Max Dupain’s The Sunbather. Any suggestions for the title of this one?

  83. Docket62
    #3478118, posted on June 8, 2020 at 8:01 am

    jammed into one of those thin six foot steel clothing lockers and thrown down a couple of flights of stairs

    [sigh]. memories …although I do recall several good crooks copping something similar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.