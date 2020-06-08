Bastiat must be very sad knowing his broken window parable will be proven wrong as Target, Walmart, and all the Mom and Pop businesses rush back to rebuild and repair those broken windows. Society, especially the poor, will benefit. See South L.A. for proof.
Don’t forget this one…
https://i1.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/05/IMG_3024.jpeg?w=750&ssl=1
This one explains the problem with Keynesian economic very well.
That reminds me: as it takes intelligence and humour, leftards can’t do memes. Nine pictures that are better than a thousand words.
Note: the left has been using Keynesian “economics” as its primary attack on capitalism for 70 years — way longer than the global warming scam, which is only just entering its fourth decade. In fact, Keynesian economics is the same age as the left’s other carefully constructed myth that Hitler and fascism are creations of the right.
The forces of tyranny are playing the long game. Don’t even enter the battle of economic ideas unless you’re committed to hard won, long-term victory.
Bastiat wrote at a time when suffrage was limited to landowning males.
No way could he predict that from 1965 Democrat mayors in America would need to destroy their own cities to drive out their political enemies and qualify for federal funding.