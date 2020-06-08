To demand “justice” is demanding an abstraction with no concrete specifics. Let me turn to this from The Atlantic, another American lunatic left-side publication: America Is Giving Up on the Pandemic. Turns out that the Corona V was a bust as a certain means to defeat Donald Trump so the American left is off on another tangent:
After months of deserted public spaces and empty roads, Americans have returned to the streets. But they have come not for a joyous reopening to celebrate the country’s victory over the coronavirus. Instead, tens of thousands of people have ventured out to protest the killing of George Floyd by police.
Demonstrators have closely gathered all over the country, and in blocks-long crowds in large cities, singing and chanting and demanding justice. Police officers have dealt with them roughly, crowding protesters together, blasting them with lung and eye irritants, and cramming them into paddy wagons and jails.
So what’s the next step on the road to Justice? After all, some kind of practical suggestion is required to bring us closer to nirvana. Here we go:
Majority of Minneapolis City Council signs pledge to disband police department.
NRCC turns up heat on vulnerable Democrats over [Ilhan] Omar’s call to abolish police.
The only symptoms of disease I see are symptoms of insanity. Alas, there is no cure other than a dose of reality but by then it will be too late.
People who followed health warnings, demand justice.
Ok, so the virus is marxist.
Clearly it only attacks right wing, middle class people who dont attend lefty mass gatherings….lefties in karge grouos are clearly immune.
Could it also be the main reason the virus was released to clear
the streets so the marxists could have free reign
I dare them to de-fund their police. That will be the most historic own goal ever achieved.
Get fucked.
He has got be fucking joking. Just like in NSW the normals now realise this was a great big con job. This stupidity has now been well and truly outed by inept state governments and a totally impotent federal one that allowed, and even in some cases encouraged these left wing nutters.
If the cops are defunded, the current thugs will become the “law”.
Thats the dumbest and most insane idea ever.
Law of the jungle….
Defund the police. Then replace them with people of your own tribe. This is a playbook over a hundred years old. Didn’t Lenin do the same when he rolled in to Moscow? Fellow travellers can rob, bash and rape as they will while everyone else has to get on the bandwagon or suffer. Just how this will work with an armed populace will be fun to watch. From about 15000 miles away.
I am amazed at how Trump mobilised the military – without invoking his lawful authority via ‘The Insurrection Act’ (1807), and further required them to use tear gas on peaceful protestors (and then daring to walk through the resultant aerosol less than 5 minutes latter – without any PPE).
The lies are flying thick and fast across Australia’s MSM.
Private policing. Interesting experiment.
What if it happened that it worked, if possible within the existing legal structure?
It’s worrying if you were referred to any of these Australian “health experts” for treatment.
So illogical, makes no sense apart from seeing that they have a political bias.
Not sure if that makes a trustworthy medical officer. Best avoid.
It’s over baby.