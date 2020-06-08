Here’s the bad news

From the papers today: Newspoll: Scott Morrison’s record approval rating defies the bad news.
Mr Morrison strengthened his position as the preferred prime minister over Labor rival Anthony Albanese, retaining 56 per cent support against 26 per cent for Mr Albanese who dropped three points.
So let me clue you in based on my own private polling in discussing all this with people on the street and with my wife’s friends. Each of them really like Scott Morrison although none of them would ever under any circumstances vote for The Coalition, any more than I might vote for The Greens. It is all the result of a viral infection that has befuddled many with normal individual political immunities to parties they would never vote for.
More realistic so far as elections go is this, that the Coalition has an unchanged lead of 51-49 based on preferences. Although I am about as reliable as imaginable a supporter of the Coalition – I even voted for the Libs when they were led by Malcolm!!! – when it comes to Corona Virus and the actions of the PM, everyone is astonished at the things I say.
A lot of people voted for the liberals when Malcolm was Prime Minister. What about after Frazer though?
Under Morrison, this is the new LNP electoral strategy: behave like Labor, look like Labor and bet that Labor will never come back to the political centre — no principles required. Forget all that idealistic twaddle about small government and low taxes — it’s just not on the LNP agenda and won’t be anytime soon.
This is the new retail politics Australian style: big high-taxing government is your de facto parent and in your face 24/7, supported by an unprecedented volume of paid TV advertising.
The ALP could win government in a second by reclaiming the centre, but it isn’t interested. They’ve made themselves unelectable like the US Democrats.
My guess is that they will spend another decade in the wilderness until their hunger for political power and all its trappings forces them back to the centre. In the meantime, the ALP is trying to be the Greens when you’re not having the Greens.
The next Labor numbers man a la Graham Richardson isn’t yet in parliament and there’s a good chance he hasn’t yet been born.
Interesting comment.
It is disturbing to note the typical response and the gullibility of the average citizen these days.
Many seem not at all concerned at the Government – State and Federal – implementing executive orders that shred the Constitution and are based on basically a single unelected bureaucrat’s gut feelings.
Because the recent “pandemic” shutdowns were clearly not based on science but hysteria.
The CMO in the UK – despite an appalling track record – had a major influence on this hysterical approach by a number of Governments.
The CMO in Australia has practiced medicine only from a desk.
In Australia it is quite clear that from the outset there was no strategy but simply a full on assault and damn the torpedoes attitude.
We were never in this together.
The public servants’s pay and employment was never under threat – so they had no skin in the game – as opposed to unimaginable numbers of the workforce being bankrupted overnight.
Public servants can easily “come out the other side of this” at any day of their choosing with zero hardship.
Try starting an international airline back up or international shipping or the thousands of small shopkeepers who can not get stock because we are an island nation and totally depend on airlines and shipping.
To cap it all off we now have no manufacturing left and are selling our dairy and other vital outlets to the Chinese with no real oversight.
Australia is stuffed for probably at least 20 – 30 years.
For what ?
Convince me otherwise – please!
There was a total of 107 road deaths in all of Australia during the month of December 2019
There were 103 deaths attributed to the “pandemic”
Webster definition of a pandemic:
: an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population.
Given all the above especially the proven gullibility of the public nothing is certain about the next election and current polls mean absolutely nothing.
We.Are.Led.By.Morons.
I think there is a lot of gratitude to PM Morrison for the double dole, not so much being “saved” from dying from the virus.
Newspoll?
Don’t believe this totally discredited and useless indicator of how an actual vote would go.
With such tiny samples being polled, Newspoll’s figures are no better than guesswork.
When Tony Abbott was PM, didn’t polls show that Turnbull was actually the preferred PM?
Never mind that it is London to a brick that practically every Labor supporter in those polls would have preferred Turnbull to Abbott, even if the vast majority of them would never vote for the Coalition in any case!
What I suggesting is, why the hell do conservatives and right wingers worry about or care about what their ideological opponents think, and let it affect their actions or policies?
There you go.
Why would the LNP even try to go back to what it once stood for, if people like you continue to vote for them regardless?
And yes, I know…Labor would be worse.
So what?
The only thing we can be sure of for the next general election is that BOTH parties will have lower primary votes. The rest will be up to preferences.
If it wasn’t for preferencial voting, we’d be like those shit-hole countries where people go back to the polls for round 2, round 3 etc and the whole thing takes months.
Why would anyone think Albo could manage the country, when he can’t even manage a sentence properly.
SloMo has bought a truckload of votes with his handouts. Big government types love this. He’ll drop in popularity when they start reigning in the free money. Palace chook is looking bad at this point with the Queensland election not far away. Frecklington might do a Stephen Bradbury.
ScoMao will interpret this poll as a vindication of communusm and his politburo form of government.
If Hawke was the best Lieboral PM why can’t SloMo be the best Liars PM?
Its hard to understand why people support Morrison when they have such a great alternative party to give them wonderfull government ,take us back to the great Krudd and Giliard days . The wonderfull inspiring Albanese who became leader when Shorten generously stepped aside after the Liberals cheated their way into power . The wonderfull ALP have been studying the Obama years in the USA with a view of following the great ideas of the magic person of colour , including making ASIO and the AFPan arm of the party like Obama did . We can look foward to the ALP lifting our standard of living to Venezuelan levels ,and renaming parliament house to the Che Guevarra Memorial House of the People .
Vote often and vote Labor !