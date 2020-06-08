Here’s the bad news

From the papers today: Newspoll: Scott Morrison’s record approval rating defies the bad news.

Mr Morrison strengthened his position as the preferred prime minister over Labor rival Anthony Albanese, retaining 56 per cent support against 26 per cent for Mr Albanese who dropped three points.

So let me clue you in based on my own private polling in discussing all this with people on the street and with my wife’s friends. Each of them really like Scott Morrison although none of them would ever under any circumstances vote for The Coalition, any more than I might vote for The Greens. It is all the result of a viral infection that has befuddled many with normal individual political immunities to parties they would never vote for.

More realistic so far as elections go is this, that the Coalition has an unchanged lead of 51-49 based on preferences. Although I am about as reliable as imaginable a supporter of the Coalition – I even voted for the Libs when they were led by Malcolm!!! – when it comes to Corona Virus and the actions of the PM, everyone is astonished at the things I say.