When the ADF’s top brass isn’t spending 640,000 of your dollars on ‘gender reassignment’ surgery, dispatching personnel to $12,000-a-pop Gender Peace and Security courses to make them “gender sensitive, gender inclusive and gender responsive,” sending troops to march in the Mardi Gras (a “new tradition,” the AWM called it, as though Jacka VC himself would approve) or ratting out commandos who fight in actual battles in real wars to the ABC, it’s doing this: conducting a “Women in Combat” seminar on why and how women are different to men. Under orders from feminists, Defence chiefs want to assist women more successfully pretend to be soldiers. This will ensure they’re ready for all the combat they’ll never see. To assist our brave but indistinguishable men and women in uniform, I disinterestedly selected a random internet lady to exemplify what a woman is (right).
Liberty Quote
The Princeton sociologists Paul Sniderman and Louk Hagendoorn found that the Dutch favoured tolerance and opposed multiculturalism. When asked what the difference was, they replied that tolerance ignores differences; multiculturalism makes an issue of them at every point.— Jonathan Sacks
-
Recent Comments
- Entropy on I’m here to help
- 132andBush on I’m here to help
- Mater on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- MemoryFault on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Mater on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- MemoryFault on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Mater on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- rickw on I’m here to help
- Deano on Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob
- rickw on Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob
- rickw on Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob
- MemoryFault on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- SABB on I’m here to help
- custard on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- AndrewWA on Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob
- Struth on Here’s the bad news
- miltonf on Woman Told
- Tom on I’m here to help
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- sfw on I’m here to help
- Tom on Open Forum: June 6, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Bizarro world: British police have thrown in with the mob
- I’m here to help
- Demanding justice
- Towards zero emissions in New South Wales
- Woman Told
- The good news. Lets hear it for Ron Manners!
- Here’s the bad news
- That’s just dumb
- White liberal men encouraged to bear their noodle arms
- The Townsville Tragedy
- Bastiat must be very sad
- JK Rowling’s Period Drama
- One an alleged rapist, the other an inciter of eight murders
- VicPol officers respond to ‘free donuts for capitulation’ offer
- Officialdom and the media to Australians …
- Led by credulous morons
- So why can’t we go to the football?
- Paul Kelly on Patrick J. Deneen
- Green light from Eileen
- Pudding Lane Theory
- Classical economics and the unemployment rate in the United States
- The Lancet retracts anti-hydroxychloroquine paper
- More light relief. Wind supply in SA negative since noon yesterday
- Open Forum: June 6, 2020
- Their cause is idiotic but I defend their right to assemble
- Legal use of force by private citizens in the US
- Not only are the media lying to us about everything, everyone knows it
- The Ku Klux Karonavirus
- Boris G: Were lockdowns justified? What’s the reference?
- David Bidstrup: Excuse me while I vomit.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
This “grade schooler” has got it down pat.
“Thanks for the tip”
Boomers have ruined this country, and the English speaking world, with their genuflucting to females at every opportunity. Shame, shame, shame.
Wouldn’t expect anything else from the parasite robber state that is canbra
I saw the outrageous outage in the media and they showed one slide… which made complete sense and wasn’t outrageously outrageous at all? Just describing some male vs female physical design differences, seemed fine.
Couldn’t you have picked a non fat example of a woman?
Smashing in hot pink
Boomers have ruined this country, and the English speaking world, with their genuflucting to females at every opportunity. Shame, shame, shame.
Fuck off!!
You do know that Twiggy (not Forest) is not the perfect female shape, don’t you?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7-2jLLMdEBw
Monty Python camp drill
Eventually reality meets fantasy, just hope that when it does it’s not in a serious fight.
CL, it’s so touching that you’re still besotted with Nigella Lawson (as I was with Patty Duke as a boy), even though she’s just turned 60.
Before we place females in the combat arms we should do the following:
– Create one team in each of the NRL and Rugby that is 50% male and 50% female at all times.
– Let them play under the existing rules.
– Since coming second in combat usually has dire consequences, they have to win or draw in all matches.
Their first taste of real combat is going to be a huge reality check, paid in blood.
Couldn’t you have picked a non fat example of a woman?
Girls gotta have curves, Arky.
Console yourself with the fact that we younger generations will be the ones that have to pay.