I’m here to help



When the ADF’s top brass isn’t spending 640,000 of your dollars on ‘gender reassignment’ surgery, dispatching personnel to $12,000-a-pop Gender Peace and Security courses to make them “gender sensitive, gender inclusive and gender responsive,” sending troops to march in the Mardi Gras (a “new tradition,” the AWM called it, as though Jacka VC himself would approve) or ratting out commandos who fight in actual battles in real wars to the ABC, it’s doing this: conducting a “Women in Combat” seminar on why and how women are different to men. Under orders from feminists, Defence chiefs want to assist women more successfully pretend to be soldiers. This will ensure they’re ready for all the combat they’ll never see. To assist our brave but indistinguishable men and women in uniform, I disinterestedly selected a random internet lady to exemplify what a woman is (right).

