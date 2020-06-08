I’m here to help

Posted on 9:52 pm, June 8, 2020 by currencylad

 
When the ADF’s top brass isn’t spending 640,000 of your dollars on ‘gender reassignment’ surgery, dispatching personnel to $12,000-a-pop Gender Peace and Security courses to make them “gender sensitive, gender inclusive and gender responsive,” sending troops to march in the Mardi Gras (a “new tradition,” the AWM called it, as though Jacka VC himself would approve) or ratting out commandos who fight in actual battles in real wars to the ABC, it’s doing this: conducting a “Women in Combat” seminar on why and how women are different to men. Under orders from feminists, Defence chiefs want to assist women more successfully pretend to be soldiers. This will ensure they’re ready for all the combat they’ll never see. To assist our brave but indistinguishable men and women in uniform, I disinterestedly selected a random internet lady to exemplify what a woman is (right).

  2. MPH
    #3479131, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Boomers have ruined this country, and the English speaking world, with their genuflucting to females at every opportunity. Shame, shame, shame.

  3. Miltonf
    #3479133, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Wouldn’t expect anything else from the parasite robber state that is canbra

  4. Chris M
    #3479140, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    I saw the outrageous outage in the media and they showed one slide… which made complete sense and wasn’t outrageously outrageous at all? Just describing some male vs female physical design differences, seemed fine.

  5. Arky
    #3479148, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    Couldn’t you have picked a non fat example of a woman?

  6. notafan
    #3479153, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Smashing in hot pink

  7. Bruce in WA
    #3479230, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:43 am

  8. Crossie
    #3479231, posted on June 9, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Arky
    #3479148, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:25 pm
    Couldn’t you have picked a non fat example of a woman?

    You do know that Twiggy (not Forest) is not the perfect female shape, don’t you?

  10. Pete of Perth
    #3479245, posted on June 9, 2020 at 2:44 am

    Monty Python camp drill

  11. sfw
    #3479259, posted on June 9, 2020 at 4:15 am

    Eventually reality meets fantasy, just hope that when it does it’s not in a serious fight.

  12. Tom
    #3479268, posted on June 9, 2020 at 4:49 am

    CL, it’s so touching that you’re still besotted with Nigella Lawson (as I was with Patty Duke as a boy), even though she’s just turned 60.

  13. SABB
    #3479273, posted on June 9, 2020 at 5:33 am

    Before we place females in the combat arms we should do the following:
    – Create one team in each of the NRL and Rugby that is 50% male and 50% female at all times.
    – Let them play under the existing rules.
    – Since coming second in combat usually has dire consequences, they have to win or draw in all matches.

  14. rickw
    #3479278, posted on June 9, 2020 at 5:39 am

    Their first taste of real combat is going to be a huge reality check, paid in blood.

  15. 132andBush
    #3479287, posted on June 9, 2020 at 6:18 am

    Couldn’t you have picked a non fat example of a woman?

    Girls gotta have curves, Arky.

  16. Entropy
    #3479288, posted on June 9, 2020 at 6:19 am

