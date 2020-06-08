The Townsville Tragedy

THE horrific deaths of four young teenagers in a Townsville car crash early Sunday morning will be the subject of a lengthy, painful investigative process but a few important claims – it is too early to call them facts – have already been published. One is potentially scandalous: the Courier Mail and the Townsville Bulletin reported last night that certain of the children were in the “care” of the Department of Child Safety. I take this to mean they were known to the department rather than that they were residential wards. Edward Seaton, a cousin of one victim, said yesterday the accident could have been avoided had parents of the deceased intervened. The implications of that – and the purported involvement of DOCS – are extremely serious.
The four were thrill-riding around Townsville in an allegedly stolen vehicle before the 14 year-old driver lost control and smashed into a pole in Garbutt at around 4.30am. He alone survived and was this morning charged with dangerous driving causing death and several other drugs and stealing offences. Police were made aware of two vehicles being driven dangerously and at high speed in the city’s streets but were not chasing either when the tragedy occurred. The Ethical Standards Command is overseeing the investigation – which may indicate the case is likely to be culturally and politically sensitive.
Is “stolen generations” dogma more important than rescuing children?
I wrote about the killing of toddler Mason Lee here last Wednesday. The Townsville horror – and the possible involvement of Child Safety bureaucrats – arouses my attention for two reasons. First, the above-mentioned Mr Seaton is indigenous which means at least one victim – his cousin – probably is too. Second, on Saturday – the day before the fatal crash – the ABC reported extraordinarily defiant criticisms by “child protection advocates” of the pro-adoption stance in Deputy state coroner Jane Bentley’s official findings in the Mason Lee case. You’d think the woodshed paddling Magistrate Bentley doled out to a negligent DOCS and her exasperated references to the state’s tardiness in formalising recourse to adoption (already recommended by the Carmody commission in 2013) would be emphatically chastening; further, that the recommendations she made to safeguard children would be sacrosanct – especially given the torturous death of baby Mason. But you’d be wrong. PeakCare (yes, really) executive director Lindsay Wegener rejected a key role for adoption:
Mr Wegener said the recommendation would have had a “quite alarming” impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
“They — more than any other group — know what it’s like to have their families disrupted and disconnected between not only children and their families, but children and their culture and their communities,” he said.
Four families in Townsville now have a more than egg-headed academic understanding of what disruption and disconnection are really like. Four teenagers are dead. There are few details surrounding the victims and their circumstances known for certain at this time. However, if those initial reports of DOCS involvement – either in loco parentis or even as case overseers – prove to be true, questions must be asked about why four minors had the night-time liberty to be tearing around in a stolen car in which all but one died horribly yesterday morning. If one or more of them were left in pseudo-familial situations because of a “stolen generations” mentality, the buck should stop with no less a figure than the Premier herself.
The welfare state has done to blacks is to destroy the black family.
The underlying problem is that too many grossly unsuitable people – very low IQ, drug-addled or simply completely irresponsible – have children.
Preventing such people breeding is not an option anyone with even faintly libertarian instincts could contemplate so there is no other approach open but this: get used to stories like today’s because, like the poor, they will always be with us.
My take last night from a cop’s point of view. The no chase policy is detested & has killed innocent people including an elderly lady a dew years back. The kiddy gloves position by the courts isn’t working.
Mick from the horses mouth being an ex GD copper I used to know. Townsville coppers hate the no chase policy and are called off as soon as it is called thru. The kids know this & regularly taunt the cop goading them to pursue. Media won’t tell you it has caused more than one serious accident that could have been stopped.
If you had written that article in “The Australian” you would have immediately been branded a racist and the article would have been rejected. The Aboriginal Industry will be desperately casting around for someone white to blame and the Public Service will be bending themselves over backwards to accommodate them. How we stop this one sided racism I have no idea, but some honest soul searching may help. What a tragedy that this could happen., and was allowed to happen. The authorities in Qld have ignored this for years and even paid out millions to aboriginal rioters from Palm Island. You can hardly blame them for thinking they can do no wrong.
…so there is no other approach open but this: get used to stories like today’s because, like the poor, they will always be with us.
The other approach is outlined in CL’s post: state ordered adoption.
I hear the crickets a-chirping.
DOCS in Qld has been notorious for generations.
Taking someone’s kids and giving them to strangers is like giving them a ticket to a lifetime of abuse and misery.
The solution to growing up in Townsville without a future shouldn’t be blaming, shaming and
punishing the victim.
These are the children of the Baby Bonus who came with a free flat-screen TV. For the loss of these four, there’s already likely to have been another four arrested for doing the same thing somewhere in the North. Paying people to breed is not much help if they aren’t interested in the parenting part.
“The welfare state has done to blacks is to destroy the black family.
Liberty Quote
The welfare state has done to black Americans what slavery couldn’t do, what Jim Crow couldn’t do, what the harshest racism couldn’t do. And that is to destroy the black family.
— Walter Williams”
Its been so successful that its been turned on all families now.
Although the news reports didn’t mention the race aspect, like everyone else I automatically assumed when I heard this story and where it happened, ‘indigenous’. Just as, like every Melbournian, when I hear a news story of violent home invasions in search of keys to a luxury car, I think ‘African’. And have yet to be proved wrong.
Simple. We just need a few white public officials to ‘take a knee’ for this and all will be well.
It seems the DOCS philosophy is better dead than adopted.
That’s rubbish.
Melanesian and Aboriginal families in the North have always been larger than average.
But but but Black lives matter. Let’s not defund police but DEFEND good police. A story told too often but “experts” know best and so it will continue until politics is removed .
Aboriginal boy kills 4 aboriginal passengers in stolen car in Townsville
Why won’t the media use that as a headline?
If the media’s new religion is ‘black lives matter’ why hide the fact that these teens are black?
Black people need to look a lot closer to home if they want to improve their lives. The real challenges they face are in their homes, and in their communities. The people who most hurt blacks are other blacks. The pattern is repeated from generation to generation, domestic violence, sexual abuse, drug abuse, alcohol abuse and reckless indifference. If anyone was to have a good look at the children who died in Townsville they would find all of this, and more.
The usual culprits will cry that the system has failed these children. But whenever someone attempts to change/improve the system, these same culprits cry racism. It’s not that something couldn’t be done to improve things, it’s that the taxpayer funded welfare lobby doesn’t want change for the better.
No ed case.
The baby bonus was fairly quickly changed into smaller installments because young Aboriginal girls were being impregnated for the cash bonus for a booze up.
Plenty of articles to support that.
Can you show evidence of large Aboriginal families prior to the availablity of sit down money?
But we must not talk about why that was.
also foetal alcohol syndrome
Imagine a group in the USA some decades ago that hated black people and wanted to destroy them. They sit around a table working out a scheme. “I know”, says on, “What about we destroy their family? At the moment they have close-nit nuclear families. Lets see if we can break that up.” So black families are encouraged to be single-family in order to receive payments from the government. As a result, they go from having 95% families with mothers and fathers 120 years ago to only 25% now.
“That’s not enough,” says someone else, “They still breed too much.”
“I know,” says another, “Why don’t we persuade them to kill half their babies?” As a result, 50% of all black foetuses are now aborted.
Still not enough? How about taking away self confidence and making the young males in particular feel like victims who won’t respect society and will be far more likely to commit crimes and end up in jail.
They could then be encouraged to riot. Not to destroy prosperous white suburbs, of course, but their own suburbs, so undermining black society even more.
Then figure out that the people coming up with these ideas all used to represent the old slave owners.
Adapt this to Australian conditions.
Food for thought?
Leftards loudly gillard that “Black Lives Matter”, and then go on to imitate the lawless rioting, shoplifting, looting, thieves, muggers, window-smashing arsonists and racist murderers in the U.S.A. who at last count had murdered at least 7 black male and female shopkeepers trying to protect their stores, livelihoods and possessions. In terms of the respective aggregate death tolls, the so-called “B.L.M. protesters” are demonstrably 7 times worse than the Minnesota Police Officers who are charged with the 2nd degree murder of poor George Floyd.
The Leftard imbeciles in the Queensland Misgovernment have similarly shown their “commitment to the cause” of black lives, in the deaths of these 4 black youngsters.
Way to go, Palace Chook. Yet another proud Labor(sic) incompetent achievement.
Whenever a Leftard’s mouth moves, they’re lying.
Whatever they tell you, believe the opposite.
Whatever they touch, turns to ordure.
Labor(sic) – it’s Mensa for Morons!
Australia government report
Once the missionaries had control and the various communities were reasonably well ordered, now not even the Qld. police dare park one of their aircraft at a community aerodrome overnight because it will be vandalised. Even vegemite is on the banned list at one community where trouble never ceases and is not reported anywhere, because vegemite was used to brew an alcoholic beverage.
Hi nota.
I see you are insisting on being intentionally obtuse.
That’s okay, but here’s a suggestion for anyone tempted to be sucked in by your misdirection:
Check out the Townsville Bulletin obituaries
Top of page 1 there’s an example of a large Indigenous family.
Then on to page 8, where entry #4 is the father of 4 and one of 8, then to entry #17, a member of a very large family of melanesians.
Sorry Grigs.
I’m not denying the size of families merely pointing out that there are/were welfare incentives including the baby bonus as someone upthread mentioned.
Sans welfare traditional Aboriginal lifestyle would not support large numbers of children.
And we all remember that mother of eight a few years back.
Are you suggesting that in absence of welfare Aboriginals would always have large families?
Quite obviously yes.
Of course this is doubly stupid as the ‘stolen generations’ is a lie.
Because the only black lives that matter are the ones killed by whitey.
Correct. But we need to highlight the media’s disgusting hypocrisy.
It needs to be pinned on them, over and over again.
Black Lies Matter
Fanciful at best. Look elsewhere for the reasons for this dysfunction.
We hauled many young aboriginals off to correctional centres by air and many were recidivists because they got three square meals each day, a roof over their heads, and weren’t harassed. The terrible bloody awful heartbreaking facet of it all was as a father and grandfather one saw reasonable kids who probably just needed a parental belt under the ear, turn into crims because each visit to the correctional facility saw them learn the tricks of the trade as it were. The solution is in the hands of the parents and the aboriginal communities themselves, not in the hands of public servants.
He’s right.
The problem is that, uplifting mission statements aside, it is not possible for Government (via DOCS, or otherwise) to act in loco parentis. By the time DOCS gets involved, they are case managing people right on the bleeding edge of dysfunction – a place where shit outcomes are inevitably going to happen.
The grim reality is there isn’t a generally acceptable solution to the diversity of crap human behaviour at the margin.
Leak
Sounds as though you either don’t know anything about the subject, or are trolling, or both.
That’s okay too, I suppose, but any further response by me to your BaffleGab would be pointless, don’t
you agree?
I think that’s the hard-headed truth, Dr Faustus, yes.
The question is whether there was an opportunity to rescue any of these children from such hopeless situations earlier in their lives.
The grim reality is there isn’t a generally acceptable solution to the diversity of crap human behaviour at the margin.
Prior to the welfare state there wasn’t a lot of crap behaviour around as I recall – some, given human nature, but not a lot (a survey of the stats over decades will show the increase*) – as people, be they black or white, were too busy working for a living and children came with attached responsibilities that nobody else could be relied upon to fulfill.
In short, the welfare state has widened the margin where crap behaviouir by parents happens.
Now every new & unwanted child born into a dysfunctional (professional word for ‘crap’!) family comes with a guaranteed 17 year financial benefit attached.
We could make a start by taking the incentive away.
*Is it just an increase in reporting? The professionals say no, it’s an increase in abuse.
Wonder if the owner of the car involved in last night’s Qld crash has been charged with failing to secure his vehicle properly and other anti-Black Lives Matter offenses ..
C’mon Annie ya know ya want too!
“The welfare state has widened the margin where crap behaviour by parents happens.”
Quite so, Roger @ 11.11am. Our family consists of 10 siblings and our two now-deceased parents, who nailed great parenting on a single income tradesman’s wage. None of us has ever had more than a parking fine from contact with the law, all of us have good, functional families, and we owe it to the dedication of our mum and dad and the closeness of our extended family during our formative years. We still marvel at how they managed it, but times were different then.
And we will never “take the knee” (what a ridiculous expression) unless to God on the rare occasions we attend Mass.
It might be a fairly accurate guess that the teenagers’ parents are drug takers and alcohol abusers and dysfunction is simply passed on and on and on.
The police may wonder if they should have chased and nabbed them – or if they chased the stolen car it hit someone else and caused more fatalities. In which case – they would be accused of racism and eventually hounded out of their jobs by social media and politicians. Tough decision for them.
Beumused at 9.46am:
Nail on head. I was watching Jacinta Price on Paul Murray’s show last night. She is wonderful and I have a deep respect for her. As a liberal, she is not welcome to the bleeding heart lefties although she does far more for disfunctional families in the Abooriginal community, for Aboriginal women and children, than all those protesting ninnies in the streets of our capital cities. Welfare handouts are not the answer; self-reliance and respect for each other would be a good start. All strength to you Jacinta.
This morning’s traverse in front of the Perth train station, on my way to work, was enriched by a drunk aboriginal man standing in one of the garden beds berating a white council worker picking up rubbish with the words “white c*nt”.
Soupinacan wasn’t available for comment.
The evidence is that our lords and masters certainly think so…overwhelmingly…or could they just think tha5 is the way to votes?
“These are the children of the Baby Bonus who came with a free flat-screen TV.
That’s rubbish.
Melanesian and Aboriginal families in the North have always been larger than average.”
I live here. I can assure that they became even larger.
“The baby bonus was fairly quickly changed into smaller installments because young Aboriginal girls were being impregnated for the cash bonus for a booze up.”
Our midwives here could relate many instances of young girls (14-15 sometimes) asking for the papers for the baby money shortly after delivery. So far as I know none of these underage girls were ever declared a crime scene.
Darwinian selection in action as far as I can see.
Nota, please don’t put me in a position where I have to agree with the Ed Case.
Indigenous families are large and always have been.
As for DOCs, I am not sure I want them to have more powers, it would not use it wisely.
You only have to see the wringer they put decent people seeking to adopt a kid to know what it would do if it had more power.
DOCS would never be able to look after someone else’s kids very well. It is a sad fact of life that these kids have been dealt a shit sandwich. DOCS would just inflict them with different flavoured shit.
As for the poor police, the chances of them being allowed to do a pursuit of indigenous kiddies last Saturday night would have been absolutely nil. From what I understand there were two stolen cars, and they had spent hours dragging each other off and doing blockies. The cops had obviously been told to back off.
You could argue the Protests resulted in those kids’ deaths.
And part of that begins with abandoning the stupid idealism associated with “native, tribal culture.” Subsistence living in a humpy is no way to garner self-respect when jobs (and satisfaction at doing something well), homes and security are in the populated areas of the nation.
Entropy, I guess I’m making an obscure point
Always?
Including pre contact?
I don’t doubt the birth rates would have been high but there are many ways to ensure there aren’t too many hungry mouths to feed.
I would still predict that, in the absence of welfare*, Aboriginal birth rates would fall.
*Based on the notion that Aboriginal entitlements are more expansive than that offered to anyone else.
When Peter Beattie ended full strength beer and spirit sales in Aboriginal Communities, the ones who couldn’t handle it moved into North Queensland towns bringing their dis-functionality with them. Aboriginal Children stealing cars is a feature of life from Kalgoorlie to Rockhampton, It would not suprise me if any of those kids came from one of Anna’s Bailhouses
Confirmed, latest press: all four were indigenous.
Which is Politically Correct Speech for The Judge will let him off with a warning.
Of course it’ll be all some White Mans fault. Ay.
Which tells you Zulu that life at home was very, very ordinary?
“Dad’s in jail – again – mum gets up at seven – she’s pi$$ed by nine o’clock.” Very, very ordinary.
BenS (comment #3478530) my thoughts exactly