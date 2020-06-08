Towards zero emissions in New South Wales

The NSW government has re-convened an Inquiry into RE to take up the theme of RE leading the recovery from the pandemic. Under the leadership of Matt Kean or at least the green bureaucrats in his department NSW has been gifted an impressive array of policy and planning documents to provide the roadmap to zero emissions by 2050.

Submissions close on June 22 and this provides a deadline to pull together the best evidence at hand to demonstration that it cannot happen. Of course this is not likely to change the course of the Titanic but they need to be warned about the iceberg.

My submission will draw on the AEMO-based windmill performance record to show the full extent of choke points/outages/wind droughts. I will draw on the sterling efforts of Tony from Oz and Mike O’Ceirin and others who have gone before like Paul Miskelly.

It will refer to the scientific and engineering case that grid scale storage by batteries is not on the technological horizon at present. See Bill Gates, the Chief Scientists and a paper by Mills that I have posted several times.

It will deploy Mike O’Ceirin’s model of Snowy2.0 to show that it might just replace one 2GW power station at massive expense but then nine more comparable schemes are required to replace the other 18GW of coal capacity that we depend on at present.

A bit of background. The terms of reference and membership. The inquiry is looking at the capacity and economic opportunities of renewable energy, including for workforces, industries and the wider economy impacted by COVID-19. It will also cover trends in energy supply and exports, including investment and other financial arrangements, and effects on regional communities, water security, the environment and public health.

The Committee will look at options to support sustainable economic development in communities affected by changing energy and resource markets, including the role of government policies.

The Deputy Chair of the committee is Felicity Wilson who happens to be my local member. (My Federal representative is Zali Steggall.) Ms Wilson is a member of the Conservation Alliance, an organization convened to organize Liberals for climate alarmism and the green energy transition. The Wentworth electorate is the epicentre of the movement; both the State and Federal reps (Upton and Sharma) are committed members.

The terms of reference have been revised to focus particular attention to promoting [read spending money] to promote employment in RE-related industries.

“In submissions to the inquiry, stakeholders told us about the significant employment potential in the renewables sector including through innovation, technology, construction, maintenance and exports”, said Committee Chair Alex Greenwich MP. “It’s important that any efforts to expand the economy consider how this potential can be translated into financial support and opportunities for communities and businesses”. The Committee has asked the NSW Government to commission a report on the economic opportunities of the renewables sector and a low carbon economy. The report could look at how investing in renewable energy projects would stimulate impacted communities, businesses and individuals.

We are invited to have your say and helpful form letters are provided for people to complain about the status quo and demand action on climate change and RE in their part of the country. Be impressed by the work that has been put into impressive planning documents, especially The NSW Electricity Strategy.

We recognise the NSW electricity system must change. Traditional generators are aging and our transmission system is congested. Electricity prices are putting pressure on households and businesses.

This strategy will respond to these challenges and support a new affordable and reliable energy system – one that meets both our generation needs and our emissions reduction target. It will do this by:

delivering Australia’s first coordinated Renewable Energy Zone

saving energy, especially at times of peak demand

supporting the development of new electricity generators

setting a target to bolster the state’s energy resilience

making it easier to do energy business in NSW.

The strategy encourages an estimated $8 billion of new private investment in NSW’s electricity system over the next decade, including $5.6 billion in regional NSW. It will also support an estimated 1,200 jobs, mostly in regional NSW. The strategy aligns closely with the NSW Government’s Net Zero Plan Stage 1: 2020 – 2030. Find out more about the Net Zero Plan and how NSW is taking action on climate change.

Good luck!

