Towards zero emissions in New South Wales

The NSW government has re-convened an Inquiry into RE to take up the theme of RE leading the recovery from the pandemic. Under the leadership of Matt Kean or at least the green bureaucrats in his department NSW has been gifted an impressive array of policy and planning documents to provide the roadmap to zero emissions by 2050.
Submissions close on June 22 and this provides a deadline to pull together the best evidence at hand to demonstration that it cannot happen. Of course this is not likely to change the course of the Titanic but they need to be warned about the iceberg.
My submission will draw on the AEMO-based windmill performance record to show the full extent of choke points/outages/wind droughts. I will draw on the sterling efforts of Tony from Oz and Mike O’Ceirin and others who have gone before like Paul Miskelly.
It will refer to the scientific and engineering case that grid scale storage by batteries is not on the technological horizon at present. See Bill Gates, the Chief Scientists and a paper by Mills that I have posted several times.
It will deploy Mike O’Ceirin’s model of Snowy2.0 to show that it might just replace one 2GW power station at massive expense but then nine more comparable schemes are required to replace the other 18GW of coal capacity that we depend on at present.
A bit of background. The terms of reference and membership. The inquiry is looking at the capacity and economic opportunities of renewable energy, including for workforces, industries and the wider economy impacted by COVID-19. It will also cover trends in energy supply and exports, including investment and other financial arrangements, and effects on regional communities, water security, the environment and public health.
The Committee will look at options to support sustainable economic development in communities affected by changing energy and resource markets, including the role of government policies.
The Deputy Chair of the committee is Felicity Wilson who happens to be my local member. (My Federal representative is Zali Steggall.) Ms Wilson is a member of the Conservation Alliance, an organization convened to organize Liberals for climate alarmism and the green energy transition. The Wentworth electorate is the epicentre of the movement; both the State and Federal reps (Upton and Sharma) are committed members.
The terms of reference have been revised to focus particular attention to promoting [read spending money] to promote employment in RE-related industries.
“In submissions to the inquiry, stakeholders told us about the significant employment potential in the renewables sector including through innovation, technology, construction, maintenance and exports”, said Committee Chair Alex Greenwich MP. “It’s important that any efforts to expand the economy consider how this potential can be translated into financial support and opportunities for communities and businesses”. The Committee has asked the NSW Government to commission a report on the economic opportunities of the renewables sector and a low carbon economy. The report could look at how investing in renewable energy projects would stimulate impacted communities, businesses and individuals.
We are invited to have your say and helpful form letters are provided for people to complain about the status quo and demand action on climate change and RE in their part of the country. Be impressed by the work that has been put into impressive planning documents, especially The NSW Electricity Strategy.
We recognise the NSW electricity system must change. Traditional generators are aging and our transmission system is congested. Electricity prices are putting pressure on households and businesses.
This strategy will respond to these challenges and support a new affordable and reliable energy system – one that meets both our generation needs and our emissions reduction target. It will do this by:
- delivering Australia’s first coordinated Renewable Energy Zone
- saving energy, especially at times of peak demand
- supporting the development of new electricity generators
- setting a target to bolster the state’s energy resilience
- making it easier to do energy business in NSW.
The strategy encourages an estimated $8 billion of new private investment in NSW’s electricity system over the next decade, including $5.6 billion in regional NSW. It will also support an estimated 1,200 jobs, mostly in regional NSW. The strategy aligns closely with the NSW Government’s Net Zero Plan Stage 1: 2020 – 2030. Find out more about the Net Zero Plan and how NSW is taking action on climate change.
Good luck!
Liberty Quote – The difference between death and taxes is, death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets. — Will Rogers
Well done Rafe.
Many thanks for your tireless work in this area.
Will hearings be held under coal powered lighting with coal powered heating?
Why 30 years from now? Almost zero cost, efficient and reliable renewable energy is here, now. The evidence is everywhere, such as Their Guardian, Their ABC, Their Conversation. Why are we waiting?
Might be worth reiterating “increased employment from carbon free energy” is actually praising inefficiency, not a free bonus.
If required and subsidized Im sure conventional power generators will employ 3 x the people as well.
Isn’t it the changes to the NSW electricity system that is both congesting the transmission system and accelerating the aging of traditional generators with rapid cycling?
You’re doing the Lord’s work Rafe, thank you.
The research reactor at Lucas Heights must be due for an upgrade/replacement, surely – perhaps there is a case to be made to do so with a proven type to provide some base load power as well. Might as well force them to at least have to consider it!
So they are going to look at nuclear as an option then?
It appears to be the only option available that meets the criteria.
Massive own goal right there.
Just submitted to Tweed Shire Council’s Net Zero by 2030 wet dream. As a rate payer, told them off, more or less.
Constructing HELE coal power plants would also provide jobs in construction and maintenance. Same for nuclear.
Has anybody explained how we export solar or windmill power ?
It’s ingested by Greens and then released as hot air out of their mouths and sunshine out of their arses.
Meanwhile, the QLD government seems to believe a two billion dollar wind farm project planned for these parts will lower electricity prices.
I admire your efforts Rafe, but as you say, evidence and reasoned arguments will make not a whit of difference to the Green-Marxist establishment and their media. They will be utterly undeterred in their determination to achieve “Year Zero“. It is their ideological raison d’etre. It makes them “worthy”, fit to rule the lumpen proles.
If the Universities and State media were de-funded there might a chance of returning to Reason and an enlightenment. But that’s not going to happen.
“It’s important that any efforts to expand the economy consider how this potential can be translated into financial support and opportunities for communities and businesses”.
Do they even think about whether their words make sense?
The curse of the Tower of Babel is descending on our civilisation.
Well done Rafe.
Let’s hope you’re not just a voice in the wilderness and other realists make submissions.
Unfortunately, I remain skeptical of any change to the outcome. Keen and his Green bureaucrats will require dynamiting to get them to change course.
Off-topic but have any Cats had troubles accessing Catallaxy Files on Chrome?
It keeps coming up as there being a problem.
I have tried updating Chrome and a few other tweaks but to no avail.
Obviously, as I can post here, it works fine on MS Edge.
All other sites I frequent work okay.
Since climate change is global, climate action also has to be global to work. This is why the UN needed to be in charge. Regional efforts however heroic, will not lower global emissions.
Please see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/22/climate-catch22/
A couple of days ago it was completely inaccessible. I use Firefox and it’s working OK, but I think my malware software is still picking up issues. Chrome might simply be blocking it due to insecurities. I have a number of browser blocks in place so that may be why Firefox is working.
My WordPress site securtity software provider has been reporting massive attacks on WordPress sites and any that have poor security are likely affected. I don’t know if this is what happened here, but I suspect that it’s not a coincidence.
Good on you for providing some sense. However, the supporting climate alarmism have a) no technical understanding b) no qualifications or experience in the engineering subjects of heat transfer and thermodynamics c) no understanding of economics and d) no appreciation of technical innovation.
As engineer with qualifications, knowledge and experience in heat transfer I know that CO2 plays no part in changes to atmospheric temperature. In fact there is considerable evidence that changes in CO2 levels in the atmosphere lag changes in temperature and a simple explanation for that is the solubility of CO2 in water which reduces with increasing temperature.
So called renewables have no place in large scale electricity generation. Coal is still cheap and plentiful for generate electricity via the Rankine cycle and generators. The future however is large and small scale nuclear which is the safest and cheapest in some locations such as France, South Korea and Finland. On a smaller scale nuclear generators are already being safely used in submarines, icebreakers and cargo ships. South Korea have and are installing units in UAE for desalination and electricity. China and india are building nuclear power plants. If Australia does not get going then they will be left behind as a second rate country.
You could be lucky.
But “Tony in Oz” who posts at Jo Nova put a detailed submission in to a Qld government enquiry and found that it wasn’t even read
They are delusional.
They are forced by legislation to ‘consult’, but not required to take any notice of the public input.
Bemused,
Thanks.
Curiouser and curiouser.
Just ask them if they have watched “Planet of the Humans” yet.
Good on ya’ Rafe.
I think we are well on track to achieving zero emissions by 2050 and all concerned should be proud of the path they are forging.
Some windmills scattered along The Heads would provide a welcome reminder of the importance of having New Green Jobs.
A vastly increased advertising campaign extolling the virtues and ready availability of end of life care (euthanasia and abortion) would be appropriate as well.
And I can’t see why the streets and freeways of Sydney are not paved with heavy duty solar panels. And the Opera House.
Obviously some ministers and government departments are not getting with the program and need to lift their game.
After all, We’re All In This Together.
Bill Gates on batteries.
Does anyone have a reference for the Chief Scientist dismissing batteries for storage at grid level?
Here it is although in other places he has made a number of fanciful references to household batteries, not to mention hyping hydrogen.
Finkel said that battery storage is still decades away from being able to support a renewables-dominated grid. This appeared alongside absurd hype about the Musk battery in SA helping to keep the lights on in summer and The Hornsdale Power Reserve is already demonstrating the ability of energy storage to unlock Australia’s staggering renewable energy potential.