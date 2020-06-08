White liberal men encouraged to bear their noodle arms

2nd Amendment is for everyone … it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let’s do it.”
– Washed up actor Tom Arnold declares war.
Off you go, lad.
I’ll rent your room out, shall I?
$100 on the Patriots please.
@Terry
I’ll cover your $100.
And up the ante with my farm.
I’m told, it requires a bit of time and practice to use one of those things. This might not be the best time to be coming up to speed in the middle of a riot.
I think your dad might be smart enough not to lend you that rifle … just a thought.
Then again, if fresh crates of loaded hunting rifles suddenly turn up on the streets right next to the neat stacks of bricks that mysteriously turned up last week, then we know this is all setup for the narrative. I’ve been sniffing organized sabotage since January … and this smells a lot like a deliberately planned escalation.
Question is has he got the balls to fire the first shot to start the next civil war in the US?
2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.
Then Liberals find out that guns can’t load, aim and fire themselves after all….
Had a typo as well, men wasn’t in inverted commas.
Then again, if fresh crates of loaded hunting rifles suddenly turn up on the streets right next to the neat stacks of bricks that mysteriously turned up last week, then we know this is all setup for the narrative. I’ve been sniffing organized sabotage since January … and this smells a lot like a deliberately planned escalation.
It shows how deluded they are, wanting to start a shooting war with The Right. FMD, that’s not political suicide, that’s actual suicide.
This is what The Right is up against when the shooting starts:
Tom Arnold eh? Last time I saw him he was driving himself nuts trying to find the Trump/Russia pee tapes.
I assume he failed.
Tom Arnold. He was an okay sidekick/comic relief in True Lies. And you’ve got to admit he’s funny as the guy in the toilet in Austin Powers. Beyond that, er….
Hard to aim straight when your head is always tilting.
I’m sure that the type of people who don’t even blink when it comes to spending vast amounts of “Other People’s Money”, also feel OK about sacrificing “Other People’s Children” for a political purpose. The idea of this is make a big mess then blame Trump. You don’t think those brainwashed dumb schmucks in the black hoods are actually thinking this through do you? It’s already proven that both “Antifa” and “BLM” are full of commies, they see their followers as expendable fodder. That’s how Communism rolls … always the “Greater Good” is the justification, regardless of who get hurt.
The left are children. Pick up a firearm and you suddenly know how to use it. They also think that a firearm gives the user magic power. BTW isn’t this incitement? Maybe he should check his actor privilege.
Tom Arnold is the fat guy in Steven Seagal movies, and that is an achievement.
These are progressives, not “liberals.”
Don’t drag those of us who are actually right wing into this internal leftist turf war between confused Trump supporting nationalists and the socialists that oppose him.
These fools all deserve each other.
Years ago the sergeant in charge of firearms section at the forensic science facility in Melbourne was sent to the USA on the Donald MacKay inquiry. Whilst over there he was in Texas when a coroner released his findings of the death of an escaped prisoner. The coroner declared that he has committed suicide, his words were or similar, ” when a fugitive from the law is called upon by the Texas Ranges to halt! and that man fails to do so, man that is suicide!”
WTF was that all about? Those clowns would be lucky to hit a cow up the arse with a handful of wheat!! And the way they waved those muzzles around, I’d be just as unhappy to stand behind them as in front of them.
Yes it is incitement.
We’ll give you a nice funeral.
The old song by who, Jonny Cash, “don’t take you guns to son, leave your guns at home son. But I can shoot as fast and straight as any other man, but I wouldn’t shoot without a cause I’d gun nobody down’ laa dii dada
theleftfootkick
#3478389, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:25 am
RE .. the Texas coroner & suicide ..
1 000 ++
“hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let’s do it”
In case you were still unsure that this is an anti trump political movement.
I hope he knows which end the bullet comes out of.
Shooting your own nuts off would be embarrassing.
Maybe that’s not a danger for these guys though.
Voter fraud ,mm,didnt work ,russiagate mm idnt work, impeachment for nothing mm,didnt work , lockdown to destroy the economy amd creat unemployment mmm, that didnt work ,well comrades it looks like rioting and violent revolution ,just hope we can control them when we win , yes , well we have the FBI ,CIA,DOJ the illegal migrants the Mafia , heaps of decromat mayors and governors . Pity we couldnt ban guns and get the Army bogged down with war in Iran ,we would be sure of winning our coup then . We cant let hin win in November , we will all end up in jail !
Tom shoots his mouth off in anger…
The doilies of the political world?
We are pretty quick to deride these useless skin tags on the human genome.
Reflect though. A dozen fuckwits each with an AR15 and a case of ammo would give any police department a week’s exercise, even if they are adequate in load aim and fire drills.
A million fuckwits who think they are pursuing ‘justice’, incited by the corrupt media and the entire public sector, might not even need AR15s. The NPCs are becoming the Cultural Revolution.
Was quite happy to see he didn’t get much support on his Twatter post.
And while those yobs are wasting ammo in spray and pray, this is one way you learn how to combat shoot.
Hey Bruce, Not to mention blokes trying to shoot themselves in the foot. The state of the range says everything about these poorly disciplined wankers. Place looks like a rubbish dump. Says it all. Ranges I have been involved in were always kept neat and tidy and organised. On that subject, boy, I really miss my Ruger 44 Magnum revolver. Got rid of it when I realised there are no rampant elephants in Victoria.
White liberal men, too, have the right to bare arms.
The recoil from a discharged rifle would likely either dislocate their puny Beta-male shoulder or knock them backwards off their feet, sending them running home tearfully to mommy.
My GP100 is one of the best handguns i’ve ever owned.
On things Ruger, you have to try their American Predator rifle in 6.5 Creedmoreyou can nail a target at 600m on iron sights.
I just dare you and your fellow dickhead mates to go ahead and do it, Tom.
As the old saying goes: “sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.”
American Predator Rifle in 6.5 Creedmore
This will get the job done at long range … I have one on order but in 308 WIN – so there’s always plenty of Ammo. Creed can be expensive and hard to find when you want it but it does pack that extra punch keeping the projectile supersonic at 1000M.
Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let’s do it
He’s gagging to get hisself arrested for incitement (and maybe treason for good measure)
Thank goodness for Howard’s buy-back – if this brainfart finds its way across the Pacific, we’ll just have some cranky (gun-less) baristas and perpetual students on the rampage.
Slow panning to dox the officers.
Pity they didn’t all have their visors down and face masks on.
Yes, this exercise is about causing general mayhem, and think about the people who supplied a grab-bag of small arms to various “moderate terrorists” in the Middle East as a way to trash Libya and almost destroy Syria. Those same people probably see Trump as no different to Qaddafi.
I mentioned a while back that there were Cultural Revolution elements at work here. If anyone has been telling themselves, “Oh our opponents will probably be nice” then it might be time to stop thinking that.
If Trump wasn’t a certainty for re-election, none of this would be happening. They fear Trump.
WTF was that all about? Those clowns would be lucky to hit a cow up the arse with a handful of wheat!! And the way they waved those muzzles around, I’d be just as unhappy to stand behind them as in front of them.
That is effectively Antifa doing weapons training. Incredibly no one died due to an accidental discharge.