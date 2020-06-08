White liberal men encouraged to bear their noodle arms

Posted on 10:41 am, June 8, 2020 by currencylad

2nd Amendment is for everyone … it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let’s do it.”

– Washed up actor Tom Arnold declares war.

This entry was posted in American politics, War and peace. Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to White liberal men encouraged to bear their noodle arms

  1. Angus Black
    #3478326, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Off you go, lad.

    I’ll rent your room out, shall I?

  2. Terry
    #3478332, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:50 am

    $100 on the Patriots please.

  3. John Dee
    #3478335, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:55 am

    @Terry
    I’ll cover your $100.
    And up the ante with my farm.

  4. Tel
    #3478339, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:56 am

    I’m told, it requires a bit of time and practice to use one of those things. This might not be the best time to be coming up to speed in the middle of a riot.

    I think your dad might be smart enough not to lend you that rifle … just a thought.

    Then again, if fresh crates of loaded hunting rifles suddenly turn up on the streets right next to the neat stacks of bricks that mysteriously turned up last week, then we know this is all setup for the narrative. I’ve been sniffing organized sabotage since January … and this smells a lot like a deliberately planned escalation.

  5. theleftfootkick
    #3478342, posted on June 8, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Question is has he got the balls to fire the first shot to start the next civil war in the US?

  6. rickw
    #3478346, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:03 am

    2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.

    Then Liberals find out that guns can’t load, aim and fire themselves after all….

    Had a typo as well, men wasn’t in inverted commas.

  7. rickw
    #3478348, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Then again, if fresh crates of loaded hunting rifles suddenly turn up on the streets right next to the neat stacks of bricks that mysteriously turned up last week, then we know this is all setup for the narrative. I’ve been sniffing organized sabotage since January … and this smells a lot like a deliberately planned escalation.

    It shows how deluded they are, wanting to start a shooting war with The Right. FMD, that’s not political suicide, that’s actual suicide.

  8. rickw
    #3478350, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:08 am

    This is what The Right is up against when the shooting starts:

  9. ben
    #3478355, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Tom Arnold eh? Last time I saw him he was driving himself nuts trying to find the Trump/Russia pee tapes.

    I assume he failed.

  10. cuckoo
    #3478361, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Tom Arnold. He was an okay sidekick/comic relief in True Lies. And you’ve got to admit he’s funny as the guy in the toilet in Austin Powers. Beyond that, er….

  11. cuckoo
    #3478364, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Hard to aim straight when your head is always tilting.

  12. Tel
    #3478368, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:14 am

    It shows how deluded they are, wanting to start a shooting war with The Right. FMD, that’s not political suicide, that’s actual suicide.

    I’m sure that the type of people who don’t even blink when it comes to spending vast amounts of “Other People’s Money”, also feel OK about sacrificing “Other People’s Children” for a political purpose. The idea of this is make a big mess then blame Trump. You don’t think those brainwashed dumb schmucks in the black hoods are actually thinking this through do you? It’s already proven that both “Antifa” and “BLM” are full of commies, they see their followers as expendable fodder. That’s how Communism rolls … always the “Greater Good” is the justification, regardless of who get hurt.

  13. Scott Osmond
    #3478383, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

    The left are children. Pick up a firearm and you suddenly know how to use it. They also think that a firearm gives the user magic power. BTW isn’t this incitement? Maybe he should check his actor privilege.

  14. Legalise Sedition
    #3478385, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Tom Arnold is the fat guy in Steven Seagal movies, and that is an achievement.

  15. Iampeter
    #3478386, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:25 am

    These are progressives, not “liberals.”
    Don’t drag those of us who are actually right wing into this internal leftist turf war between confused Trump supporting nationalists and the socialists that oppose him.
    These fools all deserve each other.

  16. theleftfootkick
    #3478389, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Years ago the sergeant in charge of firearms section at the forensic science facility in Melbourne was sent to the USA on the Donald MacKay inquiry. Whilst over there he was in Texas when a coroner released his findings of the death of an escaped prisoner. The coroner declared that he has committed suicide, his words were or similar, ” when a fugitive from the law is called upon by the Texas Ranges to halt! and that man fails to do so, man that is suicide!”

  17. Bruce in WA
    #3478403, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:38 am

    This is what The Right is up against when the shooting starts:

    WTF was that all about? Those clowns would be lucky to hit a cow up the arse with a handful of wheat!! And the way they waved those muzzles around, I’d be just as unhappy to stand behind them as in front of them.

  18. miltonf
    #3478405, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Yes it is incitement.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3478415, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Off you go, lad.

    I’ll rent your room out, shall I?

    We’ll give you a nice funeral.

  20. theleftfootkick
    #3478422, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    The old song by who, Jonny Cash, “don’t take you guns to son, leave your guns at home son. But I can shoot as fast and straight as any other man, but I wouldn’t shoot without a cause I’d gun nobody down’ laa dii dada

  21. shatterzzz
    #3478427, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    theleftfootkick
    #3478389, posted on June 8, 2020 at 11:25 am
    RE .. the Texas coroner & suicide ..
    1 000 ++

  22. chaamjamal
    #3478430, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    “hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let’s do it”

    In case you were still unsure that this is an anti trump political movement.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3478431, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    I hope he knows which end the bullet comes out of.
    Shooting your own nuts off would be embarrassing.
    Maybe that’s not a danger for these guys though.

  24. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3478450, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Voter fraud ,mm,didnt work ,russiagate mm idnt work, impeachment for nothing mm,didnt work , lockdown to destroy the economy amd creat unemployment mmm, that didnt work ,well comrades it looks like rioting and violent revolution ,just hope we can control them when we win , yes , well we have the FBI ,CIA,DOJ the illegal migrants the Mafia , heaps of decromat mayors and governors . Pity we couldnt ban guns and get the Army bogged down with war in Iran ,we would be sure of winning our coup then . We cant let hin win in November , we will all end up in jail !

  25. egg_
    #3478457, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Tom shoots his mouth off in anger…

  26. egg_
    #3478460, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    decromat mayors and governors

    The doilies of the political world?

  27. Chris
    #3478461, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    I hope he knows which end the bullet comes out of.
    Shooting your own nuts off would be embarrassing.
    Maybe that’s not a danger for these guys though.

    We are pretty quick to deride these useless skin tags on the human genome.

    Reflect though. A dozen fuckwits each with an AR15 and a case of ammo would give any police department a week’s exercise, even if they are adequate in load aim and fire drills.
    A million fuckwits who think they are pursuing ‘justice’, incited by the corrupt media and the entire public sector, might not even need AR15s. The NPCs are becoming the Cultural Revolution.

  28. Bruce in WA
    #3478467, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Was quite happy to see he didn’t get much support on his Twatter post.

    And while those yobs are wasting ammo in spray and pray, this is one way you learn how to combat shoot.

  29. faceache
    #3478476, posted on June 8, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Hey Bruce, Not to mention blokes trying to shoot themselves in the foot. The state of the range says everything about these poorly disciplined wankers. Place looks like a rubbish dump. Says it all. Ranges I have been involved in were always kept neat and tidy and organised. On that subject, boy, I really miss my Ruger 44 Magnum revolver. Got rid of it when I realised there are no rampant elephants in Victoria.

  30. Some History
    #3478482, posted on June 8, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    White liberal men, too, have the right to bare arms.

  31. A Lurker
    #3478563, posted on June 8, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    The recoil from a discharged rifle would likely either dislocate their puny Beta-male shoulder or knock them backwards off their feet, sending them running home tearfully to mommy.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #3478584, posted on June 8, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    On that subject, boy, I really miss my Ruger 44 Magnum revolver. Got rid of it when I realised there are no rampant elephants in Victoria.

    My GP100 is one of the best handguns i’ve ever owned.

    On things Ruger, you have to try their American Predator rifle in 6.5 Creedmoreyou can nail a target at 600m on iron sights.

  33. Lee
    #3478632, posted on June 8, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    I just dare you and your fellow dickhead mates to go ahead and do it, Tom.
    As the old saying goes: “sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.”

  34. Docket62
    #3478642, posted on June 8, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    American Predator Rifle in 6.5 Creedmore

    This will get the job done at long range … I have one on order but in 308 WIN – so there’s always plenty of Ammo. Creed can be expensive and hard to find when you want it but it does pack that extra punch keeping the projectile supersonic at 1000M.

  35. Docket62
    #3478645, posted on June 8, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let’s do it

    He’s gagging to get hisself arrested for incitement (and maybe treason for good measure)

  36. Squirrel
    #3478779, posted on June 8, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Thank goodness for Howard’s buy-back – if this brainfart finds its way across the Pacific, we’ll just have some cranky (gun-less) baristas and perpetual students on the rampage.

  37. notafan
    #3478783, posted on June 8, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Slow panning to dox the officers.

    Pity they didn’t all have their visors down and face masks on.

  38. Tel
    #3478806, posted on June 8, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Reflect though. A dozen fuckwits each with an AR15 and a case of ammo would give any police department a week’s exercise, even if they are adequate in load aim and fire drills.

    Yes, this exercise is about causing general mayhem, and think about the people who supplied a grab-bag of small arms to various “moderate terrorists” in the Middle East as a way to trash Libya and almost destroy Syria. Those same people probably see Trump as no different to Qaddafi.

    A million fuckwits who think they are pursuing ‘justice’, incited by the corrupt media and the entire public sector, might not even need AR15s. The NPCs are becoming the Cultural Revolution.

    I mentioned a while back that there were Cultural Revolution elements at work here. If anyone has been telling themselves, “Oh our opponents will probably be nice” then it might be time to stop thinking that.

  39. Robber Baron
    #3478812, posted on June 8, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    If Trump wasn’t a certainty for re-election, none of this would be happening. They fear Trump.

  40. rickw
    #3478815, posted on June 8, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    WTF was that all about? Those clowns would be lucky to hit a cow up the arse with a handful of wheat!! And the way they waved those muzzles around, I’d be just as unhappy to stand behind them as in front of them.

    That is effectively Antifa doing weapons training. Incredibly no one died due to an accidental discharge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.