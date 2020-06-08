Woman Told

A Tasmanian Labor senator has apologised for reposting an “all lives matter” image to social media, saying it was “careless and insensitive”.

Helen Polley sparked outrage on Sunday night when she shared the image, which read “every life matters no matter what the colour of your skin is”…

Former Tasmanian Labor premier David Bartlett responded on Twitter, saying it was completely unacceptable for a representative of the Australian Labor Party, and a serious embarrassment to all in the Labor Party.

“I politely ask that you educate yourself,” Mr Bartlett tweeted…

Writer and comedian Benjamin Law urged Ms Polley to educate herself on why it might be considered offensive.

“With respect, the hashtag is one that has been started by white supremacists, similar to ‘it’s okay to be white’ – and should be avoided…”

Mr Law welcomed the apology.