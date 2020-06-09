Bill Muehlenberg: The Riots That Finished Off Covid

I guess this is my last piece on the coronavirus. Why is that? Because our enlightened leaders think it is over. Have they said that? Well not quite, but actions speak far louder than words, and with one leader after another allowing mass protests over the weekend, they made it clear that they believe corona is a sham and a scam.
Of course plenty of us have been saying this all along. We have been asking hard questions for many months now, questioning the dodgy numbers, the rubbery figures, the baseless projections, the reckless modelling, the hyper-draconian lockdown measures, the overreliance on iffy experts, the reckless expansion of State powers, and the shrinking of individual freedoms.
And it seems that all our doubts, concerns and questions may have been justified. The disgusting double standards of our leaders have been just appalling, especially over the past week. For months they have told us that we are all going to die if we do not fully do everything we are told.
They claimed millions would die and it would be the end of the world as we know it if we all did not completely and fully obey everything they said. They demanded of us that we be servile sheeple, asking no questions and offering no resistance.
So they imposed upon us masses the most austere and draconian of restrictions and lockdown measures, resulting in destroyed economies around the world, and probably far more deaths from mental health problems, depression and suicide in the long run than from the virus itself.
And they insisted that all this was for our own good. To enforce their coercive utopianism on the rest of us, they turned free nations into police states. They arrested countless people and raised many millions of dollars in fines because of these sorts of horrendous evils of their recalcitrant citizens:
-sitting alone on a bench in a deserted park
-swimming or surfing alone in a vast ocean
-walking alone on a totally deserted beach
-playing golf on an empty course
-going to a granddaughter’s birthday party
-daring to attend church services
-daring to attend a wedding or go to the funeral of a loved one
-seeking to reopen a business so that one’s family could be fed and bills could be paid
-seeking to celebrate Mother’s Day
-seeking to celebrate Anzac Day
The list is endless, and I have documented heaps of these cases over the past few months. This was a hysterical and mad overreaction by governments, by leaders, by the authorities, by the police, and by anyone who got a little whiff of their newfound powers. These folks became quite drunk on power and control.
They loved it. All these tinpot dictators sprang to life overnight. We all had to put up with these petty tyrants. I even had firsthand encounters with these mini-Hitlers who so relished their newly discovered powers that they were treating people like dirt as they dared to get a few staples at grocery stores.
But then came along a new cause for the media to divert our attention with. All of a sudden it is as if Covid disappeared because now the media wanted us to find a new cause to panic over and emote about. The new narrative – really an old one resurrected – is that all whites are evil, all cops are bad, and all blacks are fully innocent.
And of course the media and many of our politicians and leaders fully jumped on board this cause as well. So we had all the protests, which for so many was just another excuse to riot, to loot, and to burn down cities. And as I have mentioned before, how convenient that these twin crises have emerged in an American election year.
Hmm, what better way to seek to bring down a sitting President that the left, the media, and our elites utterly hate, than to destroy the economy and destroy our cities. How convenient indeed. Any crisis will do. Any excuse will do to further wallow in Trump Derangement Syndrome.
So Covid was quickly and easily forgotten about as mass protests were not only allowed but often encouraged by leftist leaders around the globe. Be they Labor Premiers in Australia or Democrat governors and mayors in America, almost all of them did absolutely nothing to stop these mobs protesting. They could have done something, but most refused to do anything.
So now we are left with two main possible outcomes. And either one tells us what a bunch of hacks and crooks we have for leaders. Either outcome should enrage the real citizens of the world to consider getting rid of these leaders pronto.
One, we will see a massive spike in new corona cases because of all these mass protests, with countless selfish folks totally ignoring any social distancing and stay at home advice. If this happens, all the power-hungry politicians who allowed these marches should be sacked immediately.
Two, we will see no massive spike in new corona cases. In which case, we can question all the gloom and doom alarmism and baloney our leaders have been force-feeding us all these months. If this happens, all the power-hungry politicians who destroyed our economies and our nations should be sacked immediately.
Either way, they will have been found out to be the frauds they are. They are either the greatest hypocrites we have seen in a long time, and deserve to be treated like the useless wonders that they are, or they will have been shown to be tyrants who love power and will find any cheap excuse to lord it over the masses.
Both scenarios tell us just how bad most of them are.
NSW health bureaucrat has 2020 hindsight on Ruby Princess.
Now State premiers need to get everything open today.
ANTIFA and USA bureaucrats seem to be allied. I am shocked!
ANTIFA and USA Democrats seem to be allied. I am shocked!
A fucking men
Couldn’t have been put better.
This author is far, far too generous with the Australian politicians and our media!
Filthy people who can only be dealt with at the ballot box but I expect the Stock Exchange to tank very soon and then the real depression will start. The media are too dumb to even read last weeks news never mind any history. They parroted that the last major Depression in UK lasted one hundred years but only once. I figure we cannot lose they have picked a fight with the electorate and you never ever win those!
From now on, no matter what it is, there should be only one clear and consistent response, PROVE IT.
Fair and reasonable analysis.
But just a test-run of social / behavioral engineering.
MORE to follow.
‘how bad most of them are.’
And we vote for them and listen to their propaganda.
Their problem now is to sustain it until November – five months.
They’ve started too early so will need to find at least two more crises.
Yup. The voters now know that the political class are a bunch of total hypocrites. Which is a fun self-inflicted wound. Suck on that Gladys. Good luck getting re-elected.
One, we will see a massive spike in new corona cases because of all these mass protests, with countless selfish folks totally ignoring any social distancing and stay at home advice. If this happens, all the power-hungry politicians who allowed these marches should be sacked immediately.
Don’t forget that Queensland has already conducted an experiment, early in the process, when forecasts of imminent doom were at their most hysterical.
The local government elections there were conducted with voting in person at polling places. Surely if the Kung Flu was as dangerous as the “experts” said, there would have been a spike in infections two weeks later. Did this occur?
No politician will be sacked as none will take responsibility for either outcome. The bullsh*t excuses from the pollies will flow thick and fast, whichever it goes in a couple of weeks.
Bruce, I honestly think that Gladys is the most likely to be re-elected.
Palacechook and Four Bin Dan on the other hand are gone.
… whichever way it goes…
We really need an edit function.
A friend of mine is a Vic Police officer who could not bring himself to fining people for COVID infringements, Tells me, as the State slowed and closed the economy, Vic Pol were v supportive of the front line troups . “youre doing a great job, keep going, keep warning people fines will be next…”
Then they green flagged fines. Well one officer fined 6 people in one night. “Well done all, excellent work..”
Then the backlash for fining people …. “effective immediately all fines must be approved and signed off by a Sergeant and the station head for the day” …all of this in capital letters.
We’re right behind you guys …until we’re not.
Nicely put. I think no less of them now than before, sadly. Cheers.
Superb.
Good vent. We all agree.
But it won’t happen, will it.
I talk to endless numbers of people who seem to revel in the fear created and happily swing from one media driven crisis to the next, just like the crowds in 1984 could instsntly switch their hate 2 minutes.
I’m afraid Orwell was more accurate than one could possibly fear.
But we have Commonwealth and State Parliaments that function to provide a forum for popular representation, and to scrutinise the actions of government leaders.
Oh that’s right. The constitutional parliaments didn’t function during the “crisis”.
Why was that again?
Something about a ban on public gatherings?
Funny about that. A regulation that stops functioning of a constitutional parliament?
Can’t find it in my copy of the Australian Constitution.
Perhaps it’s some kind of divine right of unelected bureaucrats to command executive government.
Time to file alongside Y2K.
It’s over.
Only the economic pain to come.