Bill Muehlenberg: The Riots That Finished Off Covid

I guess this is my last piece on the coronavirus. Why is that? Because our enlightened leaders think it is over. Have they said that? Well not quite, but actions speak far louder than words, and with one leader after another allowing mass protests over the weekend, they made it clear that they believe corona is a sham and a scam.

Of course plenty of us have been saying this all along. We have been asking hard questions for many months now, questioning the dodgy numbers, the rubbery figures, the baseless projections, the reckless modelling, the hyper-draconian lockdown measures, the overreliance on iffy experts, the reckless expansion of State powers, and the shrinking of individual freedoms.

And it seems that all our doubts, concerns and questions may have been justified. The disgusting double standards of our leaders have been just appalling, especially over the past week. For months they have told us that we are all going to die if we do not fully do everything we are told.

They claimed millions would die and it would be the end of the world as we know it if we all did not completely and fully obey everything they said. They demanded of us that we be servile sheeple, asking no questions and offering no resistance.

So they imposed upon us masses the most austere and draconian of restrictions and lockdown measures, resulting in destroyed economies around the world, and probably far more deaths from mental health problems, depression and suicide in the long run than from the virus itself.

And they insisted that all this was for our own good. To enforce their coercive utopianism on the rest of us, they turned free nations into police states. They arrested countless people and raised many millions of dollars in fines because of these sorts of horrendous evils of their recalcitrant citizens:

-sitting alone on a bench in a deserted park

-swimming or surfing alone in a vast ocean

-walking alone on a totally deserted beach

-playing golf on an empty course

-going to a granddaughter’s birthday party

-daring to attend church services

-daring to attend a wedding or go to the funeral of a loved one

-seeking to reopen a business so that one’s family could be fed and bills could be paid

-seeking to celebrate Mother’s Day

-seeking to celebrate Anzac Day

The list is endless, and I have documented heaps of these cases over the past few months. This was a hysterical and mad overreaction by governments, by leaders, by the authorities, by the police, and by anyone who got a little whiff of their newfound powers. These folks became quite drunk on power and control.

They loved it. All these tinpot dictators sprang to life overnight. We all had to put up with these petty tyrants. I even had firsthand encounters with these mini-Hitlers who so relished their newly discovered powers that they were treating people like dirt as they dared to get a few staples at grocery stores.

But then came along a new cause for the media to divert our attention with. All of a sudden it is as if Covid disappeared because now the media wanted us to find a new cause to panic over and emote about. The new narrative – really an old one resurrected – is that all whites are evil, all cops are bad, and all blacks are fully innocent.

And of course the media and many of our politicians and leaders fully jumped on board this cause as well. So we had all the protests, which for so many was just another excuse to riot, to loot, and to burn down cities. And as I have mentioned before, how convenient that these twin crises have emerged in an American election year.

Hmm, what better way to seek to bring down a sitting President that the left, the media, and our elites utterly hate, than to destroy the economy and destroy our cities. How convenient indeed. Any crisis will do. Any excuse will do to further wallow in Trump Derangement Syndrome.

So Covid was quickly and easily forgotten about as mass protests were not only allowed but often encouraged by leftist leaders around the globe. Be they Labor Premiers in Australia or Democrat governors and mayors in America, almost all of them did absolutely nothing to stop these mobs protesting. They could have done something, but most refused to do anything.

So now we are left with two main possible outcomes. And either one tells us what a bunch of hacks and crooks we have for leaders. Either outcome should enrage the real citizens of the world to consider getting rid of these leaders pronto.

One, we will see a massive spike in new corona cases because of all these mass protests, with countless selfish folks totally ignoring any social distancing and stay at home advice. If this happens, all the power-hungry politicians who allowed these marches should be sacked immediately.

Two, we will see no massive spike in new corona cases. In which case, we can question all the gloom and doom alarmism and baloney our leaders have been force-feeding us all these months. If this happens, all the power-hungry politicians who destroyed our economies and our nations should be sacked immediately.

Either way, they will have been found out to be the frauds they are. They are either the greatest hypocrites we have seen in a long time, and deserve to be treated like the useless wonders that they are, or they will have been shown to be tyrants who love power and will find any cheap excuse to lord it over the masses.

Both scenarios tell us just how bad most of them are.